Moody's downgrades Limetree Bay Terminal's senior secured rating to Caa1, outlook negative

$448 million of rated debt outstanding

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC's (Limetree Bay Terminals) $465 million senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B2. The rating outlook is negative. This concludes the rating review for downgrade that was initiated on 20 May 2021.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade to Caa1 follows the announcement by Limetree Bay Terminals' parent company Limetree Bay Energy, LLC to halt indefinitely any restart efforts at the adjacent refinery due to financial constraints.[1] This announcement follows the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) decision on 14 May 2021 to pause all operations at the adjacent refinery for a period of up to 60 days. As a result, Limetree Bay Terminals will lose its largest customer representing approximately $52 million of expected operating revenue in fiscal 2021. Moody's views the halt of restart efforts at the refinery as an environmental risk under its ESG framework.

Limetree Bay Terminals had a long-term terminal services agreement with the adjacent refinery and its sister company for approximately 11.9 million barrels of capacity and a shared service agreement for power, water and wastewater services as well as certain insurance policies. Without the refinery as a customer the expected turnaround in credit metrics and material excess cash flow generation in 2021 becomes unlikely.

Also, liquidity will likely be tight in 2021 until additional external customers have been found. As of March 31, 2021, Limetree Bay Terminals had around $12 million of unrestricted and restricted cash on balance sheet.

Moody's projects that Limetree Bay Terminals will need to reduce operating expenditures and tap in its cash on balance sheet or additional support from its parent to make its debt service in 2021 and maintain its debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) financial covenant above 1.1x. While Limetree Bay Terminals has historically benefitted from substantial sponsor support, uncertainty is high at this juncture whether sponsors are willing to provide additional liquidity support for the terminal. Moody's views the uncertainty around future sponsor support for the terminal during the transition period as a governance risk under its ESG framework.

Moody's believes that Limetree Bay Terminals' oil storage operations have market value despite the halting of operations at the refinery and that management will successfully replace at least a portion of the refinery capacity with contracts with external customers. However, there may be a transition period of months and execution risk is high particularly as it relates securing reasonable contract terms.

Limetree Bay Terminals has only marginally reduced its debt load since the 2017 issuance of the seven-year senior secured term loan, having paid only mandatory amortization.

Other factors considered in the rating are (1) high customer concentration and an ongoing dispute with a material customer; (2) more favorable business conditions for storage terminals in 2020 and 2021; (3) the historical support from its sponsors which have supported the project with substantial equity injections since rating assignment; (4) low operating complexity of storage terminals; (5) standard project finance features and (6) no direct exposure to commodity risks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the execution risk of the transition period to replace the refinery contracted tanks with external customers in the next few months, the project's limited liquidity to absorb the loss of the refinery as a customer and the related uncertainty around any future liquidity support from the sponsor group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

- The refinery is successfully replaced by contracts with external customers

- FFO/debt around 7.5-10% and DSCR comfortably above 1.1x

- Positive excess cash flow generation applied to debt reduction

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

- Inability to replace refinery with external customers

- Inability to maintain DSCR above 1.1x and FFO/debt above 5%

- Weakening liquidity profile or reduced sponsor support

PROFILE

Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Limetree Bay Energy, LLC which is owned by an affiliate of private equity sponsors EIG and a syndicate of other investors.

The project is a storage terminal and marine facility on around 1,500 acres of land on the south shore St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Statement from Acting EPA Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan on Limetree Bay Indefinite Closure, 21-Jun-2021; Limetree Bay Energy, LLC announcement 21-Jun-2021

