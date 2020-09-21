Moody's downgrades Linha Amarela's ratings to Caa1/Caa1.br, ratings remain under review for further downgrade

Sao Paulo, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") has downgraded Linha Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela)'s senior secured debentures due in May 2027 to Caa1 from B3 on the global scale and to Caa1.br from B2.br on the national scale. The ratings remain under review for further downgrade.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Linha Amarela's ratings was prompted by the decision issued by the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) on September 15 2020 authorizing the unilateral termination of the concession agreement and suspension of toll charges following a legal proceeding for takeover initiated by the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Ba3 stable), as the concession authority, in November 2019.

Although the company is planning to dispute this decision, Moody's considers that the risk of extended judicial dispute is high, which leaves the company greatly exposed to a material deterioration of liquidity position and its ability to continue servicing its obligations on time over the next two months.

The disputes between Linha Amarela and the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro have been lingering since the end of 2018. So far, the company had been able to reinstate its rights on the concession agreement through legal injunctions and decisions provided by the lower courts in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Nevertheless, the recent STJ decision takes this dispute to a new level, leading to limited visibility on the company's ability to maintain its current concession agreement.

The STJ decision acknowledges that Linha Amarela is entitled to an indemnification payment from the Municipality, as per the unilateral termination of the concession. It indicates an amount of approximately BRL1.3 billion subjects to eventual adjustments following a due diligence procedure, but it does not provide visibility into the timeframe for such compensation. The Caa1 rating considers the company's rights to indemnifications, which should provide some cushion for creditors to mitigate losses in the event of an effective termination of the concession. As of June 2020, Linha Amarela reported BRL366 million of intangibles related to non-amortized infrastructure assets of the concession in their audited financials, compared to BRL227 million in total debt outstanding.

The review process will consider the ability of Linha Amarela to reinstate its concession agreement over the next weeks and continue to service the debt on time or the timeframe to obtain financial compensation to mitigate creditors losses if there is no reversal of the STJ decision.

Linha Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela) has the concession to operate the toll road services of a 17.4 km urban route in the City of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The concession was granted by the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Ba3, stable) in 1994, and toll road operation started in 1998, for a 25-year period. On May 14, 2010, LAMSA signed an amendment to its concession contract, whereby the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (the Granting Authority) granted a 15-year extension of the Concession, until December 2037. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Linha Amarela reported net revenues (excluding construction revenues) of BRL249 million and net profit of BRL98 million, as per Moody's standard adjustments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded or stabilized when we have visibility of a constructive resolution of the ongoing disputes on Linha Amarela's underlying concession agreement, so that the company can consistently service its debt on a sustainable basis. Further downgraded will be considered upon Moody's views that expected recovery for Linha Amarela's creditors is weaker than anticipated.

Linha Amarela is wholly owned by Investimentos e Participações em Infraestrutura S.A. - INVEPAR (INVEPAR, unrated), a holding company controlled by three of the largest Brazilian pension funds (PREVI, FUNCEF and PETROS) and the Yosemite FIP.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating data, historical performance data, public information, Moody's information, government policy documents, and regulatory filings.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 22/06/2020.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Cristiane Spercel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



