Moody's downgrades LifeMiles' ratings to Caa1; negative outlook

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the senior secured and corporate family rating of LifeMiles Ltd. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LifeMiles' downgrade to Caa1 reflects its exposure to the weak credit profile of its controlling shareholder Avianca Holdings, S.A. (Avianca) which announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 10. The Caa1 rating also incorporates our expectation that LifeMiles' operation will be temporarily hurt by the global spread of coronavirus affecting consumer spending, traveling and economic growth.

LifeMiles' ratings continue to consider its diversified and sticky base of commercial partners and co-brand credit card growth, and strong market position in its territories of operation. The corporate family rating is at the same level as the senior secured rating given that it is the only debt in the company's capital structure.

Moody's will continue to monitor the developments regarding Avianca's Chapter 11 filing and its effects on LifeMiles' operation as well as the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, lower economic growth and weak consumer sentiment on LifeMiles' operation and credit metrics.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The air passenger travel sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the exposure of LifeMiles to air travel and overall consumer spending has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and LifeMiles remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LifeMiles' gross billings have been affected by the reduction in air travel since late March when most of Avianca's air fleet was grounded following the closure of Colombia's air space to passenger travel. Nonetheless, lower air travel significantly decreases redemption costs, which represent over 80% of LifeMiles' cash costs and operating expenses. LifeMiles' largest contributors to gross billings are its financial partners, which include credit card cobrands (49%) and airlines (29%), being Avianca its largest customer, responsible for approximately 26% of gross billings. As such, Avianca's financial and operating difficulties combined with the effects of coronavirus hurting consumer spending and air travel have hampered LifeMiles' operation.

LifeMiles' cash and cash equivalents of $128 million as of March 31, 2020 can cover 2.6x its short-term debt. LifeMiles has posted positive free cash flow over the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 as it has reduced substantially its dividend payout. Nevertheless, the company's liquidity position in the coming quarters will be affected by weaker revenue and be highly dependent on the level of dividends paid. Moody's expects that the company will continue to moderate its dividend payout in 2020, at least while the coronavirus impact persists, to preserve its cash position.

The negative outlook reflects our view that the company´s operation and credit metrics can be further affected by the weak credit profile of Avianca and its Chapter 11 filing. It also reflects the downside risks related to the overall impact of coronavirus and weak economic conditions in LifeMiles' territories of operation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of LifeMiles' ratings would require an improvement in Avianca's credit profile while maintaining its ability to continue operating as a going concern during the Chapter 11 process or once is finalized. An upgrade would also require LifeMiles to maintain ring-fencing provisions that limit cash upstream to shareholders, as well as an adequate liquidity and profitability. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require LifeMiles to maintain its adjusted debt/EBITDA lower than 5.0 times on a sustained basis.

LifeMiles' ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates in particular, through excessive cash distribution to shareholders, or if Avianca's credit profile during or after the Chapter 11 process further deteriorates. Amendments to the loan agreement such that the mandatory prepayment provisions are waived or canceled, and excess cash flow is not used to pay down debt could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LifeMiles Ltd. is a coalition loyalty program and the solely operator of Avianca's frequent flyer program. LifeMiles has over 600 active commercial partnerships that allow its members to accrue and redeem miles for different products and services such as airline tickets, hotels, and rental cars amongst others. LifeMiles is 70% owned by Avianca Holdings S.A. and 30% owned by Advent Intl. LifeMiles reported gross billings of $328 million over the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

