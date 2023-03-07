Moody's downgrades MPH Acquisition's CFR to B3; outlook is stable

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC's ("MultiPlan") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities and senior secured notes to B1 from Ba3 and senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") Rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings downgrades reflect a deterioration in operating performance in the second half of 2022 and Moody's expectations of additional pressure in 2023 and beyond from contract renegotiations with several of the company's larger customers. As such, Moody's expects financial leverage to increase from 6.4x at the end of 2022 to the mid 7x range by the end of 2023. Moody's anticipates leverage will remain elevated above 7.0x over the next 12-18 months. Additionally, while Moody's expects MultiPlan's liquidity to remain very good (SGL-1), Moody's expects free cash flow to fall materially from 2018-2022 levels in 2023 and 2024.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects MultiPlan's high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA of 6.4x at December 31, 2022 and Moody's expectation that it will rise into the mid 7x range in 2023. The rating also reflects the very high customer concentration, with approximately half of the company's revenue generated from two customers.

MultiPlan's rating is supported by the company's strong market position in the healthcare cost management industry, robust operating margins, and positive free cash flow. The company also benefits from high barriers to entry in the preferred provider organization (PPO) industry and switching costs for its data-driven analytics business. Moody's believes that the analytics and payment integrity businesses have good growth prospects going forward but the company's network business faces more modest growth prospects.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects the company's very good liquidity, as Moody's expects MultiPlan will generate ample positive free cash flow in 2023 and 2024. Further, liquidity is supported by access to a $450 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, which Moody's expects will remain undrawn, and no near-term debt maturities. The company had cash of $341 million at December 2022 and no funded debt maturities until 2027.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase to the mid 7x range in 2023 and remain elevated and above 7.0x over the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

MultiPlan's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting highly negative exposure to both social (S-4) and governance (G-4) considerations. As a cost containment company with significant revenue generated from the repricing of out of network medical bills, MultiPlan is at risk of a change in legislation that could impact the way medical bills are repriced. Furthermore, MultiPlan has aggressive financial policies and is largely controlled by private equity funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates less aggressive financial policies and Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained below 6.5x. Furthermore, an upgrade would require the company to maintain stable earnings, revenue growth, and good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or liquidity deteriorates. Any material customer losses or pricing pressure could also result in a downgrade.

MultiPlan operates in the healthcare benefits field as a provider of healthcare cost management solutions. Through its Network-Based Services (23% of 2022 revenue), MultiPlan is one of the largest independent PPOs, providing networks of contracted healthcare providers for health plans to use. MultiPlan operates two other segments: Analytics-Based Solutions (66%) - its largest business - and Payment and Revenue Integrity Services (11%). MultiPlan uses data and technology to determine a fair price for out of network claims and identify improper and unnecessary charges before or after claims are paid. More than 90% of the company's revenues are generated as a percentage of savings realized by their payor customers. MultiPlan is a public company and its largest shareholder is Hellman & Friedman. The company generated $1.1 billion in revenue in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

