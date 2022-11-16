Moody's downgrades Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust to B3; outlook remains negative

Singapore, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) to B3 from B2.

Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by LMIRT Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMIRT, to B3 from B2. The bonds are guaranteed by the trustee of LMIRT.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects LMIRT's rising refinancing pressure on the back of its SGD135 million of bank loan maturities in November 2023, the SGD82.5 million of bank loans due in January 2024 and the $250 million US dollar bond that will mature in June 2024 amid a tight funding environment," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The downgrade also reflects a further weakening of the company's interest cover ratio as interest rate hikes continue, as well as our expectations that the weakening Indonesian rupiah relative to the Singapore dollar will likely drive its regulatory leverage ratio beyond the 45% threshold over the next few quarters," says Chua, who is also Moody's lead analyst for LMIRT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LMIRT's weak liquidity and high refinancing needs with looming debt maturities are a pertinent credit risk, especially amid rising inflation and higher interest rates weighing on global economic growth.

The company has a debt maturity wall of around $400 million - SGD217.5 million of bank loans and $250 million of US dollar bonds ? coming due over the next two years, with no concrete refinancing plans in place. Its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) (B3 positive), has publicly stated that it does not expect to provide any specific support to LMIRT.

The company's access to banking lines is limited, despite the recent SGD67.5 million bank loan it obtained. The bank loan was a bridge loan through to November 2023 ahead of the US dollar bond maturity.

LMIRT's interest coverage will likely stay weak at around 1.5x-1.6x through 2023-24 and will worsen if interest rates spike further. As of 30 September 2022, only 42.2% of the trust's debt are fixed rate.

Moody's also estimates LMIRT's adjusted leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA, will improve but remain weak at around 8.0x over 2023-24 as its occupancy rate increases towards 82% in 2023 and 84% in 2024. As of 30 September 2022, its portfolio occupancy was 80.4%.

LMIRT's debt/deposited asset ratio of 43.7% as of 30 September 2022 was almost at the regulatory limit of 45%. Moody's expects LMIRT will likely breach the regulatory limit over the next few quarters as the Indonesian rupiah continues to weaken against the Singapore dollar, leading to a decline in its Singapore dollar-denominated asset value.

The rupiah weakened by around 6% against the Singapore dollar this year as of 10 November.

LMIRT's B3 ratings reflect the trust's established presence in Indonesia, with its portfolio spread across 12 Indonesian cities that have large catchment populations, targeting the country's growing middle- to upper middle-income consumers. The rating also incorporates the trust's degree of independence as a publicly listed and regulated trust in Singapore, despite the linkages between LMIRT and its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.).

The negative outlook reflects LMIRT's heightened refinancing risk in a tight funding market, given its SGD217.5 million term loan maturities through 2023-24 and its $250 million US dollar bond maturing in June 2024. It also reflects the continued uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery from the pandemic in an environment of inflation and slower growth.

LMIRT's liquidity is weak. The trust had cash and cash equivalents of SGD107 million as of 30 September 2022, an undrawn and committed credit line of SGD23 million, and annual operating cash flows of around SGD50 million, which are insufficient to address its capital requirements and the SGD135 million bank loans maturing in November 2022, SGD82.5 million due in January 2024 and the $250 million US dollar bond due June 2024. The trust will also have to rely on external funding to address these maturities.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's very weak financial management resulting in its high leverage position, very weak interest coverage and a weak liquidity profile with limited access to capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if (1) LMIRT's credit metrics strengthen on the back of an improvement in the operating environment or a reduction in debt; (2) it does not breach the regulatory leverage limit or its financial covenants; and (3) it addresses it refinancing needs through 2024 well ahead of time.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade LMIRT's ratings if (1) the operating environment further deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flows or falling asset valuations; (2) it fails to secure financing for its debt maturing through 2024; (3) the trust increases its exposure to the Lippo group of companies; or (4) the credit quality of the Lippo group of companies, including Lippo Karawaci, weakens.

A breach of the regulatory leverage limit or its financial covenants would also likely result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) is a real estate investment trust that has been listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since November 2007. As of 30 September 2022, it had a portfolio of 22 retail malls and seven retail spaces across major cities in Indonesia, with a total appraised value of around SGD1.78 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

