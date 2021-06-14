Moody's downgrades Lightstone Generation to B2 from B1; rating outlook remains negative

Approximately $1,909 million of debt affected

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on Lightstone Generation LLC's ("Lightstone" or "Project") senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1. The credit facilities are comprised of a term loan B due in January 2024 (approx. $1,736 million outstanding as of 3/31/21), a term loan C for cash collateralized letters of credit also due in January 2024 (approx. $97.9 million outstanding as of 3/31/21), and a revolving credit facility due in January 2022, which was sized to $5.625 million effective May 28, 2021, as part of an amendment and extension of Lightstone's revolver, and remains in place until the current expiry date in January 2022.

Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's assigned a B2 senior secured rating to a $69.375 million revolving credit facility due in July 2023, established as part of Lightstone's amendment and extension of its revolving credit facility. The rating outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the Project's continued weaker than expected financial performance through the full year of 2020 and the expectation that Lightstone will continue to underperform original expectations, particularly in light of the recent PJM capacity auction results. Although we have recently seen some improvement in power market fundamentals due to a pick-up in demand and higher generation post-COVID, which will aid Lightstone's energy margins, the Project's financial results continue to be below expectations for the rating, resulting in much lower debt repayment than originally anticipated.

The rating action also reflects the recent outcome of the long-delayed PJM capacity auction, which saw a sharp decline in capacity prices, adding to Lightstone's challenges and contributing to our expectations of continued financial underperformance in future years. All of the Lightstone plants are located in the RTO pricing region of the PJM Interconnection, which priced at $50/MW-day for the 2022/23 capacity year, well below the last capacity price of $140/MW-day for the 2021/22 capacity year and below our expectations. Lightstone will not feel the financial impact of these auction results until the June 2022-May 2023 timeframe and will benefit this year and the first five months of 2022 from the much higher realized capacity price of $140/MW-day. The recent capacity auction results will lower revenues and cash flows during the June 2022-May 2023 timeframe impacting the potential for debt reduction during that period.

Lightstone's EBITDA for the full year ended 12/31/2020 measured approximately $226.0 million, which was well below fiscal year 2019 results of $361.9 million owing to a decline in PJM RTO capacity revenue earned on a year-over-year basis as well as lower energy margins caused by weakened demand and low natural gas prices from COVID-19, which together substantially lowered the capacity factor at Lightstone's coal-fired Gavin plant for most of the year, impacting energy revenues. We note that Lightstone hedges some of its energy margins by selling spark spreads (i.e., selling power forward and buying corresponding forward gas), which helps to lower energy margin volatility; however, Lightstone's financial performance is greatly dependent upon energy sales from the Gavin coal plant, and so a lower capacity factor for most of the year has contributed to the Project's underperformance.

As such, all of Lightstone's key cash flow metrics, which Moody's calculates after maintenance and capital expenditures and changes in working capital, were understandably lower than expected. For example, by our calculations, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for fiscal year 2020 measured 1.66x vs. our 2020 forecast of 2.28x; the ratio of Project Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) to Debt for the year was 4.2% vs. 11.5% in the Moody's case; and the ratio of Debt to EBITDA was 7.85x vs. 4.59x in the Moody's case. All these metrics score in the low to mid-B range in our published Power Generation Projects Methodology.

Lightstone experienced some improvement in these metrics for the twelve months ended Q1 2021, and Lightstone's budget for the full year 2021 indicates higher EBITDA and further improvements in these credit metrics, owing to increased cleared capacity prices in the second half of 2021, to energy margins strengthening on higher demand and to the Gavin plant lately achieving a higher capacity factor. Additionally, a significant amount of 2021 energy margin has been hedged, thus de-risking Lightstone's 2021 EBITDA. For example, we calculate DSCR for LTM 3/31/21 of 1.90x and CFO to Debt of 5.7%. Moody's notes that some of the improvement is also due to a positive change in working capital as coal fuel inventory that was acquired in 2019 and 2020 at low prices has reduced over time (the coal-fired Gavin plant has lately been running more), changing from a use of cash to a source of cash as the coal inventory has declined. This trend should continue during 2021.

The Project's financial underperformance also raises refinancing risk at Lightstone as the term loan balance of about $1.736 billion at 3/31/21 is about $100 million higher than our original base case, owing to less excess cash flow generation. This risk, in our view, has increased owing in part to the impact that the most recent auction will have on future debt reduction and our sobering view that the December 2021 auction, while likely to be stronger than the May 2021 result, is not likely to bounce back to levels experienced in the auction for the 2021 - 2022 period, resulting in a 24-month period where RTO capacity results have underperformed. These considerations factor into today's rating action and continued negative outlook.

On a positive note, Lightstone management was able to successfully negotiate with its lenders an extension in the revolving credit facility to July 31, 2023, maintaining access to an important source of liquidity for the Project. Moody's notes that the revolving credit facility is not currently being utilized. On May 28, 2021, Lightstone entered into an amendment to the Lightstone Credit Agreement, which extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility in exchange for a reduction in the commitment amount. The new commitment amount was split into two tranches. A new $69.375 million Revolving Extended Tranche Credit Commitment was extended to July 31, 2023 (from the original maturity date of January 30, 2022), while a second tranche, a $5.625 million Revolving Non-Extended Tranche Credit Commitment, expires on January 30, 2022 (unchanged from the original maturity date). Overall, the amendment has the effect of reducing commitments under the revolver from $100 million to $75 million ($69.375 million plus $5.625 million) effective May 28, 2021, with a further reduction to $69.375 million on January 30, 2022, but which has a new maturity date of July 23, 2023. According to management, the reduced bank commitment provides sufficient liquidity on a going forward basis based upon historical levels of usage under the revolving credit facility.

Overall, Lightstone still benefits from a relatively strong liquidity profile, which currently stands at about $152.1 million, composed of $75 million under the revolver (all of which is currently available), plus $52.1 million in the required 6-month debt service reserve (DSR), which is covered by the $100 million term loan C facility, plus $25 million in unrestricted cash. This liquidity will help Lightstone manage their business during a period of lower capacity prices over the next couple of years. Lightstone also enjoys the benefits of a diversified portfolio that includes the large Gavin coal-fired plant combined with three natural-gas fired plants and the natural hedge that follows, as well as the portfolio's strong operating performance and continuing maintenance program.

Rating Outlook

The continued negative outlook considers the expectation of weaker than expected financial performance, despite the boost from higher capacity revenue during 2021 and the first half of 2022. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty relating to the outcome of future PJM capacity auctions as well as challenges that Lightstone faces from the PJM wholesale market. To the extent Lightstone continues to underperform or falls further behind on debt reduction, further rating action could follow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

In light of the downgrade and continuing negative outlook, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could stabilize if there is a recovery in power market fundamentals and if future PJM capacity prices greatly improve resulting in metrics solidly in the mid-B or higher range in the Methodology scorecard, including the ratio of Project CFO to Debt of around 7.0%, the ratio of Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x or below, and a DSCR of at least 2.0x, all on a prospective and sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded if we do not see an improvement in power market fundamentals to include Gavin running at a consistently higher capacity factor or if capacity prices in subsequent auctions do not bounce back to levels that approximate the 2021-2022 auction results, causing the Project to continue to underperform such that Lightstone appears unlikely to achieve key financial metrics, including Project CFO to Debt of at least 7.0%, Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x or below, and a DSCR of at least 2.0x. We could also take further negative rating action if there continues to be lower debt reduction through the excess cash flow sweep or if there are operating issues that severely impact cash flows and metrics.

PROFILE

Lightstone is a joint venture owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group LP (50%) (Blackstone) and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (50%) (ArcLight) (together the "Sponsors") and consists of a 5.3 GW portfolio of four generation facilities located in the PJM Interconnection market. The largest of the four plants is Gavin, a 2,721 MW supercritical, pulverized coal-fired generating station located in Ohio. The other three plants are natural gas-fired: the 1,211 MW Lawrenceburg combined-cycle facility in Indiana; the 894 MW Waterford combined-cycle facility in Ohio; and the 484 MW Darby peaking plant also in Ohio. All four facilities are located in the AEP-Dayton zone and bid as a Capacity Performance product into the forward PJM capacity auction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

