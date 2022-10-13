Moody's downgrades Lucky Bucks CFR to Caa1, placed on review for further downgrade

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Lucky Bucks, LLC's ("Lucky Bucks") Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B2. The company's Probability of Default Rating was downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD and its revolver and term loan ratings were downgraded to Caa1 from B2. At the same time, all of Lucky Bucks' ratings were placed on review for further downgrade.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Lucky Bucks, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4); Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lucky Bucks, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade considers several factors, including the unfavorable impact on EBITDA from the increase in regulatory enforcement in the Georgia coin-operated amusement machine market, along with Moody's heightened concern regarding inflation and recession, particularly the potential impact on consumer discretionary spending. Combined, these factors will challenge the company to achieve and maintain Moody's debt-to-EBITDA downgrade trigger of 5.0x during the next 12-18 months. Moody's calculated debt-to-EBITDA for the latest 12-month period ended 30-Jun-2022 was 7.8x. Pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA for covenant calculation purposes was lower, albeit still high, at 6.52x for that same period.

The Georgia Lottery Commission recently increased enforcement of its 50 Percent Rule, among other rules. The 50 Percent Rule mandates that no location owner or operator can derive more than 50% of gross retail receipts at its locations from Class B machines. This increased enforcement resulted in a number of Lucky Bucks' machines being taken out of operation. Lower machine counts will continue to have a negative impact on EBITDA performance relative to Moody's initial expectations.

Lucky Bucks' debt-to-pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the latest 12-month period ended 30-Jun-2022 was 6.52 times and not likely to improve substantially in the foreseeable future. This could lead to a covenant breach. Lucky Buck's is required to meet a debt-to-pro forma adjusted EBITDA leverage covenant of 7.75x. The financial covenant is a springing covenant when the revolver is drawn at 35%.

The stress on EBITDA could also cause an overall liquidity stress, particularly given the company's relatively large mandatory term loan debt amortization requirement, at $27.75 million per year, and the fact that the company's credit facilities are not currently hedged, exposing the company to interest rate risk that accompanies inflation. Lucky Bucks does have equity cure rights, and plans to slow down acquisition spending to preserve its liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While Moody's expects Lucky Bucks' will be working with its lenders to address the risks cited above, the review for downgrade acknowledges the possibility that an agreement between the company and its lenders (debt or amortization modification, restructuring, covenant modification, etc.) could result in what Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange.

Ratings could also be downgraded if for any reason, including further enforcement by the Georgia Lottery Commission that results in additional machines being taken out of service, EBITDA or liquidity worsens in the near-term to the degree that a payment default is likely. Ratings could be confirmed or upgraded if Moody's believes there is a very high likelihood Lucky Bucks will meet its covenants, any agreement with its lenders will not result in a distressed exchange, and EBITDA trends and liquidity are strong enough to support the company over the long-term without risk of a covenant breach, payment default, or distressed exchange over the longer-term.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lucky Bucks, LLC is a Coin Operated Amusement Machine (COAM) operator in the state of Georgia. COAMs are placed in high traffic sites, such as convenience stores and gas stations, and provide patrons with a slot-machine type gaming experience. Reported net revenue for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2022 was $92 million.

