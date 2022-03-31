Moody's downgrades MGM Resorts CFR to B1, outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded MGM Resorts International's ("MGM") Corporate Family Rating to B1 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. The company's senior unsecured notes were downgraded to B1 from Ba3. MGM China Holdings Limited's ("MGM China") senior unsecured notes were also downgraded to B1 from Ba3. MGM China Holdings Limited is a 55.95% owned discretely financed publicly traded subsidiary of MGM Resorts International ("MGM"). MGM's Speculative-Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The outlook for MGM is stable and the outlook for MGM China remains negative.

The downgrade reflects the slow recovery in Macau and the high leverage level the company is expected to carry following a number of deals completed or to be completed soon, including the acquisition of 50% of CityCenter, transaction with VICI for the redemption of the company's MGM Growth Properties ("MGP") operating units (MGP will no longer be consolidated), as well as the announced acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The recovery in the company's regional and Las Vegas operations has been strong and Moody's expects good earnings at these operations will continue under Moody's baseline economic forecast. However, the earnings are not enough to offset Moody's view that the planned transactions are leveraging and that MGM will maintain leverage significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Leverage is expected to be maintained over 7x debt-to-EBITDA in 2023, above our 6x downgrade threshold level.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: MGM Resorts International

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: MGM China Holdings Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MGM Resorts International

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: MGM China Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

MGM's B1 CFR reflects the improvement in the company's regional and Las Vegas operations. The rating is supported by the company's large scale, a diversified presence on the Las Vegas Strip across multiple customer segments, a solid position within several regional markets that are leading the company's recovery, and its presence in the large Macau market with favorable long-term prospects. The rating is constrained by the company's high lease adjusted leverage which is expected to improve but remain high given the expected sizeable increase in leases associated with recent transactions and the pending divestiture of the company's stake in MGP. Continued weakness in Macau, including reduced visitation levels and gaming revenue, continues to weigh on the company.

MGM's liquidity rating is SGL-2 reflecting good liquidity. As of December 31,2021, the company, excluding MGM China and MGM Growth Properties LLC, had $4.8 billion of cash and cash investment balances, and an undrawn $1.675 billion revolving credit facility due November 2026. As of December 31, 2021, MGM China had total liquidity of $1.689 billion, including $399 million of cash and $1.29 billion of revolver availability between its two MGM China revolvers. Moody's estimates the company will generate over $400 million of positive free cash flow for 2022. The expected EBITDA recovery has varied among the company's Las Vegas, Macau, and regional US properties, with regional and Las Vegas operations performing well, while Macau is still lagging in the recovery.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, MGM remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. MGM also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

MGM has very highly negative (S-5) exposure to social risks driven by changing demographic and consumer preferences that do not favor traditional casino gaming and increasing competition from online gambling activities. MGM is also exposed to customer relation and responsible production risks because the gaming business is deemed to be attractive to criminals for money laundering activities and it is often associated to the cause of problem gambling. Responsible marketing is also necessary to minimize exposure to youth and the company needs to maintain effective practices to limit problem gaming risks. Gaming is a highly regulated industry, and compliance with regulations, including customer relations around anti-money laundering and know your customer initiatives, is paramount to maintain compliance and good licensing status. In many markets, gaming machine payouts are regulated, and significant state taxes are a precondition to licensure.

Governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) and linked primarily to financial policy with some risk related to use of high leverage and shareholder distribution policies. These practices create risk by increasing vulnerability to reductions in cyclical discretionary consumer spending on gaming, and lead to development projects that are financed heavily with debt. There is moderate organization risk because the properties in Macau are not wholly owned (majority 56% ownership) and governed by a concessionaire that expires in 2022 though is expected to be renewed. MGM thus must manage the property in concert with local partners and distributions from the Macau properties are subject to cash leakage to minority partners. Debt issued at MGM China Holdings Limited has a structurally senior claim on the Macau assets relative to debt at MGM Resorts International.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook for MGM Resorts International considers the recovery in the company's US regional and Las Vegas operations and margin improvement exhibited since reopening. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity which incorporates substantial cash balances. MGM remains vulnerable to unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainable EBITDA margin and the pace at which consumer spending at its casinos will continue.

The negative outlook on MGM China Holdings Limited reflects that prolonged and weaker recovery in Macau will keep leverage on the Macau operations elevated.

MGM's ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures, higher operating costs or competition, liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 8x. MGM China Holdings Limited's rating could also be downgraded if the recovery in Macau continues to be weak and leverage at the entity remains elevated.

MGM's ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent positive free cash flow, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, and the company maintains a balanced financial policy with respect to shareholder returns, including share repurchases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MGM Resorts International owns and operates integrated casino resorts across the US and MGM Macau resort and casino and MGM Cotai, through its majority ownership stake of MGM China Holdings Limited. MGM also owns a 42% stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a real estate investment trust formed in April 2016, though the company is in the process of divesting its MGP stake. MGM has entered into a long-term triple net master lease with MGP pursuant to which the company leases and operates 14 properties. The company additionally leases the real estate assets of the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand Las Vegas, as well as the real estate assets of Aria (including Vdara). Consolidated net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $9.68 billion.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

