Moody's downgrades Logix's CFR to Caa1 on very weak liquidity, revenue decline, and high leverage; outlook is negative

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Logix Holding Company, LLC's (Logix) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1, from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD, from B3-PD, and senior secured bank credit facilities rating to B3, from B2. The outlook is negative. The rating action reflects a very weak liquidity profile, declining revenue, and high leverage.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Logix Holding Company, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Logix's credit profile is constrained by its small scale, very weak liquidity profile, high leverage, and weak market position with declining revenues. Governance risk is moderate with private equity ownership, a capital intensive growth strategy, and a financial policy which tolerates high leverage that will rise above 7x. The Company operates in Texas, a very large but very competitive market in which it appears to be losing market share evidenced by a falling revenues. Additionally, we believe Logix has some exposure to small and medium-sized businesses which are likely to be most negatively impacted by the market disruption caused by the current pandemic. Combined with its small scale, burden of fixed costs, and a significant number of low-profit, off-net customers, the company generates limited free cash flow. With little cash and limited to no access to alternate sources, it has a very weak liquidity profile. Short of a material and favorable change in operating performance, we believe the current capital structure is unsustainable without a significant injection of equity. Despite the weak credit profile, we view positively the strong market demand for broadband / fiber services. The company also has large number of customers and subscription-based business model with contracted recurring revenues that provides a degree of visibility.

The B3 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities, secured on a first lien basis by substantially all assets, reflects the probability of default of the company as reflected in the Caa1-PD Probability of Default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' priority of claims/ranking in the capital structure. This includes the subordinated seller note which provides loss absorption, lifting the first lien instruments one notch above the CFR. Trade payables and lease rejection claims are unrated, and insignificant to rated instruments.

The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock that is unprecedented in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment, including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos, as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected by the oil price shock. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

The negative outlook reflects our belief that absent a turnaround in operating performance, the capital structure is currently unsustainable without a substantial injection of equity capital. We project leverage will rise above 7.0x, with limited to negative free cash flow available to repay debt even with management's aggressive effort to preserve cash. We expect the Company to significantly reduce capital expenditures, spending only the minimum required to maintain the network (approximately 5% of revenue) over the next 12-18 months. We expect this lack of investment will further weaken its already challenged competitive position, contributing to revenue declines in the high-single digit percent range, driven by subscriber losses. We believe the company will have up to $40 million in total cash sources (cash and EBITDA) to cover debt service costs (mandatory amortization and interest) totaling close to $20 million over the next 12 months. That leaves very little cushion, without any other sources of readily available liquidity, to cover required maintenance capex and working capital needs.

Moody's expects that LOGIX will have very weak liquidity over the next 12 months. We expect negative operating cash flow in at least one quarter, minimal cash balances, and a fully drawn $20 million revolver. The revolver is subject to a senior secured leverage covenant. We believe there will be modest to limited headroom under the covenant in certain quarters. The company owns fiber assets that we believe are easily divisible, highly valuable, and readily saleable. However, these are fully encumbered by the bank facilities which require any sales proceeds to be applied toward debt repayment before general corporate purposes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could consider a positive rating action if there was a significant equity infusion. A positive rating action could also be considered with an organically improved credit profile reflected in a stronger liquidity profile and positive revenue growth, considered in combination with an improved business model, with a larger mix of on-net customers that generate higher profits and cash flows. We would expect this to translate into free cash flow before estimated non-maintenance capex / debt (Moody's adjusted) that is sustained above 5%, and leverage sustained below 6.0x. We could consider a downgrade if we believe the probability of default increases or estimate recovery at default decreases.

Logix, with headquarters in Houston, TX, is a fiber-based network infrastructure operator. Logix provides fiber-based data and voice services as well as data center access to enterprise and carrier customers. Logix has more than 6,500 fiber route miles, serving more than 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers across Texas. Logix also connects to 100 data centers in Texas. Revenue for year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $151 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

