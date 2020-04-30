Moody's downgrades Logix's CFR to Caa1 on very weak liquidity, revenue decline, and high leverage; outlook is negative

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Logix Holding Company, LLC's (Logix) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Caa1, from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD,
from B3-PD, and senior secured bank credit facilities rating
to B3, from B2. The outlook is negative. The rating
action reflects a very weak liquidity profile, declining revenue,
and high leverage.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Logix's credit profile is constrained by its small scale,
very weak liquidity profile, high leverage, and weak market
position with declining revenues. Governance risk is moderate with
private equity ownership, a capital intensive growth strategy,
and a financial policy which tolerates high leverage that will rise above
7x. The Company operates in Texas, a very large but very
competitive market in which it appears to be losing market share evidenced
by a falling revenues. Additionally, we believe Logix has
some exposure to small and medium-sized businesses which are likely
to be most negatively impacted by the market disruption caused by the
current pandemic. Combined with its small scale, burden of
fixed costs, and a significant number of low-profit,
off-net customers, the company generates limited free cash
flow. With little cash and limited to no access to alternate sources,
it has a very weak liquidity profile. Short of a material and favorable
change in operating performance, we believe the current capital
structure is unsustainable without a significant injection of equity.
Despite the weak credit profile, we view positively the strong market
demand for broadband / fiber services. The company also has large
number of customers and subscription-based business model with
contracted recurring revenues that provides a degree of visibility.
The B3 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities, secured
on a first lien basis by substantially all assets, reflects the
probability of default of the company as reflected in the Caa1-PD
Probability of Default rating, an average expected family recovery
rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt
in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' priority
of claims/ranking in the capital structure. This includes the subordinated
seller note which provides loss absorption, lifting the first lien
instruments one notch above the CFR. Trade payables and lease rejection
claims are unrated, and insignificant to rated instruments.
The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many
sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that
credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially
for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected
by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply
chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock
are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment,
including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos,
as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected
by the oil price shock. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable
to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment
that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating
actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.
For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.
The negative outlook reflects our belief that absent a turnaround in operating
performance, the capital structure is currently unsustainable without
a substantial injection of equity capital. We project leverage
will rise above 7.0x, with limited to negative free cash
flow available to repay debt even with management's aggressive effort
to preserve cash. We expect the Company to significantly reduce
capital expenditures, spending only the minimum required to maintain
the network (approximately 5% of revenue) over the next 12-18
months. We expect this lack of investment will further weaken its
already challenged competitive position, contributing to revenue
declines in the high-single digit percent range, driven by
subscriber losses. We believe the company will have up to $40
million in total cash sources (cash and EBITDA) to cover debt service
costs (mandatory amortization and interest) totaling close to $20
million over the next 12 months. That leaves very little cushion,
without any other sources of readily available liquidity, to cover
required maintenance capex and working capital needs.
Moody's expects that LOGIX will have very weak liquidity over the next
12 months. We expect negative operating cash flow in at least one
quarter, minimal cash balances, and a fully drawn $20
million revolver. The revolver is subject to a senior secured leverage
covenant. We believe there will be modest to limited headroom under
the covenant in certain quarters. The company owns fiber assets
that we believe are easily divisible, highly valuable, and
readily saleable. However, these are fully encumbered by
the bank facilities which require any sales proceeds to be applied toward
debt repayment before general corporate purposes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We could consider a positive rating action if there was a significant
equity infusion. A positive rating action could also be considered
with an organically improved credit profile reflected in a stronger liquidity
profile and positive revenue growth, considered in combination with
an improved business model, with a larger mix of on-net customers
that generate higher profits and cash flows. We would expect this
to translate into free cash flow before estimated non-maintenance
capex / debt (Moody's adjusted) that is sustained above 5%,
and leverage sustained below 6.0x. We could consider a downgrade
if we believe the probability of default increases or estimate recovery
at default decreases.
Logix, with headquarters in Houston, TX, is a fiber-based
network infrastructure operator. Logix provides fiber-based
data and voice services as well as data center access to enterprise and
carrier customers. Logix has more than 6,500 fiber route
miles, serving more than 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers
across Texas. Logix also connects to 100 data centers in Texas.
Revenue for year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $151
million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
