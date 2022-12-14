Moody's downgrades Liberty Interactive LLC CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Liberty Interactive LLC's ("Liberty") corporate family rating to B1 from Ba3, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, and its senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2. Moody's also downgraded QVC, Inc.'s debt ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. The SGL rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect the significant deterioration in its QXH (QVC and HSN) business and credit metrics as the company contends with customer counts that have declined to below 2019 levels, higher inflation and freight costs as well as the significant supply chain disruption posed by the destruction of its second largest distribution facility in December 2021. Governance considerations are considered in the downgrades including its recent management track record of operational challenges which has led to the need to enact a business turnaround and its increased reliance on external funding. As a result, Moody's expects Liberty's debt/EBITDA to reach 5.7x and EBIT/interest to fall to 1.4x for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The downgrade from SGL-1 to SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that internally generated cash flow will remain below historical levels even as the business stabilizes over the next 12 months. The company has significant external funding sources with a $3.25 billion revolving credit facility of which $2.7 billion was available at September 30, 2022. The company has also entered into an additional sale lease back and may also receive additional insurance proceeds related to business interruption which would be available to repay its $544 million of upcoming maturities in 2023.

The negative outlook reflects that despite Moody's expectation that profitability will improve in 2023 and free cash flow generation will resume, significant risks remain to stabilizing its operations as it works to improve its cost structure in the face of a weakening economic environment. Although QxH has historically had success keeping customer loyalty in its core demographic, creating and retaining new customers may require more investment.

Liberty's CIS score was lowered to CIS-4 from CIS-3 as a result of its governance score being lowered to G-4 from G-3. The change in its governance score to G-4 from G-3 is related to both its financial strategy and risk management as well as its management credibility and track record. Liberty Interactive is part of a more complex legal organization structure with a moderate ownership concentration.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Liberty Interactive LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liberty Interactive LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: QVC, Inc.

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: QVC, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Liberty's B1 corporate family rating reflects its significant position within online shopping which has historically led to solid operating margins and cash flow generation from its portfolio of operating assets. Nonetheless, the company's operational performance has suffered in 2022 as it has contended with higher costs, lower customer counts and supply chain disruption from the fire and the decommissioning of its second largest distribution facility located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. These pressures mounted as consumer demand, particularly in key areas such as electronics and home, has normalized from elevated levels during the pandemic and the consumer environment has become more challenging. As a result, leverage is expected to be high with debt/EBITDA forecasted at 5.7x and EBIT/interest is expected to be weak at 1.4x at end of fiscal 2022. Although order to delivery times have returned to pre-fire levels, the company must improve its operational efficiencies as it works to rebuild its customer base. Its QXH (QVC and HSN) business which focuses on differentiating its offering through its ability to entertain, inform, and provide exclusive product is also contending with secular trends that include a growing number of consumers who are canceling their cable subscriptions, increased price transparency and shorter product life cycles. Liberty is continuing to focus on increasing its streaming of video content to increase its customer reach. Nonetheless, the company has raised significant funds through sale leasebacks, should recover additional insurance proceeds and realize cost improvements next year as it cycles higher freight rates and commodity costs decline. Despite upcoming debt maturities, Moody's views its liquidity as good primarily because of its revolver availability and alternative liquidity including the sale leaseback of its European facilities, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its financial maintenance covenant over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Liberty consistently improves sales, operating performance, and customer counts. Good liquidity, free cash flow generation and a balanced financial strategy that address upcoming maturities well in advance would also be required. Quantitatively, the company could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 4.75x and EBIT/Interest was sustained above 2.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance does not improve including a stabilization of customer counts, liquidity weakens or if its financial strategy meaningfully changes. Quantitatively, ratings would be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.75x or EBIT/Interest is sustained below 1.75x.

Liberty Interactive LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent Qurate Retail, Inc., formerly named Liberty Interactive Corporation, is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate operates QxH, and holds equity interests in other smaller assets. QVC, Inc. was founded in 1986 and has operations in the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and China.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

