Moody's downgrades Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust to B2; outlook remains negative

Singapore, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the corporate family rating of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) to B2 from B1.

Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by LMIRT Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMIRT, to B2 from B1. The bonds are guaranteed by the trustee of LMIRT.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectations that LMIRT's credit metrics will remain weak despite improving operating environment in Indonesia as restrictions ease. Rising interest rates also heighten risks that the trust's interest coverage will further weaken given its high proportion of floating-rate debt," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The downgrade also reflects the trust's weakening financial policy as demonstrated by its increasing proportion of floating-rate debt over the past three years, as well as the limited headroom under its regulatory leverage ratio to accommodate a decline in asset value," says Chua, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for LMIRT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LMIRT's interest coverage will likely stay weak at 1.5x-1.6x through 2023 and will worsen if interest rates spike. As of 31 March 2022, only 42.5% of the trust's debt are fixed rate.

Moody's also estimates LMIRT's adjusted leverage – as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA – will improve but remain weak at 8.0x-8.5x over the next 12-18 months as its occupancy rate increases towards 81% in 2022 and 83% in 2023, from 79% at 31 March 2022.

As of 31 March 2022, LMIRT's debt/deposited asset ratio of 42.9% was almost at the regulatory limit of 45%. A weakening of the Indonesian rupiah against the Singapore dollar will expose LMIRT to a decline in asset value.

LMIRT's B2 ratings reflect the trust's established presence in Indonesia, with its portfolio spread across 12 Indonesian cities that have large catchment populations, targeting the country's growing middle- to upper middle-income consumers. The rating also incorporates the trust's degree of independence as a publicly listed and regulated trust in Singapore, despite the linkages between LMIRT and its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.).

The negative outlook reflects LMIRT's heightened refinancing risk in a tight funding market given its SGD135 million term loan maturities through 2023 and its $250 million bond maturing in June 2024. It also reflects the continued uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery from the pandemic in an environment of inflation and slower growth.

LMIRT's liquidity is adequate. The trust had cash and cash equivalents of SGD113 million as of 31 March 2022, an undrawn and committed line of SGD23 million and annual operating cash flows of around SGD50 million, which will more than sufficiently address its capital requirements and the SGD67.5 million term loan maturing in November 2022. Nonetheless, we expect the trust will have to rely on external funding to address its term loan maturity in November 2023 as well as its US dollar bond coming due in June 2024.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has taken into consideration the governance risk stemming from related-party transactions between LMIRT and the Lippo group of companies. This risk is partially tempered by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the company's board, which mostly consists of independent directors. Furthermore, there is an alignment of interest between LMIRT and its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, because the latter has a 47.3% stake in the trust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could return to stable if (1) LMIRT's credit metrics strengthen on the back of an improvement in the operating environment or a reduction in debt, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 8.0x-8.5x and adjusted EBITDA/interest expense remains above 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis; (2) it does not breach the regulatory leverage limit or its financial covenants; and (3) it addresses it refinancing needs through 2024 well ahead of time.

On the other hand, LMIRT's ratings could be downgraded if: (1) the operating environment further deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flows or falling asset valuations; or (2) it fails to secure financing for its debt maturing through 2024; or (3) the trust increases its exposure to the Lippo group of companies; or (4) the credit quality of the Lippo group of companies, including Lippo Karawaci, weakens.

A breach of the regulatory leverage limit or its financial covenants would also likely result in a downgrade.

Specific financial indicators Moody's would consider for a downgrade include the trust's (1) adjusted net debt/ EBITDA remaining above 8.5x or (2) adjusted EBITDA/interest expense remaining below 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology" published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) is a real estate investment trust and has been listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since November 2007. As of 31 March 2022, it had a portfolio of 22 retail malls and seven retail spaces across major cities in Indonesia, with a total appraised value of around SGD1.78 billion.

