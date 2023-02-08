Moody's downgrades Limetree Bay Terminals' senior secured term loan to Caa2, outlook negative

Approximately $475.7 million of credit facilities affected

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC's (brand name Ocean Point Terminals) senior secured term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. Around $475.7 million of the senior secured term loan due February 2024 remained outstanding at the end of January 2023.The outlook is negative.

"Limetree Bay Terminals' rating downgrade reflects increased debt refinancing risks and elevated risk of default, including from a distressed exchange," said Kathrin Heitmann, Moody's Analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Limetree Bay Terminals' Caa2 senior secured rating reflects rising refinancing risk given the near-term maturity of the term loan in February 2024 and a higher interest rate environment than at the time of initial issuance of the term loan in 2017. The rating action also considers the risk of a default, including a distressed exchange, if the debt cannot be successfully refinanced at maturity at the full outstanding amount.

Moody's notes that Limetree Bay Terminals has, at present, failed to provide an extension of a $50 million letter of credit required under the amended and restated terminal operating agreement with the US Virgin Islands Government, which could be deemed a default under the terminal operating agreement and, if not waived, result in a default under the credit agreement. However, Moody's expects that Limetree Bay Terminals will find a solution and avoid a default under the terminal operating agreement.

While Limetree Bay Terminals has taken successfully steps to improve its operating performance, reduce operating expenses and attract new customers to the terminal over the last 12 months, EBITDA generation remains lackluster and operating cash flow generation including interest expense was negative in 2022. EBITDA generation is expected to improve to more than $60 million under the 2023 budget but unlevered free cash flow will be insufficient to fully cover annual debt service. Monthly ship visits have improved in particular in the last quarter of 2022, which is positive. Improving the terminals' cost structure and re-contracting capacity to external customers will remain a key priority.

However, management's steps to restructure the business may not be enough to execute a refinancing transaction particularly without a distressed exchange given the very high debt load relative to operating revenue and operating cash flow generation. Outstanding senior debt of around $476 million well exceeds expected 2023 operating revenue of $142 million (last twelve months September 30, 2022, operating revenue $105 million).

The term loan foresees currently a covenant holiday until March 31, 2023, and low DSCR covenant thresholds through December 31, 2023.

Liquidity remains limited but adequate. As of January 31, 2023, Limetree Bay Terminals, had cash of $24.2 million. The company continues to pay debt service and has a 6-month debt service reserve fund. Other credit factors include the low operating complexity of storage terminals, no direct exposure to commodity price risk, potential additional environmental liabilities, and substantial capital investments made into the facility since 2017 which supports the plant's asset value (book value of net PP&E around $770 million on September 30, 2022).

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects refinancing risks and heightened risk of default (including a distressed exchange) and as debt maturities approach February 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

- Prospects for a successful refinancing increase

- DSCR comfortably above 1.0x and positive EBITDA generation

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

- Inability to return to positive EBITDA generation and DSCR remains below 1.0x

- Weakening liquidity profile or reduced sponsor support

- Increased risk of a default (including distressed exchange) and/or Moody's view on prospected recovery in an event of default weakens

PROFILE

Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC (brand name Ocean Point Terminals) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Limetree Bay Energy, LLC which is owned by an affiliate of private equity sponsor EIG and a syndicate of other investors.

The project is a storage terminal and marine facility on around 1,500 acres of land on the south shore St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

