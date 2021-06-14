Moody's downgrades Lightstone Generation to B2 from B1; rating outlook remains negative

Approximately $1,909 million of debt affected
New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the rating on Lightstone Generation LLC's ("Lightstone"
or "Project") senior secured credit facilities to B2 from
B1. The credit facilities are comprised of a term loan B due in
January 2024 (approx. $1,736 million outstanding as
of 3/31/21), a term loan C for cash collateralized letters of credit
also due in January 2024 (approx. $97.9 million outstanding
as of 3/31/21), and a revolving credit facility due in January 2022,
which was sized to $5.625 million effective May 28,
2021, as part of an amendment and extension of Lightstone's
revolver, and remains in place until the current expiry date in
January 2022.
Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's assigned a B2
senior secured rating to a $69.375 million revolving credit
facility due in July 2023, established as part of Lightstone's
amendment and extension of its revolving credit facility. The rating
outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the Project's continued weaker
than expected financial performance through the full year of 2020 and
the expectation that Lightstone will continue to underperform original
expectations, particularly in light of the recent PJM capacity auction
results. Although we have recently seen some improvement in power
market fundamentals due to a pick-up in demand and higher generation
post-COVID, which will aid Lightstone's energy margins,
the Project's financial results continue to be below expectations
for the rating, resulting in much lower debt repayment than originally
anticipated.
The rating action also reflects the recent outcome of the long-delayed
PJM capacity auction, which saw a sharp decline in capacity prices,
adding to Lightstone's challenges and contributing to our expectations
of continued financial underperformance in future years. All of
the Lightstone plants are located in the RTO pricing region of the PJM
Interconnection, which priced at $50/MW-day for the
2022/23 capacity year, well below the last capacity price of $140/MW-day
for the 2021/22 capacity year and below our expectations. Lightstone
will not feel the financial impact of these auction results until the
June 2022-May 2023 timeframe and will benefit this year and the
first five months of 2022 from the much higher realized capacity price
of $140/MW-day. The recent capacity auction results
will lower revenues and cash flows during the June 2022-May 2023
timeframe impacting the potential for debt reduction during that period.
Lightstone's EBITDA for the full year ended 12/31/2020 measured
approximately $226.0 million, which was well below
fiscal year 2019 results of $361.9 million owing to a decline
in PJM RTO capacity revenue earned on a year-over-year basis
as well as lower energy margins caused by weakened demand and low natural
gas prices from COVID-19, which together substantially lowered
the capacity factor at Lightstone's coal-fired Gavin plant
for most of the year, impacting energy revenues. We note
that Lightstone hedges some of its energy margins by selling spark spreads
(i.e., selling power forward and buying corresponding
forward gas), which helps to lower energy margin volatility;
however, Lightstone's financial performance is greatly dependent
upon energy sales from the Gavin coal plant, and so a lower capacity
factor for most of the year has contributed to the Project's underperformance.
As such, all of Lightstone's key cash flow metrics,
which Moody's calculates after maintenance and capital expenditures
and changes in working capital, were understandably lower than expected.
For example, by our calculations, the debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) for fiscal year 2020 measured 1.66x vs. our
2020 forecast of 2.28x; the ratio of Project Cash Flow from
Operations (CFO) to Debt for the year was 4.2% vs.
11.5% in the Moody's case; and the ratio of Debt
to EBITDA was 7.85x vs. 4.59x in the Moody's
case. All these metrics score in the low to mid-B range
in our published Power Generation Projects Methodology.
Lightstone experienced some improvement in these metrics for the twelve
months ended Q1 2021, and Lightstone's budget for the full
year 2021 indicates higher EBITDA and further improvements in these credit
metrics, owing to increased cleared capacity prices in the second
half of 2021, to energy margins strengthening on higher demand and
to the Gavin plant lately achieving a higher capacity factor. Additionally,
a significant amount of 2021 energy margin has been hedged, thus
de-risking Lightstone's 2021 EBITDA. For example,
we calculate DSCR for LTM 3/31/21 of 1.90x and CFO to Debt of 5.7%.
Moody's notes that some of the improvement is also due to a positive
change in working capital as coal fuel inventory that was acquired in
2019 and 2020 at low prices has reduced over time (the coal-fired
Gavin plant has lately been running more), changing from a use of
cash to a source of cash as the coal inventory has declined. This
trend should continue during 2021.
The Project's financial underperformance also raises refinancing
risk at Lightstone as the term loan balance of about $1.736
billion at 3/31/21 is about $100 million higher than our original
base case, owing to less excess cash flow generation. This
risk, in our view, has increased owing in part to the impact
that the most recent auction will have on future debt reduction and our
sobering view that the December 2021 auction, while likely to be
stronger than the May 2021 result, is not likely to bounce back
to levels experienced in the auction for the 2021 - 2022 period,
resulting in a 24-month period where RTO capacity results have
underperformed. These considerations factor into today's
rating action and continued negative outlook.
On a positive note, Lightstone management was able to successfully
negotiate with its lenders an extension in the revolving credit facility
to July 31, 2023, maintaining access to an important source
of liquidity for the Project. Moody's notes that the revolving
credit facility is not currently being utilized. On May 28,
2021, Lightstone entered into an amendment to the Lightstone Credit
Agreement, which extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility
in exchange for a reduction in the commitment amount. The new commitment
amount was split into two tranches. A new $69.375
million Revolving Extended Tranche Credit Commitment was extended to July
31, 2023 (from the original maturity date of January 30, 2022),
while a second tranche, a $5.625 million Revolving
Non-Extended Tranche Credit Commitment, expires on January
30, 2022 (unchanged from the original maturity date). Overall,
the amendment has the effect of reducing commitments under the revolver
from $100 million to $75 million ($69.375
million plus $5.625 million) effective May 28, 2021,
with a further reduction to $69.375 million on January 30,
2022, but which has a new maturity date of July 23, 2023.
According to management, the reduced bank commitment provides sufficient
liquidity on a going forward basis based upon historical levels of usage
under the revolving credit facility.
Overall, Lightstone still benefits from a relatively strong liquidity
profile, which currently stands at about $152.1 million,
composed of $75 million under the revolver (all of which is currently
available), plus $52.1 million in the required 6-month
debt service reserve (DSR), which is covered by the $100
million term loan C facility, plus $25 million in unrestricted
cash. This liquidity will help Lightstone manage their business
during a period of lower capacity prices over the next couple of years.
Lightstone also enjoys the benefits of a diversified portfolio that includes
the large Gavin coal-fired plant combined with three natural-gas
fired plants and the natural hedge that follows, as well as the
portfolio's strong operating performance and continuing maintenance
program.
Rating Outlook
The continued negative outlook considers the expectation of weaker than
expected financial performance, despite the boost from higher capacity
revenue during 2021 and the first half of 2022. The negative outlook
also reflects the uncertainty relating to the outcome of future PJM capacity
auctions as well as challenges that Lightstone faces from the PJM wholesale
market. To the extent Lightstone continues to underperform or falls
further behind on debt reduction, further rating action could follow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
In light of the downgrade and continuing negative outlook, limited
prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could
stabilize if there is a recovery in power market fundamentals and if future
PJM capacity prices greatly improve resulting in metrics solidly in the
mid-B or higher range in the Methodology scorecard, including
the ratio of Project CFO to Debt of around 7.0%, the
ratio of Debt to EBITDA of 6.0x or below, and a DSCR of at
least 2.0x, all on a prospective and sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
The rating could be downgraded if we do not see an improvement in power
market fundamentals to include Gavin running at a consistently higher
capacity factor or if capacity prices in subsequent auctions do not bounce
back to levels that approximate the 2021-2022 auction results,
causing the Project to continue to underperform such that Lightstone appears
unlikely to achieve key financial metrics, including Project CFO
to Debt of at least 7.0%, Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x
or below, and a DSCR of at least 2.0x. We could also
take further negative rating action if there continues to be lower debt
reduction through the excess cash flow sweep or if there are operating
issues that severely impact cash flows and metrics.
PROFILE
Lightstone is a joint venture owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group
LP (50%) (Blackstone) and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (50%)
(ArcLight) (together the "Sponsors") and consists of a 5.3
GW portfolio of four generation facilities located in the PJM Interconnection
market. The largest of the four plants is Gavin, a 2,721
MW supercritical, pulverized coal-fired generating station
located in Ohio. The other three plants are natural gas-fired:
the 1,211 MW Lawrenceburg combined-cycle facility in Indiana;
the 894 MW Waterford combined-cycle facility in Ohio; and
the 484 MW Darby peaking plant also in Ohio. All four facilities
are located in the AEP-Dayton zone and bid as a Capacity Performance
product into the forward PJM capacity auction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244900.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
