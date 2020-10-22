Moody's downgrades MEDCO's (MD) Student Hsg Bds (UMD, Baltimore County) Ser. 2016 to Ba1; outlook revised to negative

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 the rating on the outstanding $15,875,000 Maryland Economic Development Corporation's (MEDCO) Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (University of Maryland, Baltimore County Project) Series 2016. Moody's has also revised the rating outlook to negative. This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on August 31, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This action reflects the project's current year reduced revenue expectations as a result of COVID-related lower occupancy, diminished reserve fund balances, and limited support from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC or the University) and the University System of Maryland (Aa1/Stable). Based on the recently revised FY 2021 budget and the project's current fund balances, we expect that there is an increased probability that the project will tap the debt service reserve fund in 2021. Fall 2020 occupancy of the project was 53.6% as of October 8, 2020, and if this level were to continue through FYE 2021 (Moody's base case scenario), occupancy would be below Moody's breakeven occupancy for the project of approximately 81%. Due partly to project payment of lease cancelation refunds for the COVID-related project closure in Spring 2020, the project has limited liquidity to cover any shortfall in net operating income available for debt service.

Prior to the pandemic, the project's occupancy was close to 100% with moderate Moody's adjusted debt service coverage of 1.19x in FY 2019. Once the health and safety issues related to the pandemic have been positively resolved and the University shifts back to predominantly in-person instruction, we anticipate that occupancy and related financial performance will likely recover. Replenishment of reserve funds, including any possible draw on the debt service reserve fund, will likely take several years due to the aging project's capital needs and moderate pre-COVID surpluses.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the student housing project and consequently the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing impact that the pandemic has on project revenue due to lower COVID-related occupancy. Any further decline in occupancy could result in an additional reduction in revenue, further weakening the credit.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong and direct support from the University or the University System of Maryland that materially increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

- A return to full occupancy and replenishment of all reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant tap to the debt service reserve fund that impairs the long-term credit profile of the project

- Low occupancy continuing into the Fall 2021 semester

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from the revenues of the project and other funds held with the Trustee and do not constitute obligations for the Issuer or the University.

PROFILE

Established in 1984, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation enables the State of Maryland to develop property for economic purposes which serve the public interest. The purpose of the Corporation is to assist in the expansion, modernization, and retention of existing Maryland business, and to attract new business to the State. MEDCO's Student Housing Refunding Revenue Bonds (UMBC Project) Series 2016 refunded bonds that financed a 578-bed student housing project on the campus of UMBC called the Walker Avenue Apartments.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

