Moody's downgrades Lindblad's CFR to B3

New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Lindblad Expeditions, LLC ("Lindblad")
including its Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B1, its Probability
of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, its senior
secured rating to B3 from B1, and its Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The outlook is negative.
This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 11.
"The downgrade reflects the unprecedented impact the global spread
of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the cruise industry,
including the suspension of all sailing for Lindblad through the end of
April," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging
and cruise analyst. "Our base case assumption is that the
Lindblad's operations are suspended at least partially through June
30, resulting in highly negative free cash flow, and that
there will be a slow recovery when sailings resume. While we expect
that earnings will improve in 2021, we anticipate that bookings
will be weak relative to 2019, which will result in Lindblad's
debt/EBITDA approximating 5.0x as of year-end 2021,"
added Trombetta.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most
significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Lindblad's credit profile, including its exposure to increased
travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the
company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Lindblad from the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Lindblad's credit profile benefits from its partnerships with National
Geographic and the World Wildlife Fund (through its Natural Habitats brand),
as well as its strong brand name recognition in the expedition travel
segment of the travel industry. Also benefiting Lindblad,
under normal conditions, is the strong demand for high end expedition
cruises, which combined with the unique destinations Lindblad travels
to, results in high net yields relative to other luxury cruise lines.
Longer term, we expect the demand for these types of cruises will
return to prior levels although there will be an extended recovery period.
In the short run, Lindblad's credit profile will be dominated
by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted
and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and
its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include
its small scale in terms of absolute level of earnings and number of vessels
which exposes the company to earnings pressure should the company experience
unexpected dry dockings or canceled voyages as it did in 2017.
Due to the company's small scale, we expect it to maintain
stronger metrics than its B3 rating. We consider governance risk
is benign as evidenced by a balanced use of free cash to grow its fleet
and modest returns to shareholders.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that if operations are
suspended longer than our base case assumption, the company's
cash burn could lead to liquidity issues without some form of support
or additional liquidity.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorated
or if operations were to be suspended beyond our base case. The
outlook could be revised to stable if the company's liquidity were
to be improved or the company received some form of support through the
CARES Act. Although not likely in the near term, ratings
could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to improve and be sustained below
5.5x with EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x.
Lindblad Expeditions, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (Nasdaq:
LIND), headquartered in New York, NY, is a provider
of tour and adventure travel related services to over 40 destinations
on six continents. The company owns and operates eight expedition
ships and five seasonal charter vessels with capacities ranging from roughly
25 to 150 guests per voyage. Lindblad generated sales of about
$345 million in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
