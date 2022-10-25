Moody's downgrades Likewize Corp.'s CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Likewize Corp.'s (Likewize) ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and senior secured bond rating to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects Likewize's higher financial leverage and weaker cash flow generation than originally expected. Over the past three years the company has been undergoing a significant business restructuring as it continues to exit low margin and unprofitable mobile device distribution and supply chain businesses and increases focus on the higher margin, but highly competitive device protection sector. Despite the margin improvement since 2019, the continued loss of operating scale resulted in lower overall EBITDA and higher financial leverage of around 4.6x as of June 30, 2022 (Moody's adjusted and excluding reorganization expenses, if including these expenses leverage can be viewed as 6x). Moody's projects leverage to remain around current levels for the next 12 to 18 months.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Likewize Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Likewize Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Likewize's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated leverage, high restructuring expenses that pressure operating cash flow generation and uncertainty around the completion of the reorganization initiative and return to topline and earnings growth. The execution risks remain high as EBITDA growth will be conditioned upon the growth of the device protection and upgrade (buy-back/trade-in) businesses, which combined represent slightly over 50% of total revenue. Likewize's credit quality is also negatively impacted by corporate governance concerns given the company's majority ownership by Brightstar Capital Partners (BCP) particularly with respect to the potential for aggressive financial strategies such as incremental debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder distributions that could constrain deleveraging efforts. The risks associated with Likewize's credit profile are partially offset by the company's solid market presence, and long-standing relationships with large, blue chip customers.

Moody's expects Likewize will maintain good liquidity through FY 2023. The company has approximately $225 million of unrestricted cash as of June 2022, with the balance of the cash distributed across its global subsidiaries to support operations. Moody's projects free cash flow generation of around $10-15 million over the next 12-18 months. These projections assume diminishing restructuring expenses and neutral working capital needs. The company does not have meaningful debt maturities over the next 24 months. External sources of liquidity are primarily supported by its $150 million ABL revolver due April 2025 along with two receivable factoring facilities and international lines of credit. Moody's expects ABL availability will be limited to $30-40 million over the next 12-18 months. The lower inventory requirements of the business will provide a borrowing base of around $80-90 million, of which around $50 million are being used to collateralize letters of credit. The revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a minimum 1x fixed charge covenant which Moody's does not expect to be in effect over the next 12-18 months.

The negative outlook reflects deteriorated credit metrics and the challenges associated with the business transition to a highly competitive device protection business. Smaller scale and high restructuring expenses put pressure on the company's capacity to generate stronger free cash flow.

The B3 rating for Likewize's senior secured bonds is one notch below the CFR reflecting their position behind the ABL revolver (unrated). The ABL revolver has a first lien on working capital assets. The senior secured bonds come with a first lien on fixed assets and a second lien on working capital assets. Given the nature of the business, Moody's expects that Likewize's trade claims will likely be at a lower level in a distress scenario and thus they do not provide any notching support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Likewize demonstrates consistent revenue growth and operating margin improvement, such that debt/EBITDA is expected to sustain below 3.5x with free cash flow to debt above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Likewize experiences deteriorating financial performance resulting in sustained weak free cash flow generation. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if debt financed acquisitions or shareholder initiatives increase debt/EBITDA above 5.5x on a more than temporary basis.

Likewize Corp.'s (fka Brightstar Corp following a rebranding to Likewize in August 2021) provides end-to-end device life-cycle management solutions for the mobile device industry. Services include device protection, supply chain services, buy-back and trade-in, accessories, finance solutions, reverse logistics, and repair solutions. In the LTM ended June 30, 2022 Likewize reported revenue of approximately $3.15 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

