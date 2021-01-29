Moody's downgrades LogMeIn's 1st lien debt to B2; affirms B2 CFR

$3.45 billion of rated debt affected

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed LogMeIn, Inc. 's ("LogMeIn") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Caa1 rating for the 2nd lien term loans. Moody's downgraded the ratings for LogMeIn's 1st lien credit facilities to B2, from B1, to reflect the erosion in junior debt cushion available to first priority lenders as a result of the company's plans to refinance $200 million of 2nd lien term loans with proceeds from $200 million of incremental 1st lien term loans. The ratings outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LogMeIn, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LogMeIn's was acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. on August 31, 2020. Since the acquisition, the company's operating performance has tracked in line with our expectations and it also remains on track to execute the planned $130 million of total cost savings by early 2021. The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for rapid deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months from growing profitability driven by cost savings that are fully reflected in the earnings and revenue growth. The company is benefiting from stronger-than-normal demand for its communications and collaboration tools amid social restrictions and remote work requirements since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

The B2 CFR is constrained by LogMeIn's high leverage and a large (albeit declining) proportion of revenues from mature products. The company's growth-oriented products comprising its GoToConnect Unified Communications as Service (UCaaS), LastPass and Bold360 Digital Engagement offerings address large and growing markets but also face formidable competitors. It is unclear how demand for LogMeIn's products and services will change once the pandemic abates, although Moody's expects revenues from growth-oriented products to offset declines in mature products and overall revenue growth of at least the low single digits after the pandemic. Moody's believes that there is upside to its revenue forecast if the company can effectively execute its plans to increase operating efficiency and drive growth from cross-selling and selling higher value solutions to small and medium enterprises.

Total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments, increase in deferred revenues and after expensing capitalized software development costs) was approximately mid 7x based on preliminary estimates of EBITDA for 2020, and before including pro forma cost savings. The expensing of non-cash stock-based compensation expense added about 1x to Moody's adjusted leverage. Moody's expects LogMeIn's free cash flow to increase to at least 5% of total adjusted debt and leverage to approach 6x over the next 12 to 18 months.

LogMeIn's credit profile is supported by its good operating scale with nearly $1.4 billion in annual revenues, a large share of recurring revenues from subscription-based services, and strong profitability even before the anticipated $130 million of cost savings are included in earnings. LogMeIn's meeting solutions and UCaaS offerings are well-regarded in the market. The company has good liquidity comprising over $160 million of cash, pro forma for the refinancing, access to an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility, and Moody's estimates of free cash flow of at least $175 million in 2021.

Governance considerations, specifically, the company's tolerance for high financial risk and Moody's expectations for a shareholder-friendly financial strategy under the ownership of financial sponsors, constrain the rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for rapid deleveraging and growth in profitability over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months given Moody's expectations for elevated financial leverage over this period. Moody's could upgrade LogMeIn's rating over time if the company generates EBITDA growth in the mid-single digit percentages and commits to and maintains a more conservative financial profile, including total debt to EBITDA below 5x (total debt to EBITDA, incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments, change in deferred revenues and after expensing capitalized software development costs) and free cash flow in the high single digit percentages of total debt. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade LogMeIn's ratings if revenues decline, liquidity becomes weak, or operating performance falls short of expectations as a result of execution challenges or intense competition. The rating could be downgraded if Moody's expects free cash flow to remain below 5% of adjusted debt and leverage above the mid 6x level on a sustained basis.

LogMeIn is a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions with approximately 2 million customers globally.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

