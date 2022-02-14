Moody's downgrades Logan to Ba3/B1; ratings on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Logan Group Company Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to B1 from Ba3.

Moody's has also placed the ratings on review for further downgrade. The previous ratings outlook was stable.

"The downgrade reflects Logan's weakened funding access and its inadequate internal control over its contingent liabilities, which raises concerns regarding the company's governance practices," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over the size of Logan's contingent liabilities and the impact of the company's weak internal controls on its financial profile," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Logan has indicated that it has around USD1 billion of offshore guaranteed debt at the project level that was not disclosed in its most recent financial statements, following a series of earlier news reports claiming that it had a substantial amount of undisclosed contingent liabilities.

As a result, Logan's access to offshore funding channels has weakened which, along with the weak market sentiment and financiers' increased risk aversion, has driven the sharp decline in its bond prices. It is therefore unlikely that the company can raise new offshore debt at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months.

Moody's expects Logan to have a good cash buffer and its liquidity to be adequate to meet its debt repayment obligations over the next 12-18 months, assuming it has no further undisclosed contingent liabilities. However, its operational and financial flexibility will deteriorate as the company will use its internal cash to repay its maturing debt.

Moody's forecasts the company's contracted sales will decline to around RMB105 billion-RMB110 billion in 2022 from RMB140 billion in 2021, given the ongoing weak operating conditions. The company can offer price discounts to accelerate sales and cash flow, but this will reduce its profitability. The expected weakening in the company's key financial metrics and concerns over its inadequate internal controls no longer support its previous CFR of Ba2.

Logan's B1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. The majority of Logan's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership in its controlling shareholder, Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, who held a 61.6% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. Logan's inadequate internal control over certain contingent liabilities also raises Moody's concerns about the company's governance practices, and is thus a key driver of today's rating action. However, Moody's notes that the company has revamped its internal policy to improve its internal controls following recent incidents.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on assessing (1) Logan's information disclosure in its upcoming full-year audited financial statements; (2) the size of its contingent and other liabilities and their impact on the company's financial profile; (3) any further weakening in its access to funding; and (4) its general corporate governance practices and transparency.

Moody's could confirm the rating if Logan's operations proved to be resilient and, its liquidity remained adequate despite the recent incidents; and if it has no further undisclosed contingent liabilities.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Logan's rating if the size of its contingent liabilities turned out to be higher than expected, or there were signs of weakening in its liquidity, credit metrics, operations or general governance practices.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1996, Logan Group Company Limited is a property developer based in Shenzhen. The company's focuses mainly on residential projects in Shenzhen, Shantou, Nanning and Huizhou.

Logan listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2013. As of the end of June 2021, its land bank totaled 85.6 million square meters in gross floor area in several cities across China, including Shenzhen; Shantou; Nanning; Hong Kong SAR, China; and other Greater Bay Area cities, as well as Singapore.

