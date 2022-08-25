Moody's downgrades LendingTree's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded LendingTree, Inc.'s ("LendingTree") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the senior secured credit facility to B1 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the CFR reflects continued weak operating performance as a result of high interest and inflation rates which will negatively impact LendingTree's home, insurance, and consumer segments over the near term. Moody's expects LendingTree's already very high levels (14x LTM Q2 2022 including Moody's standard lease adjustments and the treatment of stock compensation as an expense) will increase further by YE 2022, before beginning to improve in 2023.

LendingTree's free cash flow (FCF) will decline from current levels ($75 million LTM Q2 2022) as a result of challenging economic conditions and higher marketing spend in Q3 2022, but will likely remain modestly positive in Q4 2022 and full year 2023. Liquidity also benefits from $279 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Q2 2022 and access to an undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility due 2026. As a result, LendingTree's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

A summary of today's actions are as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LendingTree, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LendingTree, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects LendingTree's very high leverage (14x LTM Q2 2022) which will increase in the near term, before declining during the second half of 2023 as the home and insurance segments begin to recover. LendingTree's large stock-based compensation expense ($66 million LTM Q2 2022 which Moody's includes as an expense) increases leverage significantly, but also supports the company's operating cash flow. A large portion of costs are related to selling and marketing, leading to very low margins in the mid-single digits. While Moody's expects margins will improve over time, profitability will likely remain at very low levels in the near term.

LendingTree's consumer segment has been a source of strength to operating performance, but growth in this division will likely slow as a result of limited economic growth and reduced lending activity. The home segment has been negatively impacted by the rapid rise in interest rates which reduced home refinancing and demand for new mortgages. Performance in the insurance segment has been hurt by high inflation rates and elevated claim levels which has caused insurance companies to be more conservative in pursuing new business. Moody's projects the insurance segment will gradually improve as insurance companies become more aggressive in seeking new customers in 2023, while the home division will be slower to recover in a rising interest rate environment. LendingTree operates in a highly competitive environment and will need to continue to adapt to existing and new competitive products on an ongoing basis.

LendingTree benefits from its strong position in the financial services marketplace with good brand recognition. The company has a large and diversified business across 3 segments -- home (mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, home equity loans), consumer (credit cards, personal loans, small business loans and other services) and insurance (auto, home, health and Medicare). The diversified offerings typically provide a degree of stability as LendingTree's services are impacted differently during normal economic cycles.

Moody's expects continued growth in financial technology as consumers perform more traditional financial transactions online and through mobile devices and benefit from financial service providers competing for new customers. Operating results should also improve from new investments and product launches going forward. While the MyLendingTree service is a relatively small part of the company, Moody's expects it will offer the potential to lower customer acquisition costs and provide opportunities for additional growth with higher levels of customer engagement.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

LendingTree's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4). The company has pursued an aggressive financial strategy including high leverage levels, stock buybacks, and acquisitions. LendingTree also has exposure to customer relations risk due to the maintenance of private consumer data and human capital risk due to the need to attract and retain a large high-tech workforce. LendingTree is a publicly traded company with an independent board of directors, although the CEO has a significant ownership position.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the very high leverage levels will further increase in the near term, but will decline below existing levels in 2023 with additional improvement in 2024. Moody's expects the insurance division will begin to recover in 2023 as insurance companies adapt to current conditions in the industry and become more aggressive in underwriting new policies. The home segment is likely to take longer to recover as a result of higher interest rates, but other services offerings such as home equity loans will offset a portion of the decline in home refinancing activity. The consumer segment has improved from the pandemic, but will remain sensitive to economic conditions and likely experience slower growth rates in the near term. Leverage levels have the potential to decrease more rapidly if LendingTree uses a portion of its large cash balance for accretive acquisitions or debt repayment.

LendingTree's SGL-2 rating reflects a good liquidity position with $279 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn $200 million revolver due 2026 as of Q2 2022. Moody's projects FCF as a percentage of debt to decrease from 9% LTM Q2 2022, to the low-single digits over the next year. Discretionary marketing spend will weigh on FCF levels in Q3 2022, but marketing will be curtailed in Q4 2022. Capex decreased to $18 million LTM Q2 2022 and will decline further to approximately $15 million in 2022. Interest expense is expected to remain low as a result of the 0.5% interest rate on the convertible notes. LendingTree repurchased $43 million of stock in Q1 2022, but additional repurchases are restricted by financial covenants on the secured credit facility until leverage levels decline.

The term loan is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a maximum first lien net leverage covenant of 2.5x when more than $20 million is drawn. Moody's expects LendingTree will remain within compliance with the revolver covenant over the next twelve months aided by the large cash balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade could occur if LendingTree's leverage was expected to decline below 7x with sustained revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion. A good liquidity position with FCF as a percentage of debt in the mid-single digits would also be required. In addition, all approaching debt maturities would need to be refinanced well in advance of maturity.

A ratings downgrade could occur if LendingTree's elevated leverage was projected to be sustained at current levels for an extended period of time due to the inability to improve operating performance. A weakened liquidity position, negative FCF, or inability to refinance approaching debt maturities in a timely manner could also pressure ratings.

Structural considerations

Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology indicated a Ba3 rating for the senior secured credit facility, but a one notch override to B1 was applied due to the uncertain mix of debt in the capital structure arising from the convertible unsecured notes due 2025 (not rated) maturing ahead of the secured revolver and term loan. Depending on the refinancing activity and composition of debt, the cushion provided to the credit facility going forward could be reduced. The Probability of Default (PDR) rating is B3-PD and reflects the expectation of a 50% recovery rate in the event of default.

LendingTree, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, operates a leading online marketplace platform connecting consumers with financial services, including home, personal, small business loans, insurance, credit cards as well as other services. Revenue for the LTM period ended Q2 2022 was approximately $1.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

