Moody's downgrades Liquid Telecom's rating to B2; outlook stable

Madrid, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited's (Liquid Telecom) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument rating on the $620 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Liquid Telecommunications Financing plc. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Liquid Telecom to B2 reflects the company's continued high leverage when excluding EBITDA generated in Zimbabwe. Debt to EBITDA excluding Zimbabwe has remained above 5.0x since February 2021 and stood at 5.3x for the twelve months ended August 2022, which Moody's considers as more appropriately reflected in a B2 rating.

The company plans to gradually scale down its investment spending and become more cash generative over time, which could lead to deleveraging. Nevertheless, the company has not yet achieved sustainably positive free cash flow generation outside of Zimbabwe and growth of the company's EBITDA generated outside of Zimbabwe remains slow due to a combination of delays in network roll-outs and exposure to the South African rand and other local African currencies that remain prone to depreciate against the dollar. Moody's expects this situation to last for at least the next 1-2 years, which will make it difficult to achieve any sustainable reduction in leverage during this time.

Liquid Telecom has well mitigated its exposure to the rand through a c. $200 million rand-denominated term loan issued in 2021, whose value in dollar terms depreciates at the same time as its rand-denominated earnings, however, there remains a mismatch between its revenues earned in other local African currencies and its dollar-denominated debt. At the same time, the main source of dollar-denominated revenues and EBITDA continue their structural decline, while sources of expanding dollar-denominated revenues are not growing fast enough to offset an overall decline in dollar-based earnings. International voice interconnection fees continue to decline, while cloud and cybersecurity products and international dataport contracts continue to grow but remain relatively small contributors.

Liquid Telecom also does not benefit from any automatic price escalation mechanisms that could allow it to adjust pricing of its customer contracts to reflect inflation or local currency depreciation. While contracts can be renegotiated generally on an annual basis, this exposes the company to weakening revenues in dollar terms particularly in periods of high inflation or rapid currency depreciation, as is currently the case.

Liquid Telecom has good liquidity with unrestricted cash balances of $74 million held outside of Zimbabwe as of August 2022 and a $60 million available undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). Prior to final maturity of its $620 million bond, c. $200m rand-denominated term loan and $60 million RCF in 2026, Liquid Telecom only has small annual amortization payments due under the rand loan. Its liquidity sources, together with operating cash flow expected to be generated outside of Zimbabwe over the next 18 months, are sufficient to service these debt amortizations, as well as planned investments outside of Zimbabwe of around $130 million over this time frame. Investments in Zimbabwe will be funded by locally generated cash flow. Liquid Telecom is not exposed to rising interest rates for the next 2-3 years because interest on the bond is fixed and it has fully hedged interest rate risk on its rand loan until maturity, but nevertheless Moody's notes that should interest rates remain at higher levels until the company would look to refinance upcoming maturities, the company will need to reduce leverage to maintain adequate interest coverage.

Liquid Telecom's B2 CFR continues to reflect its (1) strong market position as the largest pan-African fibre network covering more than 20 countries across the central, eastern and southern Africa; (2) valuable high-capacity long-haul fibre network assets spanning over 100,000 km; (3) exposure to supportive industry dynamics, given the growing demand for carrier and enterprise broadband services across Africa; and (4) long-standing contractual relationships with a blue-chip customer base with moderate customer concentration and low customer churn.

The rating is constrained by (1) Liquid Telecom's presence in countries with high geo-political risk and weak institutional strength, as it is the case in Zimbabwe which continues to face currency weakness, hyperinflation and dollar illiquidity; (2) some exposure to currency risks because of a mismatch between local currency cash flow and dollar debt obligations although the issuance of an approximately $200 million rand denominated term loan in 2021 has reduced this risk; and (3) elevated debt/ EBITDA leverage of 5.3x as of the twelve months ending August 2022 (August 2022 LTM) when excluding operations in Zimbabwe; and (4) negative to low free cash flow generation because of significant expansionary investment into its fibre network, even though capital expenditure will reduce over time.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Liquid Telecom will maintain debt to EBITDA leverage in a stable range over the next 1-2 years, and over time, gradually reduce leverage as it starts to sustainably generate free cash flow while continuing to invest. This analysis excludes the company's business in Zimbabwe, where the operating environment remains weak and the company remains unable to repatriate any cash generated for the use of the wider group.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA (excluding EBITDA generated in Zimbabwe) sustainably reduces below 4.0x while the company's sovereign risk exposure (excluding Zimbabwe) does not materially weaken, liquidity remains good and the company sustainably generates positive free cash flow.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if debt/ EBITDA (excluding EBITDA generated in Zimbabwe) trends towards 5.5x or if liquidity weakens.

