Moody's downgrades LifeScan's CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded LifeScan Global Corporation's ("LifeScan") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien term loan rating to Caa1 from B3, and the second lien term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2, and assigned a B1 rating to the company's super priority revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects the company's ongoing performance headwinds and weak liquidity, including elevated refinancing risks. LifeScan's revenues declined by approximately 9% year-over-year in the first half of 2022 (through 6/30/22) and Moody's expects revenues will continue to decline in at least the mid-single-digit range over the next 12-18 months. This reflects Moody's expectations that the rapid pace of adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensors in key markets such as the US will continue to negatively affect LifeScan's position in traditional blood glucose monitoring (BGM). In addition, Moody's expects that LifeScan's ASPAC segment will continue to face operating headwinds, with margins that will remain pressured over the next 12-18 months amid pricing pressure and supply chain disruption. In the context of LifeScan's recent underperformance, Moody's now expects that the company will be unable to maintain positive cash flow over the next 12-18 months after mandatory term loan amortization, further pressuring the company's weak liquidity profile. To that end, Moody's believes the company's capital structure may be unsustainable, thus elevating the risk of default.

Moody's notes that the recent extension of LifeScan's super-priority revolver to July 2024 did not include a refinancing of its first lien term loan (due October 2024) nor its second lien term loan (due October 2025). The revolver extension follows the company's broader proposed refinancing transaction that launched in October 2021, but was not executed.

Governance risk is a factor in this rating action. Moody's believes that the looming refinancing effort will be a challenge given the company's track record in the debt capital markets, particularly in the aftermath of recent operating underperformance.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that LifeScan possesses sufficient cash and revolver capacity to fund operations over the next 12-18 months, though Moody's considers the overall liquidity profile to be weak.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LifeScan Global Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: LifeScan Global Corporation

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LifeScan Global Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LifeScan's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by Moody's expectations that revenues will continue to decline for BGM products as volume and pricing will remain pressured. Moody's expects that CGM products -- a category where LifeScan is currently working with a partner on a possible product, but does not yet generate revenue -- will continue to gain share over time. LifeScan's ratings also reflect the company's weak liquidity, including Moody's expectation that the company will be unable to maintain positive cash flow over the next 12-18 months after mandatory term loan amortization.

The company has weak liquidity, with $37 million of cash, and $70 million available in its $125 million revolver, for a total of $107 million as of June 30, 2022 (compared to $201 million of total liquidity at 12/31/21). While Moody's expects the liquidity burn to moderate in the second half of 2022 on reduced working capital requirements, Moody's expects that the company's liquidity cushion will continue to decline due to mandatory amortization requirements. The company's leverage is high with debt/EBITDA in the mid-5 times range on Moody's adjusted basis.

LifeScan benefits from its leading market position in BGM products and its global presence with a majority of revenue generated outside North America. The prevalence of diabetes continues to grow, particularly in emerging markets, which is a partial offset for inroads by CGM products in developed markets.

The B1 rating assigned to the super priority revolving credit facility reflects its senior position in the capital structure, such that lenders would be repaid in full before any distributions to the other first lien lenders. The Caa1 rating on the first-lien term loan is one notch higher than the Caa2 CFR. This reflects the facilities' first priority lien on substantially all assets and the loss absorption provided by junior debt. The Caa3 rating on the second-lien term loan is one notch below the CFR. This reflects the effective subordination of the term loan to the senior secured credit facilities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

LifeScan's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). The score reflects very highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-5), driven by the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, and a weak track record in the debt capital markets. The score also reflects moderately negative exposure to social risks, primarily due to regulatory oversight of blood glucose products, and neutral to low exposure to environmental risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves, including a successful refinancing of the company's full debt capital structure. In addition, an improvement in the company's operating performance, including a stabilization of both revenues and margins, would also support an upgrade. Finally, demonstration of improved business diversification outside of BGM could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further erodes, operating performance deteriorates or the probability of default, including by way of a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange, were to rise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Malvern, PA, LifeScan Global Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of BGM products including meters, testing strips, lancets, point of care testing systems and related monitoring software. Fiscal 2021 revenues were approximately $1.05 billion. LifeScan, previously a division of Johnson & Johnson, was acquired by affiliates of Platinum Equity in October 2018.

