Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Lehigh University, PA's long-term rating to Aa3, assigns Aa3 to Series 2020 bonds, affirms VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings; outlook stable

30 Jul 2020

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on Lehigh University's (PA) approximately $268 million of long-term outstanding rated debt to Aa3 from Aa2 and has assigned a Aa3 to approximately $171 million of Taxable Bonds, Series of 2020. Concurrently, we affirmed outstanding short-term VMIG 1 ratings on variable rate debt and P-1 on the commercial paper program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of a Aa3 for Series 2020 bonds and downgrade to Aa3 from Aa2 on existing bonds are driven by weakened operating performance expected to continue over a multi-year period and increasing debt without offsetting growth in revenue and reserves. After a fiscal 2019 operating deficit, fiscal 2020 operations yielded breakeven results based on preliminary guidance. Based on current expectations, operating performance will improve over the medium term but will remain below historic operating and cash flow margins, which were over 4% and in the 13%-15% range, respectively. The combination of softer operating performance and the proposed new debt issuance will further weaken debt affordability, reflecting the university's significant capital investment program currently underway. Favorably, this capital investment will support enrollment growth, programmatic expansion and an enhanced research profile over the medium term.

The Aa3 long-term rating favorably reflects Lehigh's market position as a highly selective university with a medium-sized operating scale and very good fiscal management, both of which support its excellent strategic positioning. Credit quality is further supported by strong financial reserves, with ample liquidity to support debt and operations. Donor support will remain a key aspect of credit quality, providing for measured gains in total wealth and revenue diversity. Additional credit challenges include a complex debt structure, increasing competition for students and a high reliance on student charges relative to peers.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. Favorably, Lehigh was able to adjust expenses to decreased revenue in fiscal 2020 to deliver balanced operating performance and has multiple budget scenarios for fiscal 2021 that detail additional cost saving measures that can be taken as needed. With almost $2 billion in financial reserves, Lehigh is well-positioned to withstand near-term enrollment or financial volatility.

Short-term VMIG 1 rating on 2006A bonds and P-1 rating on the commercial paper program incorporate the university's long term credit quality of Aa3. The structure provides for sufficient timing for notification of a failed remarketing for the university (by 10:45 am for variable rate bonds, by 12:30 pm for commercial paper). For variable rate bonds, the university has detailed procedures in place to liquidate funds and transfer those funds to the trustee and paying/tender agent in a timely manner, by 2:00 pm for the paying/tender Agent to then wire funds to DTC by 3:00 pm. For commercial paper, the university has detailed procedures in place to liquidate funds and transfer those funds to the issuing and paying agent in a timely manner, by 2:30 pm. The university has very strong debt and treasury management, evidenced by ample, experienced staff with fiscal sophistication and strong systems that include stress testing, a strong history of compliance with policies and procedures, and history of regular access to the debt markets and experience managing multiple types of debt instruments. Further, the university has strong and diversified daily liquidity, with over 4x times coverage of the maximum amount of the $3.7 million of variable rate debt in weekly mode and $25 million limit on commercial paper that can mature within five business days. This includes $66 million in discounted treasury and agencies, $18 million in checking and money market funds and $42 million in repurchase agreements.

The VMIG 1 rating on Series 2000B bonds incorporates the credit quality of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and the terms of the standby bond purchase agreement. The agreement covers the full principal amount of the bonds outstanding, plus the amount of interest that can accrue between interest payment dates. Documented procedures direct the appropriate parties to provide notices and draw upon the liquidity facility in a timely manner. The agreement expires in September 2020 and is expected to be renewed for a period of 180 days in anticipation of a new long-term agreement. Under certain conditions the bank is not required to meet its obligation, including: (1) the university's failure to pay principal or interest on bonds or parity debt; (2) determination that the agreement ceases to be valid and binding; and (3) bankruptcy or insolvency of the University. Moody's considers the likelihood of these conditions occurring to be remote.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that Lehigh will maintain at least breakeven operating performance levels and healthy liquidity as it continues strategic investment in capital and programs and grows enrollment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outsized growth of cash and investments relative to peers

- Strengthened operating cash flow

- Meaningful increase in revenue diversity including operating support from investment income

- For short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in operating performance

- Deterioration in financial resources or liquidity

- Material increase in debt without offsetting growth in revenue and financial reserves

- For VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings supported by internal liquidity, material reduction in internal liquidity or significant deterioration of long-term credit quality.

- For the VMIG 1 rating supported by a bank liquidity agreement: significant deterioration of long-term credit quality or of the credit quality of the bank providing the liquidity facility.

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt has a secured interest in University Gross Revenues, which are unrestricted operating revenues less net assets released from restriction and restricted gifts

USE OF PROCEEDS

Funds will be used to finance current and future capital projects consistent with the university's capital plan, to refund certain outstanding indebtedness and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Lehigh University's 2,200 acre campus comprises several locations in and around Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, approximately 70 miles north of Philadelphia. In fiscal 2019, Lehigh generated operating revenue of $410 million and had over $1.9 billion in cash and investments. It enrolled approximately 6,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susan Shaffer
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Dennis Gephardt
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

