Moody's downgrades Linha Amarela's ratings to Caa1/Caa1.br, ratings remain under review for further downgrade

Sao Paulo, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") has downgraded
Linha Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela)'s senior secured debentures
due in May 2027 to Caa1 from B3 on the global scale and to Caa1.br
from B2.br on the national scale. The ratings remain under
review for further downgrade.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Linha Amarela's ratings was prompted by the decision
issued by the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15 2020 authorizing
the unilateral termination of the concession agreement and suspension
of toll charges following a legal proceeding for takeover initiated by
the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Ba3 stable), as the concession
authority, in November 2019.
Although the company is planning to dispute this decision, Moody's
considers that the risk of extended judicial dispute is high, which
leaves the company greatly exposed to a material deterioration of liquidity
position and its ability to continue servicing its obligations on time
over the next two months.
The disputes between Linha Amarela and the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro
have been lingering since the end of 2018. So far, the company
had been able to reinstate its rights on the concession agreement through
legal injunctions and decisions provided by the lower courts in the state
of Rio de Janeiro. Nevertheless, the recent STJ decision
takes this dispute to a new level, leading to limited visibility
on the company's ability to maintain its current concession agreement.
The STJ decision acknowledges that Linha Amarela is entitled to an indemnification
payment from the Municipality, as per the unilateral termination
of the concession. It indicates an amount of approximately BRL1.3
billion subjects to eventual adjustments following a due diligence procedure,
but it does not provide visibility into the timeframe for such compensation.
The Caa1 rating considers the company's rights to indemnifications,
which should provide some cushion for creditors to mitigate losses in
the event of an effective termination of the concession. As of
June 2020, Linha Amarela reported BRL366 million of intangibles
related to non-amortized infrastructure assets of the concession
in their audited financials, compared to BRL227 million in total
debt outstanding.
The review process will consider the ability of Linha Amarela to reinstate
its concession agreement over the next weeks and continue to service the
debt on time or the timeframe to obtain financial compensation to mitigate
creditors losses if there is no reversal of the STJ decision.
Linha Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela) has the concession to
operate the toll road services of a 17.4 km urban route in the
City of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The concession was granted
by the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Ba3, stable) in 1994,
and toll road operation started in 1998, for a 25-year period.
On May 14, 2010, LAMSA signed an amendment to its concession
contract, whereby the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (the Granting
Authority) granted a 15-year extension of the Concession,
until December 2037. In the last twelve months ended June 30,
2020, Linha Amarela reported net revenues (excluding construction
revenues) of BRL249 million and net profit of BRL98 million, as
per Moody's standard adjustments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded or stabilized when we have visibility of
a constructive resolution of the ongoing disputes on Linha Amarela's
underlying concession agreement, so that the company can consistently
service its debt on a sustainable basis. Further downgraded will
be considered upon Moody's views that expected recovery for Linha
Amarela's creditors is weaker than anticipated.
Linha Amarela is wholly owned by Investimentos e Participações
em Infraestrutura S.A. - INVEPAR (INVEPAR,
unrated), a holding company controlled by three of the largest Brazilian
pension funds (PREVI, FUNCEF and PETROS) and the Yosemite FIP.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information, government policy documents, and
regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242791
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242794
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 22/06/2020.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
