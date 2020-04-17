Moody's downgrades Longview's senior secured rating to C from Ca following bankruptcy filing; will withdraw ratings

Approximately $286.5 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Longview Intermediate Holdings C, LLC's (Longview) $286.5 million 6-year senior secured Term Loan B due April 2021 to C from Ca.. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

These actions follow Longview's announcement that it had filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to effectuate its pre-packaged Plan of Reorganization.

Subsequent to today's rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of Longview's ratings due to the bankruptcy filing. Please refer to Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The downgrade to C from Ca reflects the expected recovery prospects for senior secured lenders that are below 35% based upon our understanding of the terms of the April 13th pre-packaged bankruptcy filing by Longview. The rating action and recovery prospects incorporate the depressed view around merchant coal-fired electric generation power projects owing in part to sustained low operating margins and cash flow relative to debt along with the narrowing investor lender base for coal-fired generation assets caused by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations.

To that end, on April 13th, the majority of lenders and Longview entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) whereby the lenders will be providing a new $40 million exit term loan facility as well as a 90% equity stake in Longview based upon their pro rata share participation in the senior secured credit facilities.

Longview is a special purpose entity that owns and operates a 700 MW supercritical pulverized coal-fired power plant located in Maidsville, West Virginia, just south of the Pennsylvania border and approximately 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, PA. Energy and capacity is sold on a merchant basis into PJM's wholesale energy and capacity markets. Coal for the project is purchased from third-party providers via long-term contracts following the closure of the Mepco mine in March 2018. Water for the project is drawn from the Monongahela River, via a pipeline and treatment facility constructed by Dunkard Creek Water System LLC (Dunkard), another Longview affiliate. Mepco and Dunkard are both subsidiaries of Longview's parent, Longview Intermediate Holdings and are part of the collateral package pledged to the Longview lenders.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jose Mendez

Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

