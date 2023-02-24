Moody's downgrades Lumen's CFR to B2; outlook changed to negative

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (Lumen) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating to B2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the following: 1) Lumen's senior secured rating to B3 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B2, 2) Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s (Level 3) senior secured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 and 3) Qwest Corporation's (Qwest) senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba2. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2, reflecting adequate liquidity. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades and change in outlook to negative reflect, in part, Lumen's governance weaknesses. These include a departure from the company's prior financial strategy and risk management practices and an inconsistent track record. The inconsistent track record is evidenced by the company's prolonged difficulties meaningfully lowering revenue contraction rates across its business segments. Moody's believes Lumen's current departure from its prior financial strategy and risk management practices is highlighted by its significant dispositions of higher margin, non-core businesses in 2022 which have reduced operating scale, contributed to lower overall margins and lower than expected forward EBITDA, and resulted in elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) and weaker free cash flow over at least the next two years which may impair financial flexibility. Lumen had been focusing on achieving a longstanding stated financial policy goal of a company-defined net leverage target of 2.75x to 3.25x. With significant debt maturities beginning in January 2025 that will rise to over $9 billion of debt due in 2027, Lumen will need to execute well on its latest turnaround strategy which needs to deliver solid revenue and EBITDA growth inflection beginning in 2025.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lumen Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Level 3 Financing, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Qwest Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba2(LGD 3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lumen Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Level 3 Financing, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Qwest Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lumen's B2 CFR reflects heightened execution risks given more limited financial flexibility as a result of reduced operating scale post the company's significant recent and pending dispositions of higher margin businesses. Proceeds from the dispositions enabled substantial debt reductions, but slowing the pace of revenue contraction across Lumen's many business segments has proven persistently difficult and it will likely take 18-24 months before the company's most recent and further-refined business strategy might provide evidence of revenue and EBITDA inflection and business model sustainability. While Lumen's full dividend elimination in 2022 benefits discretionary cash flow, the urgent necessity to both maintain high capital intensity and target capital allocation very efficiently to improve growth prospects and market positioning results in negative free cash flow over at least the next two years, in Moody's view. Moody's further believes that the level of capital investing that Lumen may actually require to defend its competitive market profile could be even greater than what the current capital structure allows. There is little cushion for error in Lumen's execution strategy given tightening liquidity and sizable debt maturities over a three-year period beginning in January 2025.

However, Moody's also believes Lumen has several immediately viable and solid levers to bolster liquidity to aid in debt paydowns and debt maturity extensions. These include accessing borrowing capacity at both Level 3 and Qwest, delaying less critical but still sizable elements of current capital investing plans, raising additional cash from the sale of other assets (including non-essential property) and cutting costs through additional operating efficiencies. Further, the company's ability to outperform its own expectations and more quickly slow the pace of revenue contraction across its business segments remains meaningful. The company's now better-targeted approach to timing outreach to legacy customers significantly raises the potential for success migrating such customers to newer products and services. A well-crafted new sales quota system will effectively incentivize a greater focus on new product and services sales, which are key to Lumen's growth sustainability, in conjunction with legacy product sales. Moody's believes these revamped sales incentives could result in strong new logo growth in Lumen's mid-market enterprise segment, an end market with potentially compelling upside for the company. Lastly, assuming steady execution of its Mass Markets' fiber network buildout strategy over the next two years, Moody's believes value could be unlocked in several ways to potentially enhance future financial flexibility.

Lumen historically demonstrated fairly consistent cost cutting success which had significantly offset the impact of revenue weakness on operating margins, but Moody's believes significant cost cutting opportunities are dwindling and that only incremental cost cutting is likely going forward. Lumen's company-calculated adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 of 36.7% was 50 basis points lower compared with the same period a year ago. Company-calculated adjusted EBITDA margins had been increasing steadily since the 2017 close of the company's acquisition of Level 3, mainly through headcount reductions and cost efficiencies. Going forward Moody's expects EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) will remain in the low 30% area over the next two years. As of September 30, 2022, Lumen's leverage (Moody's adjusted) was 3.8x, unadjusted for asset dispositions. Moody's currently projects debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) of 4.5x and 4.7x at year-end 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Moody's expects Lumen to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, as reflected by its SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating and supported by $1.3 billion cash on hand as of December 31, 2022 and Moody's expectation of around $1.0 billion of negative free cash flow for full year 2023. Excluding a one-time 2023 tax payment associated with gains on recent asset dispositions, this expectation of approximately $1.0 billion of negative free cash flow would be nearer breakeven. The company had no current debt maturities as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022 Lumen also had full availability under its $2.2 billion senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in January 2025. With respect to the term loan A and term loan A-1 facilities ($1.3 billion outstanding as of December 31, 2022) and the revolver, the credit agreement requires Lumen to maintain a total leverage ratio of not more than 4.75x and a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x. The term loan B facility is not subject to the leverage or interest coverage maintenance covenants. Moody's estimates Lumen will remain in compliance with the total leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio for the next 12 months, although the ratio could tighten in the future which could limit effective availability.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Lumen, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims.

Lumen's corporate structure includes two layers of debt (secured/unsecured) at the holding company (Lumen Technologies, Inc.) level and two main operating company credit pools (Qwest Corporation and Level 3 Parent, LLC) with multiple classes of debt within each.

At the Lumen Technologies, Inc. holding company level, Moody's rates the company's senior secured credit facilities B3; these senior secured credit facilities include a revolver, term loan A, term loan A-1 and term loan B. Senior secured notes at this holding company level are also rated B3. The B3 rating reflects the senior position of these senior secured instruments ahead of Lumen's Caa1 rated unsecured debt. The senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed by Qwest Communications International, Inc., Qwest Services Corp., CenturyTel Holdings, Inc., CenturyLink Communications, LLC and Centel Corporation. Qwest Capital Funding, Inc. is an unsecured guarantor. Wildcat Holdco LLC (parent of Level 3 Parent, LLC) provides a pledge of stock. However, Moody's treats these credit facilities as subordinated to the debt of Qwest and Level 3 given the lack of operating subsidiary guarantees. The Caa1 senior unsecured rating reflects its junior position in the capital structure at the holding company level and the significant amount of senior debt, including as of December 31, 2022: $10.2 billion of debt at Lumen, $7.9 billion of debt at Level 3, $2.2 billion of debt at Qwest and $0.2 billion of debt at Qwest Capital Funding, Inc.

The senior unsecured debt of Qwest is rated B1 based on its structural seniority and the low leverage tolerance of Qwest's business and credit profile (Moody's adjusted debt leverage was 0.6x as of September 30, 2022 -- a financial maintenance covenant allows for 2.85x debt leverage at the entity). The senior unsecured notes of Level 3 are rated B1, reflecting their structural seniority to Level 3 Parent, LLC and junior position relative to Level 3's senior secured bank credit facility and senior secured notes which are rated Ba2. Leverage within the Level 3 Parent LLC credit pool was approximately 3.2x (Moody's adjusted) as of September 30, 2022 -- a debt incurrence test allows for 5.75x debt leverage at the Level 3 entity.

Lumen's ESG Credit Impact Score was changed to CIS-4 (Highly Negative) from CIS-3 (Moderately Negative) reflecting increasingly aggressive financial strategy and risk management practices as the company is operating with elevated debt leverage in a capital intensive and competitive industry, as well as an inconsistent track record as evidenced by the company's prolonged difficulties meaningfully lowering revenue contraction rates across its business segments. The Governance IPS Score was changed to G-4 (Highly Negative) from G-3 (Moderately Negative). Lumen's significant increase in network capital investing is necessary to strengthen its market positioning, but this also currently weakens the company's financial flexibility and limits its cushion for error executing its latest turnaround strategy, one that more urgently seeks to reorient the company's focus on products and services with high growth potential to offset current mid-single digit revenue contraction across the bulk of its enterprise and consumer end markets. While a full dividend elimination in 2022 aids discretionary cash flow, even greater capital intensity may be necessary to stabilize revenue trends ahead of looming and very sizable debt refinancing needs over a three-year period beginning in early 2025.

The negative outlook reflects Lumen's more limited financial flexibility as a result of reduced operating scale, lower EBITDA and weaker EBITDA margins post its recent dispositions of higher margin businesses, as well as continued and persistent revenue contraction pressures across enterprise and consumer business segments and the necessity of increased capital intensity to improve growth prospects and market positioning. Lumen's tightening liquidity and sizable debt maturities over a three-year period beginning in January 2025 provide little cushion for error in its execution of a recently and further refined business turnaround strategy under new management direction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could downgrade Lumen's CFR if: 1) the pace of revenue contraction across the bulk of the company's business segments is not expected to steadily and sustainably slow over the next 12-18 months, 2) targeted capital investing to grow fiber-enabled locations proves insufficient to deliver a fully sustained flattening of negative aggregate broadband revenue trends within its Mass Markets segment in 2023, 3) the disposition of EMEA assets is delayed or prohibited from closing for regulatory or other reasons, 4) free cash flow is expected to become significantly negative on a sustained basis, 5) the company's liquidity and/or access to capital markets materially deteriorates, or 6) the company is unable or unwilling to refinance its senior credit facilities due January 31, 2025 over the next few quarters. In addition, the rating could be further downgraded if there is deterioration of Lumen's competitive market positioning irrespective of its credit metrics.

Moody's could upgrade Lumen's CFR if: 1) both revenue and EBITDA had first stabilized and inflected for a sustained period of at least 12-18 months, 2) leverage (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained below 4.5x, 3) free cash flow to debt was in the mid-single digit percentage range and 4) liquidity improves and is considered good.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lumen Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, is an integrated communications company that provides an array of communications services to large enterprise, mid-market enterprise, government and wholesale customers in its larger Business segment. The company's smaller Mass Markets segment primarily provides broadband services to its residential and small business customer base. The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue over the last 12 months ended December 31, 2022.

