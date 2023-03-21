Moody's downgrades Liberty Interactive LLC's corporate family rating to B3

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Liberty Interactive LLC's ("Liberty") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B1-PD, and its senior unsecured ratings to Caa2 from B3. Moody's also downgraded QVC, Inc.'s senior secured ratings to B2 from Ba3. The outlook is changed to stable from negative. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) remains SGL-2.

The downgrades reflect the deterioration in operating performance and credit metrics in fiscal 2022 at the consolidated entity, Liberty's parent company Qurate. In 2022, Qurate faced falling customer counts (currently approximately 16% below 2019 levels), 14% revenue decline (11% on a constant currency basis) , higher operating costs and a very promotional environment which led EBITDA to drop about 48% (approximately 45% on a constant currency basis) from the prior year. Consequently, leverage and interest coverage significantly weakened with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing to 6.9x at year-end 2022 from 3.61x at year-end 2021 while EBITA/Interest fell to 1.65x from 3.73x over the same time period.

Moody's expects Qurate's performance to stabilize and begin to improve starting in the latter half of 2023 due to management actions to boost revenue, the execution of cost cuts and lower freight and input costs. However, leverage is still anticipated to remain elevated compared to historical levels with debt/EBITDA forecasted to approach 5.3x. EBITA/Interest is also anticipated to improve to slightly below 2.0x at year-end 2023. Longer-term, leverage and coverage are expected to further improve by year-end 2024. However, the downgrade reflects the execution risk associated with the projected turnaround, particularly in customer counts, over 2023-2024.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Liberty Interactive LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)

..Issuer: QVC, Inc.

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liberty Interactive LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: QVC, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Liberty's B3 corporate family rating reflects that the company's weak credit metrics and the execution risks it is facing as it seeks to restore its EBITDA levels in a challenging retail environment. Qurate's operational performance has suffered in 2022 as it has contended with higher costs, lower customer counts and supply chain disruption from the fire and the decommissioning of its second largest distribution facility located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. These pressures mounted as consumer demand, particularly in key areas such as electronics and home, has normalized from elevated levels during the pandemic and declined below pre-pandemic levels as the consumer environment has become more challenging. The company also had to manage through excess inventory exacerbated by the Rocky Mount fire and a heavily promotional retail environment in 2022 which further compressed margins. Although order to delivery times have returned to pre-fire levels and inventory levels have improved, the company must improve its operational efficiencies as it works to rebuild its customer base. Its QXH (QVC and HSN) business which focuses on differentiating its offering through its ability to entertain, inform, and providing exclusive product is also contending with secular trends that include a growing number of consumers who are canceling their cable subscriptions, increased price transparency and shorter product life cycles.

Offsetting these headwinds, Qurate does have a significant position within online shopping which has historically led to solid operating margins and cash flow generation from its portfolio of operating assets. Liberty is continuing to focus on increasing its streaming of video content to increase its customer reach. The company has raised significant funds through sale leasebacks, should recover additional insurance proceeds related to the fire and realize cost improvements over 2023-2024 from lower freight and commodity costs and the benefits from $60 million in run-rate cost-savings. Despite upcoming debt maturities, Moody's views Qurate's liquidity as good primarily because of material revolver availability ($2.1 billion), cash balance ($1.275 billion), $60 million in run-rate cost saves from 1Q'23 workforce reductions, estimated 2023 free cash flow of approximately $350 million and additional liquidity derived from the recent sale leaseback (gross proceeds of approximately $180 million) completed in the first quarter of 2023. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its financial maintenance covenant over the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that profitability and free cash flow generation is expected to improve in 2023 as Qurate works to address falling customer count, demand weakness and to rationalize its cost structure. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Liberty consistently improves sales, operating performance and customer counts. Good liquidity, free cash flow generation and a balanced financial strategy would also be required. Quantitatively, the company could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 5.0x and EBITA/Interest was sustained above 2.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance does not improve including a stabilization of customer counts, liquidity weakens or if its financial strategy meaningfully changes. Quantitatively, ratings would be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x or EBITA/Interest is sustained below 1.25x

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Interactive LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of its parent Qurate Retail, Inc., formerly named Liberty Interactive Corporation. Qurate operates the QVC, HSN, Cornerstone and Zulily brands and holds equity interests in other smaller assets. Our credit analysis considers the consolidated Qurate organization, and all credit metrics quoted are at the Qurate level. QVC, Inc. was founded in 1986 and has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Japan and Italy. Annual revenue at Qurate was about $12.1 billion for year-end 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

