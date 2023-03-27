Moody's downgrades Lifetime Brands' CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Lifetime Brands, Inc.'s ("Lifetime Brands") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to B3 from B2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-2, and the outlook is stable.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects Lifetime Brands' elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at around 5.2x for the fiscal year-end period 31 December 2022, up from 3.6x as of fiscal 2021, and Moody's expectations that leverage will remain high amid a challenging operating environment. Lifetime Brands reported a year-over-year revenue decline of 15.7% in fiscal 2022, and its profitability weakened considerably with company-adjusted EBITDA lower by 38.9%. The high inventory levels in the retail channel are negatively impacting reordering activity, and persistently high inflation is pressuring consumer discretionary spending and demand for the company's products.

Lifetime Brands' estimates that inventory at retail started to decrease in early 2023, and the order flow from its retail customers also started to improve in the 1Q-2023. The company anticipates more normalization of replenishment orders in 2Q-2023. Lifetime expects its revenue and earnings will improve in fiscal 2023, benefitting from a stable supply chain, a normalization in customer order patterns, and restructuring initiatives. The company implemented a restructuring of its European-based international operations in 4Q-2022 and expects a meaningful improvement in profitability of its international business in fiscal 2023.

Moody's expects Lifetime Brands' financial leverage will improve but will remain high with debt/EBITDA in a 4.8x-5.0x range by the end of fiscal 2023. Moody's also expects demand pressures will persist in 2023, including retail channel destocking at least through the first half. Weakening macro-economic conditions and the ongoing shift in spending from goods to services create uncertainty around the stability of consumer demand for the company's products, and the company's ability to improve profitability amid a lower demand environment. Moody's projects that Lifetime Brands will generate free cash flow of around $30 million over the next 12-18 months, which provides the financial flexibility to reduce debt and execute its strategy even if demand is lower than anticipated.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lifetime Brands' B2 CFR reflects its strong market position in the homewares industry with many leading brands in narrowly defined product categories, and its good brand and product diversification. Lifetime Brands' well-diversified retail distribution channel, which includes e-commerce, positions the company well to benefit from the continued shift of consumer spending to online. The company's SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow of around $30 million over the next 12 months, and access to a mostly undrawn $200 million ABL revolving facility. Governance considerations include the company's financial policy that targets a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio (company's calculation) of below 3.0x, which supports moderate leverage, although the company has a history of operating above its stated target.

The credit profile also considers Lifetime Brands' small scale with annual revenue under $1.0 billion, high geographic and customer concentration, and its low EBIT margin in the mid-single digit. The company's products are discretionary in nature and susceptible to consumer spending reductions. Lifetime Brands operates in the mature, highly price-sensitive and competitive kitchenware product category, which limits pricing flexibility and contributes to the low margin. The company's financial leverage is high with debt/EBTIDA at 5.2x as of fiscal 2022 and Moody's projects a decline to a 4.8x-5.0x range in 2023. Lifetime Brands' cash and cash flow provide capacity to repay debt and reduce leverage. However, Moody's believes that the low product category growth creates acquisition event risk as a means of pursuing growth. Lifetime Brands sources its products mostly from China, exposing the company's supply chain to manufacturing issues affecting the region, as well as social risk factors such as responsible sourcing. The outsourced manufacturing leads to good cost variability that limits downward gross margin pressure when sales contract

Lifetime Brand's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by highly negative exposure to governance risks, primarily related to its aggressive financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage given the company's operating profile and debt-financed acquisitions. The company is publicly traded but private equity firm Centre Partners Management LLC. has a large ownership stake (approximately 27%) that creates some concentration in decision making. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will proactively address the approaching maturity of the first lien term loan and the springing maturity of its revolver at a cash interest cost that preserves positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent organic revenue growth an improves the EBIT margin to a high single digit percentage range. A ratings upgrade would also require debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x, and financial policies that maintains credit metrics at the above levels, as well as maintaining good liquidity including good free cash flow relative to debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if Lifetime Brands' operating performance deteriorates due to ongoing organic revenue declines or EBIT margin deterioration, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including weaker free cash flow or high reliance on revolver borrowings, or if financial policies become more aggressive, in particular regarding a material debt-finance acquisition or shareholder distribution.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. Lifetime Brands is publicly traded (ticker: LCUT) with Centre Partners Management LLC owning approximately 27%. The company reported revenue of approximately $728 million for the fiscal year-end period 31 December 2022.

