Moody's downgrades LogMeIn's 1st lien debt to B2; affirms B2 CFR

$3.45 billion of rated debt affected
New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed LogMeIn,
Inc. 's ("LogMeIn") B2 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the
Caa1 rating for the 2nd lien term loans. Moody's downgraded
the ratings for LogMeIn's 1st lien credit facilities to B2,
from B1, to reflect the erosion in junior debt cushion available
to first priority lenders as a result of the company's plans to
refinance $200 million of 2nd lien term loans with proceeds from
$200 million of incremental 1st lien term loans. The ratings
outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
LogMeIn's was acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen
Coast Capital Corp. on August 31, 2020. Since the
acquisition, the company's operating performance has tracked
in line with our expectations and it also remains on track to execute
the planned $130 million of total cost savings by early 2021.
The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for
rapid deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months from growing profitability
driven by cost savings that are fully reflected in the earnings and revenue
growth. The company is benefiting from stronger-than-normal
demand for its communications and collaboration tools amid social restrictions
and remote work requirements since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.
The B2 CFR is constrained by LogMeIn's high leverage and a large (albeit
declining) proportion of revenues from mature products. The company's
growth-oriented products comprising its GoToConnect Unified Communications
as Service (UCaaS), LastPass and Bold360 Digital Engagement offerings
address large and growing markets but also face formidable competitors.
It is unclear how demand for LogMeIn's products and services will
change once the pandemic abates, although Moody's expects revenues
from growth-oriented products to offset declines in mature products
and overall revenue growth of at least the low single digits after the
pandemic. Moody's believes that there is upside to its revenue
forecast if the company can effectively execute its plans to increase
operating efficiency and drive growth from cross-selling and selling
higher value solutions to small and medium enterprises.
Total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments,
increase in deferred revenues and after expensing capitalized software
development costs) was approximately mid 7x based on preliminary estimates
of EBITDA for 2020, and before including pro forma cost savings.
The expensing of non-cash stock-based compensation expense
added about 1x to Moody's adjusted leverage. Moody's
expects LogMeIn's free cash flow to increase to at least 5%
of total adjusted debt and leverage to approach 6x over the next 12 to
18 months.
LogMeIn's credit profile is supported by its good operating scale
with nearly $1.4 billion in annual revenues, a large
share of recurring revenues from subscription-based services,
and strong profitability even before the anticipated $130 million
of cost savings are included in earnings. LogMeIn's meeting solutions
and UCaaS offerings are well-regarded in the market. The
company has good liquidity comprising over $160 million of cash,
pro forma for the refinancing, access to an undrawn $250
million revolving credit facility, and Moody's estimates of free
cash flow of at least $175 million in 2021.
Governance considerations, specifically, the company's tolerance
for high financial risk and Moody's expectations for a shareholder-friendly
financial strategy under the ownership of financial sponsors, constrain
the rating.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for rapid deleveraging
and growth in profitability over the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months given Moody's
expectations for elevated financial leverage over this period.
Moody's could upgrade LogMeIn's rating over time if the company generates
EBITDA growth in the mid-single digit percentages and commits to
and maintains a more conservative financial profile, including total
debt to EBITDA below 5x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating Moody's
standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred revenues and
after expensing capitalized software development costs) and free cash
flow in the high single digit percentages of total debt. Conversely,
Moody's could downgrade LogMeIn's ratings if revenues decline, liquidity
becomes weak, or operating performance falls short of expectations
as a result of execution challenges or intense competition. The
rating could be downgraded if Moody's expects free cash flow to remain
below 5% of adjusted debt and leverage above the mid 6x level on
a sustained basis.
LogMeIn is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration,
identity and access management, and customer engagement and support
solutions with approximately 2 million customers globally.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653