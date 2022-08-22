Moody's downgrades Loyalty Ventures' CFR to B2; outlook negative

Approximately $825 million of rated debt

Toronto, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Loyalty Ventures Inc.'s ("Loyalty Ventures") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, senior secured term loan B to B2 from B1, senior secured term loan A to B2 from B1, and senior secured revolving credit facility to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"Today's rating actions reflect our expectation that Loyalty Ventures' operating and financial performance will remain weak over the next 12-24 months as cost inflation and softening in demand will limit EBITDA and cash flow recovery and result in leverage around 7x" stated Aziz Al Sammarai, a Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Loyalty Ventures Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Loyalty Ventures Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Loyalty Ventures' B2 CFR is constrained by: Moody's expectation that leverage will remain high at around 7x over the next 12-18 months; weakness in its short-term loyalty campaign business (BrandLoyalty) as a result of demand uncertainties, and supply chain challenges including increased shipping costs; customer concentration within its coalition loyalty rewards business (AIR MILES) following the recent exit by Sobeys; and potential for increased competition within the loyalty program market which could lead to further loss of sponsors.

The company's rating benefits from its: good brand name Air Miles business that is a well-recognized and established in Canada; business diversification provided by its BrandLoyalty business that has customers in over 50 countries globally; and adequate liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that uncertain consumer sentiment, cost inflation, uncertainties related to Air Miles reward miles redemption and limited visibility for behavior of existing Air Miles sponsors could further weaken liquidity and elevate leverage over the next 12-18 months.

Loyalty Ventures has adequate liquidity (SGL-3), with sources around $185 million over the next four quarters compared to around $51 million of term loan amortization. Sources are comprised of cash on hand of around $47 million at June 2022 (balance sheet cash of around $97 million less around $50 million Moody's believes the company needs to operate the company), free cash flow of about $10 million (including about $50 million from net positive change in redemption settlement assets) and $127 million of availability under the company's $150 million revolving credit facility due November 2026. Moody's expects revolver commitment will be reduced by $2.8 million a quarter starting from September 2022. The company's financial covenants include a Total Leverage Ratio of 5.75x with step downs and we expect the company to remain in compliance of this covenant. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited given that Loyalty Ventures assets are encumbered.

Loyalty Ventures' senior secured credit facilities are rated B2, the same level as the company's corporate family rating, as they represent virtually all of the debt in the company's debt capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Loyalty Venture's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, current challenging industry environment persists delaying EBITDA recovery, further loss of key customers, adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6x beyond 2023, or retained cash flow/debt falls below 10%.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if the company's debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5x, retained cash flow/debt is sustained above 15%, scale increases through new sponsor wins and retention of existing collectors, and liquidity improves.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a Dallas, Texas-based provider of loyalty and rewards programs to retailers across several verticals such as grocery, fuel and financial services. The company operates through two segments; its AIR MILES coalition-based rewards program in the Canadian marketplace, and its BrandLoyalty segment that focuses on providing short term loyalty programs to retailers in approximately 45 countries globally but focused on Europe.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

