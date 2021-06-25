Moody's downgrades Limetree Bay Terminal's senior secured rating to Caa1, outlook negative

$448 million of rated debt outstanding
New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the rating on Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC's (Limetree
Bay Terminals) $465 million senior secured term loan to Caa1 from
B2. The rating outlook is negative. This concludes the rating
review for downgrade that was initiated on 20 May 2021.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's downgrade to Caa1 follows the announcement by Limetree Bay
Terminals' parent company Limetree Bay Energy, LLC to halt
indefinitely any restart efforts at the adjacent refinery due to financial
constraints.[1] This announcement follows the United States
Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision on 14 May 2021 to pause
all operations at the adjacent refinery for a period of up to 60 days.
As a result, Limetree Bay Terminals will lose its largest customer
representing approximately $52 million of expected operating revenue
in fiscal 2021. Moody's views the halt of restart efforts at the
refinery as an environmental risk under its ESG framework.
Limetree Bay Terminals had a long-term terminal services agreement
with the adjacent refinery and its sister company for approximately 11.9
million barrels of capacity and a shared service agreement for power,
water and wastewater services as well as certain insurance policies.
Without the refinery as a customer the expected turnaround in credit metrics
and material excess cash flow generation in 2021 becomes unlikely.
Also, liquidity will likely be tight in 2021 until additional external
customers have been found. As of March 31, 2021, Limetree
Bay Terminals had around $12 million of unrestricted and restricted
cash on balance sheet.
Moody's projects that Limetree Bay Terminals will need to reduce
operating expenditures and tap in its cash on balance sheet or additional
support from its parent to make its debt service in 2021 and maintain
its debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) financial covenant above 1.1x.
While Limetree Bay Terminals has historically benefitted from substantial
sponsor support, uncertainty is high at this juncture whether sponsors
are willing to provide additional liquidity support for the terminal.
Moody's views the uncertainty around future sponsor support for
the terminal during the transition period as a governance risk under its
ESG framework.
Moody's believes that Limetree Bay Terminals' oil storage
operations have market value despite the halting of operations at the
refinery and that management will successfully replace at least a portion
of the refinery capacity with contracts with external customers.
However, there may be a transition period of months and execution
risk is high particularly as it relates securing reasonable contract terms.
Limetree Bay Terminals has only marginally reduced its debt load since
the 2017 issuance of the seven-year senior secured term loan,
having paid only mandatory amortization.
Other factors considered in the rating are (1) high customer concentration
and an ongoing dispute with a material customer; (2) more favorable
business conditions for storage terminals in 2020 and 2021; (3) the
historical support from its sponsors which have supported the project
with substantial equity injections since rating assignment; (4) low
operating complexity of storage terminals; (5) standard project finance
features and (6) no direct exposure to commodity risks.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the execution risk of the transition period
to replace the refinery contracted tanks with external customers in the
next few months, the project's limited liquidity to absorb
the loss of the refinery as a customer and the related uncertainty around
any future liquidity support from the sponsor group.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
- The refinery is successfully replaced by contracts with external
customers
- FFO/debt around 7.5-10% and DSCR comfortably
above 1.1x
- Positive excess cash flow generation applied to debt reduction
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
- Inability to replace refinery with external customers
- Inability to maintain DSCR above 1.1x and FFO/debt above
5%
- Weakening liquidity profile or reduced sponsor support
PROFILE
Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Limetree Bay Energy, LLC which is owned by an affiliate of private
equity sponsors EIG and a syndicate of other investors.
The project is a storage terminal and marine facility on around 1,500
acres of land on the south shore St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Statement from Acting EPA Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan
on Limetree Bay Indefinite Closure, 21-Jun-2021;
Limetree Bay Energy, LLC announcement 21-Jun-2021
