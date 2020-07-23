Moody's downgrades Liqui-Box CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.'s (Liqui-Box) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan due 2026 to B3 from B2 and the rating on the senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024 to B3 from B2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Liqui-Box's credit metrics will remain weak over the next 18 months given projected continued weakness in end markets which generate 52% of sales (industrial, construction, logistics, quick service restaurants, and graphics). Additionally, the company has heightened integration and operating risk due to the extensive integration, consolidation and restructuring plan following the acquisition of the Plastics division of DS Smith Plc (DS Smith) in February 2020. The company has not met projected expectations after the debt financed DS Smith acquisition. Moreover, the integration plan is more complex than originally projected and includes significant capacity rationalization, consolidation and restructuring, including the construction of a new plant and higher than anticipated expenses. Moody's expects pro forma LTM adjusted debt to EBITDA of 7.9x at March 31, 2020 to decline to 6.6x by 2021, but free cash flow and liquidity to remain weak.

The negative outlook reflects the projected weak free cash flow, high outstanding balance on the revolver and the heightened probability of negative variance in operating performance due to the extensive integration, consolidation and restructuring plan. Additionally, cushion under the existing covenant is adequate, but would be substantially eroded by any negative variance in the aforementioned plan.

Liqui-Box has some exposure to end markets that may be negatively affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak including industrial, construction, logistics, quick service restaurants, and graphics. However, the company also has high exposure to end markets that are expected to benefit including food, beverage and pharmaceutical. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's credit view of Liqui-Box reflects an expectation that leverage will improve but remain above 6.5x and that free cash flow will remain weak following the acquisition of DS Smith. EBITDA is expected to benefit from cost cutting initiatives but remain relatively weak due to projected continued softness in end markets that generate 52% of sales (industrial, construction, logistics, quick service restaurants, and graphics). Free cash flow is also expected to be negatively impacted by the aforementioned and expenses for the company's extensive integration, consolidation and restructuring plan, which are expected to continue into 2021.

Weaknesses in Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.'s (Liqui-Box) pro forma credit profile include a high customer concentration of sales with approximately 25% of sales generated by the top ten customers. Additionally, the company generates approximately 25% of sales in cyclical end markets including industrial, construction, logistics, and graphics. Moreover, 27% of sales (48% of the Flexibles segment) are generated from quick service restaurants. Approximately 30% of total sales lack contractual raw material cost pass through mechanisms, which will erode margins if the company is unable to increase prices to offset increases in these historically volatile costs. Additionally, lags are lengthy for the business with cost pass throughs leaving the company exposed to changes in volumes before price increases can be passed through. The revenue base is also considered small with pro forma sales of approximately $565 million giving Liqui-Box less leverage in negotiations with customers and suppliers.

Liqui-Box's liquidity encompasses an expectation of weak free cash flow over the next 12 months, $65 million of borrowings under the company's $75 million revolver , and $59 million in cash at March 31, 2020. The only financial covenant on the credit facilities is a static total net leverage covenant of 7.5 times. Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate cushion under this covenant over the next 12 months, but any negative variance in Liqui-Box's extensive integration, consolidation and restructuring plan would substantially erode that. Liqui-Box has modest seasonality in the second and third calendar quarters. Term loan amortization is 1.0% annually ($5.3 million) and the facility has an excess cash flow sweep. Most assets are fully encumbered by the secured debt leaving little in the way of alternate liquidity. The nearest significant debt maturity is the $75 million revolver in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment deteriorate. Acquisitions entailing significant financial or integration risk could also jeopardize the rating. Specifically, the ratings or outlook could be downgraded if:

» Debt to EBITDA is above 6.5 times

» Funds from operations to debt is below 7.0%

» EBITDA interest coverage is below 2.25 times

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company is able to sustainably improve credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment and maintain good liquidity. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if:

» Debt to EBITDA is below 5.5 times

» Funds from operations to debt is above 9.0%

» EBITDA to interest expense coverage improves to over 3.0 times

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Liqui-Box is a manufacturer of flexible and rigid packaging. Pro forma for the DS Smith acquisition, approximately 60% of sales are generated from its flexibles segment which includes bags, fitments and filling equipment primarily for food and beverage end markets. Approximately 40% of sales are generated by the reusables segment which includes foam products, extruded products and reusable crates for items such as beer and soft drinks. The company generates approximately two-thirds of EBITDA in the United States and the remainder of its EBITDA internationally. Pro forma revenue for the twelve months ended March 30, 2020 was approximately $565 million. Liqui-Box is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners and does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

