Moody's downgrades Libbey Glass' CFR to B3; new term loan rated B3; outlook is stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Libbey Glass LLC's (Libbey) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and assigned a B3 ratings to the company's proposed new $285 million first lien term loan due 2027. The outlook is stable. The B3 rating on the company's existing first lien term loan due 2025 remains unchanged and will be withdrawn concurrent with the anticipated repayment of this debt obligation.

Proceeds from the proposed new $285 million first lien term loan due 2027 will be used to refinance approximately $131.8 million principal outstanding on the existing first lien term loan due 2025, fund the repayment of $126 million of preferred equity, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects that the refinancing transaction will more than double Libbey's outstanding debt and increase financial leverage, and Moody's expectations for only modestly positive free cash flow amid a weakening demand environment. The refinancing is increasing interest expense close to pre-pandemic and pre-bankruptcy filing levels during a period of rising interest rates even though debt remains lower. Moody's projects that Libbey's debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to over 4x by the end of fiscal 2022 and pro forma for the refinancing transaction and the divestiture of the European business, up from 3.0x in fiscal 2021. Persistently high inflation and weakening economic conditions is pressuring consumer discretionary spending and restaurant traffic, negatively impacting demand for the company's products. Moody's anticipates these pressures to persist at least into 2023 and projects modestly positive free cash flow of around $5-$10 million over the next 12 months, pressured in part by higher cash interest burden.

The company is replacing the paid-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity with the proposed first lien term loan, which has a partial PIK interest election at the company's option if net leverage (based on the credit agreement definition) is at or above a certain threshold. The partial PIK interest election is available through 31 December 2024. Moody's estimates that cash interest expense will increase by about $13 million assuming full cash pay, and $5 million if using the partial PIK interest election, pro forma for the refinancing transaction. Moody's free cash flow projections assume full cash pay.

Libbey has expanded its EBITDA margin to the low-to-mid teens percentage range over the past few years in part driven by cost savings and manufacturing consolidation initiatives, and by good pricing power as demand for the company's products exceeded capacity. In addition, the company recently divested its relatively lower margin European business. Still, risks to Libbey's business are high due to its exposure to cyclical economic downturns. Moody's now expects the US economy will contract in a couple of quarters in 2023 and to enter into a recession in Q2 2023. The company's high leverage combined with high fixed operating costs and expected modest positive free cash flow provides limited leeway to absorb prolonged periods of lower demand or earnings pressures. The incremental term loan's partial PIK interest election provides some flexibility to somewhat offset lower earnings. Also, Libbey has invested in refreshing its manufacturing asset footprint over the past few years, which provides the company with the opportunity to pause the level of reinvestment over the next 12 months, if operating results deteriorate.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Libbey Glass LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Libbey Glass LLC

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Libbey Glass LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Libbey's B3 CFR reflects its relatively modest scale and narrow product focus in the mature and highly competitive glassware industry, and its elevated operational risk given the high fixed operating costs associated with manufacturing the vast majority of its glass products in-house. The high fixed cost makes it difficult to mitigate prolonged demand pressures and creates profit margin volatility. The company has nevertheless made progress reducing fixed costs and improving the EBITDA margin through operational restructuring following emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020 as well as the divestiture of the low margin European business. Lower consumer discretionary spending power and weakening macro-economic conditions is negatively impacting demand for the company's products. Moody's projects Libbey's debt/EBITDA will increase to over 4.0x by the end of fiscal 2022 and pro forma for the refinancing transaction, up from 3.0x in fiscal 2021. Moody's also expects modestly positive free cash flow over the next 12 months, which provides limited cushion to absorb potential future earnings volatility. Governance risk factors include the company's ownership by a group of previous lenders to the company with no single firm having majority control and the inherent risk of a debt financed shareholder distribution or ownership consolidation transaction.

The rating also reflects Libbey's good market position in the glassware industry with good channel diversification and an established ecommerce business. The company benefits from the relatively recurring demand for glassware as a result of breakage, particularly in the foodservice channel. Libbey's good liquidity is supported by its cash balance of $28.9 million and access to an undrawn $90 million revolving facility due 2025 as of 30 September 2022, which provides financial flexibility to fund business seasonality, investments in working capital and capital expenditure projects.

Libbey's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) mainly driven by its highly negative exposure to governance risks reflecting its concentrated ownership by a group of pre-bankruptcy lenders and its aggressive financial strategy including operating with high leverage. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for the company's products will moderate over the next 12-18 months but to a level that still supports modestly positive free cash flows and good liquidity. The stable outlook also reflects that Libbey will be able to pare back the level of reinvestment and capital expenditures, which combined with the partial PIK interest election on the new term loan will help to offset the potential future earnings decline if the economic downturn is more severe than Moody's expects.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its revenue scale while demonstrating consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x, and EBITDA minus capital expenditures to interest is above 1.5x. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to maintain at least good liquidity highlighted by free cash flow-to-debt sustained above 7.5% after assuming full cash pay interest expense, and minimal reliance on revolver borrowings.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating results deteriorate with sustained revenue declines or a reduction in the EBITDA margin, or if it fails to generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis assuming full cash pay interest expense. The ratings could also be downgraded if EBITDA minus capital expenditures to interest is below 1.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including large revolver borrowings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC designs, manufactures, and markets glass tableware products and designs and markets ceramic dinnerware and flatware products. The company distributes its products to the foodservice, retail, and business-to-business channel, primarily in the Americas. Libbey Glass is owned a broad group of pre-bankruptcy lenders with no single firm having majority control. Revenue for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022 is $616 million, pro forma for the EMEA divestiture.

