Moody's downgrades MED ParentCo., LP.'s (MyEyeDr) CFR to Caa1

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded MED ParentCo., LP.'s (dba MyEyeDr) ratings including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, first lien credit facilities ratings to B3 from B2 and second lien credit facilities rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation for diminished liquidity driven by deferred acquisition payments that are to be paid over the next 15 months through year-end 2023 and higher interest costs. The downgrades also reflect Moody's expectation that MyEyeDr's leverage will remain very high over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's took the following ration actions for MED ParentCo., LP.:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MED ParentCo., LP.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MED ParentCo., LP.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MyEyeDr's Caa1 CFR reflects its weakened liquidity driven by deferred acquisition payments that are to be paid over the next 15 months through year-end 2023 as well as higher interest costs. Moody's expects the company to draw on its $125 million revolving credit facility (undrawn as of Q3 2022) during 2023 to help fund the deferred acquisition payments. As such, Moody's forecasts lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain high at about 8x at year-end 2023, including pro-forma adjustments for acquisitions. Moody's lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA was about 7.9x as of the LTM Q3 2022, including pro-forma adjustments for acquisitions.

While the company expects to pare back acquisitions in 2023 because of the tight financing environment, the ratings incorporate governance risks, specifically the company's private equity ownership and aggressive debt-financed growth strategy that is expected to result in persistently high leverage over time. Positively, MyEyeDr faces no near term debt maturities and its revolving credit facility expires in August 2024.

The ratings also reflect Moody's view that while e-commerce penetration in the optical retail sector will remain low, traditional optical retailers will face margin and market share pressure over time from growing online competition. Nevertheless, the credit profile is supported by the recession-resilient and growing demand for optometrist services and eyewear products due to aging demographics and the growing prevalence of myopia.

While Moody's expects diminished liquidity driven by the deferred acquisition payments, higher interest costs, and partial draw on the revolver to bolster cash flow, remaining revolver availability should be sufficient to support the business over the next 12 months, resulting in overall adequate liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for moderate growth in the business, supported by improved demand fundamentals post-COVID/Omicron as well as cost containment initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason. The ratings could also be downgraded should probability of default increase for any reason including the inability to reduce leverage to a more sustainable level.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company substantially improves its liquidity while maintaining positive comparable store sales growth and solid operating performance. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require EBITA/interest expense to be maintained above 1x and lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 7.5x, inclusive of adjustments for acquisitions.

MED ParentCo., LP. provides management services to MyEyeDr. O.D. optometrists and their practices. MyEyeDr practices offer vision care services, prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, and contact lenses. As of September 30, 2022, the company operated approximately 850 offices and generated approximately $1.26 billion of trailing twelve months revenue. MyEyeDr has been controlled by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division since August 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

