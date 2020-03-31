Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Lindblad's CFR to B3 31 Mar 2020 New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Lindblad Expeditions, LLC ("Lindblad") including its Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B1, its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, its senior secured rating to B3 from B1, and its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The outlook is negative. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 11. "The downgrade reflects the unprecedented impact the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the cruise industry, including the suspension of all sailing for Lindblad through the end of April," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "Our base case assumption is that the Lindblad's operations are suspended at least partially through June 30, resulting in highly negative free cash flow, and that there will be a slow recovery when sailings resume. While we expect that earnings will improve in 2021, we anticipate that bookings will be weak relative to 2019, which will result in Lindblad's debt/EBITDA approximating 5.0x as of year-end 2021," added Trombetta. Downgrades: ..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1 .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Lindblad Expeditions, LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Lindblad's credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Lindblad from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Lindblad's credit profile benefits from its partnerships with National Geographic and the World Wildlife Fund (through its Natural Habitats brand), as well as its strong brand name recognition in the expedition travel segment of the travel industry. Also benefiting Lindblad, under normal conditions, is the strong demand for high end expedition cruises, which combined with the unique destinations Lindblad travels to, results in high net yields relative to other luxury cruise lines. Longer term, we expect the demand for these types of cruises will return to prior levels although there will be an extended recovery period. In the short run, Lindblad's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its small scale in terms of absolute level of earnings and number of vessels which exposes the company to earnings pressure should the company experience unexpected dry dockings or canceled voyages as it did in 2017. Due to the company's small scale, we expect it to maintain stronger metrics than its B3 rating. We consider governance risk is benign as evidenced by a balanced use of free cash to grow its fleet and modest returns to shareholders. The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that if operations are suspended longer than our base case assumption, the company's cash burn could lead to liquidity issues without some form of support or additional liquidity. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorated or if operations were to be suspended beyond our base case. The outlook could be revised to stable if the company's liquidity were to be improved or the company received some form of support through the CARES Act. Although not likely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA were to improve and be sustained below 5.5x with EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x. Lindblad Expeditions, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (Nasdaq: LIND), headquartered in New York, NY, is a provider of tour and adventure travel related services to over 40 destinations on six continents. The company owns and operates eight expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels with capacities ranging from roughly 25 to 150 guests per voyage. Lindblad generated sales of about $345 million in 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Peter Trombetta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

