Moody's downgrades Logan to B2; rating remains on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Logan Group Company Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to B3 from B1.

The rating remains on review for further downgrade.

"The rating action reflects our expectation that Logan's refinancing risks will be elevated, driven by its weakening liquidity due to its tight access to funding," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating downgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that Logan's weaker-than-expected contracted sales will further stress its already weakening financial and liquidity profiles.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to generate new funds, through new borrowing or asset disposals, to address all its near-term debt maturities in the coming 6-12 months amid challenging funding conditions," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Logan's liquidity profile to weak from adequate in view of the company's deteriorated operations and constrained access to funding amid the weak market sentiment. In particular, Logan's access to various funding channels has weakened, as reflected by the sharp decline in its share and bond prices, following the latest negative news around the company's financial positions.

While the company has made announcement on 18 February 2022 to clarify its situation, Moody's believes Logan's access to funding has materially weakened. As a result, the company is unlikely to be able to raise new funds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing (including puttable) onshore and offshore bonds of around RMB11.8 billion by end of 2022.

Moody's believes it is uncertain that Logan will be able to utilize a significant part of its cash for debt repayment at the holding company level, particularly the cash trapped at the project levels.

Moody's forecasts that Logan's contracted sales will decline notably over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence and diminishing saleable resources as the company slows its land acquisitions, and amid tight funding conditions. A decline in contracted sales will weaken the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity. Logan's contracted sales fell 11% and 44% year-on-year in the second half of 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

Logan's B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. The majority of Logan's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership in its controlling shareholder, Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, who held a 61.6% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Logan's inadequate internal control over certain contingent liabilities also raises Moody's concerns about the company's governance practices. However, Moody's notes that the company has revamped its internal policy to improve its internal controls following recent incidents.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on (1) Logan's liquidity and funding access, in particular its ability to raise new funds to address its maturing debt (including puttable bonds); and (2) its contracted sales performance and progress in disposing its assets to improve its liquidity; (3) the size of its contingent and other liabilities and their impact on the company's financial profile.

Moody's could confirm the rating if Logan strengthens its funding access and liquidity, demonstrates its ability to refinance or repay its maturing debt without impairing its balance sheet liquidity, and maintains healthy credit metrics.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Logan's rating if (1) the company's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; (2) its operating cash flow declines materially due to declining property sales.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1996, Logan Group Company Limited is a property developer based in Shenzhen. The company's focuses mainlyon residential projects in Shenzhen, Shantou, Nanning and Huizhou.

Logan listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2013. As of the end of June 2021, its land bank totaled 85.6 million square meters in gross floor area in several cities across China, including Shenzhen; Shantou; Nanning; Hong Kong SAR, China; and other Greater Bay Area cities, as well as Singapore.

