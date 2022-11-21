Moody's downgrades Loyalty Ventures' CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

Approximately $825 million of rated debt

Toronto, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Loyalty Ventures Inc.'s ("Loyalty Ventures") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the senior secured term loan B, senior secured term loan A, and senior secured revolving credit facility to Caa2 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects an increased default risk due to weak liquidity and high financial leverage as a result of our expectation of weak operating and financial performance in 2023 as Loyalty Ventures battles a difficult operating environment." said Mikhil Mahore, a Moody's analyst.

The company's high financial leverage and weaker than expected execution following its spin off from its parent were key governance drivers. As a result, Moody's has revised Loyalty Ventures' Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to G-5 from G-4, and its Credit Impact Score (CIS) to CIS-5 from CIS-4.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Loyalty Ventures Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Loyalty Ventures Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Loyalty Ventures' Caa2 CFR is constrained by: (1) weak liquidity; (2) Moody's expectation that leverage will increase to about 7.5x in 2023; (3) weakness in its short-term loyalty campaign business (BrandLoyalty) as a result of demand uncertainties and supply chain challenges amid a weak European macroeconomic environment; (4) customer concentration within its coalition loyalty rewards business (AIR MILES) following the recent exit by Sobeys; and (5) potential for increased competition within the loyalty program market which could lead to further loss of sponsors.

The company's rating benefits from its: (1) good brand name AIR MILES business that is a well-recognized and established brand in Canada; and (2) business diversification provided by its BrandLoyalty business that has customers in approximately 45 countries globally.

Loyalty Ventures has weak liquidity (SGL-4), with sources around $160 million over the next four quarters compared to about $55 million of uses. Sources are comprised of cash of around $23 million at September 2022 (cash of around $73 million less about $50 million that Moody's believes the company needs to operate) and $138 million of availability under the company's $150 million revolving credit facility due November 2026. Uses of liquidity include $51 million of mandatory term loan amortization and Moody's expectation of free cash flow consumption of about $5 million in 2023 (including about $25 million cash inflow from change in redemption settlement assets). Moody's expects revolver commitment will be reduced by $2.8 million a quarter starting from Q1 2023. The company's financial covenants include a Total Leverage Ratio of 5.75x with step downs and we expect the company to breach its covenant in the latter half of 2023. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited given that Loyalty Ventures assets are encumbered.

Loyalty Ventures' senior secured credit facilities are rated Caa2, the same as the company's corporate family rating, as they represent virtually all of the debt in the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that liquidity could further weaken over the next 12-18 months mainly due to uncertainties in the BrandLoyalty business, and that the company could restructure its debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Loyalty Venture's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, challenging industry environment persists delaying free cash flow recovery, or the company experiences further loss of key customers.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if there is improvement in liquidity, BrandLoyalty performance, or free cash flow.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a Dallas, Texas-based provider of loyalty and rewards programs to retailers across several verticals such as grocery, fuel and financial services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mikhil Mahore

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

