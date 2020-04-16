Moody's downgrades MRC Global (US) Inc.'s rating to B2; outlook negative

Approximately $400 million of debt affected

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded MRC Global (US) Inc.'s (MRC) corporate family rating to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and its senior secured term loan rating to B3 from B2. Moody's also maintained the speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2. The ratings outlook has been revised to negative from stable to reflect the risk of a protracted downturn for the oil & gas sector.

"The downgrade of MRC's ratings reflect the expectation for a significant decline in its operating performance and substantially weaker credit metrics over the next 12-18 months due to the recent plunge in oil prices and its impact on the capital spending plans of its major customers," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and the lead analyst for MRC Global (US) Inc.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MRC Global (US) Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MRC Global (US) Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MRC Global (US) Inc.'s B2 corporate family rating reflects its inconsistent free cash flow generation, volatile operating results, history of debt financed acquisitions and shareholder returns, exposure to highly competitive and cyclical end markets, and modest profit margins. The rating is supported by the company's solid scale and global position in certain sectors of the energy industry, its modest capital spending requirements and the countercyclical nature of its working capital investment, which provides the ability to substantially reduce debt with free cash flow during industry downturns.

MRC's operating performance began to materially deteriorate in 4Q19 as customers exhibited capital discipline due to concerns about excess oil supplies and potential weakening of worldwide economic growth. This led to lower sales in all of its segments with revenues down by 22% and adjusted EBITDA declining by 60% due to lower volumes, an $8 million pre-tax charge related to the final settlement of a multi-year project and the write-off of excess and obsolete inventory in its international segment. We expect these trends to continue in 2020 since oil prices have plunged due to weaker oil consumption related to the coronavirus outbreak along with increased supply due to the recent market share battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The two countries along with the rest of OPEC and others have subsequently pledged to reduce production, but oil prices are likely to remain depressed in the near term. Materially lower oil prices will affect all of MRC's segments since it has led to significant budget cuts by its major customers.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil & gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MRC from the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Moody's expects MRC's credit profile will significantly weaken over the next 12-18 months due to the substantial deterioration in oil & gas sector fundamentals. We anticipate the company will produce adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million - $120 million in 2020 versus $225 million last year. The company will generate positive free cash flow due to working capital reductions and is likely to utilize that cash to pay off its $161 million of revolver borrowings. Its credit metrics will still materially weaken, with its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) declining to around 5.0x-6.0x from 3.4x in December 2019 and its interest coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest) dropping to about 1.5x-2.0x from 3.3x. These metrics will be somewhat weak for the B2 corporate family rating and protracted weakness in oil & gas sector spending and MRC's operating performance could lead to a ratings downgrade.

MRC's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity profile. The company had total liquidity of $483 million as of December 31, 2019, including $32 million of cash and availability of approximately $451 million on its $800 million global ABL facility that matures in September 2022. The facility had outstanding borrowings of $161 million, but the borrowing base was limited by MRC's historically low level of inventory and receivables. The company generated $200 million of free cash flow during 2019 due to reduced investments in working capital. We expect MRC to again benefit from working capital reductions in 2020 and to generate enough free cash flow to pay off its revolver borrowings and maintain a good liquidity profile.

MRC is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the oil & gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability, cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact MRC.

MRC's negative outlook reflects the risk of a protracted downturn for the oil & gas sector which would result in its credit metrics remaining weak for the rating for an extended period of time. The outlook could be changed to stable if the company maintains a strong liquidity position while capital spending in the oil & gas sector recovers and its operating performance and credit metrics strengthen to a level that is commensurate with its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is not likely in the near term, but could be considered if the company's operating performance strengthens and its operating margin is sustained above 4.0% and its return on invested capital above 6.0%.

A downgrade could occur if MRC fails to maintain a strong liquidity profile and its operating results and credit metrics remain weak beyond the next 12 to 18 months and its leverage ratio is sustained above 6.0x, its interest coverage ratio below 1.5x or its return on invested capital below 4.0%.

MRC Global (US) Inc. is a global distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings (PVF) and related products and provides other services to the energy industry across each of the upstream (exploration, production and extraction of oil and gas), midstream (gathering and transmission of oil and gas, gas utilities, and the storage and distribution of oil and gas) and downstream (crude oil refining, petrochemical processing and general industrial) sectors. The company operates out of approximately 260 service locations including regional distribution centers, branches, corporate offices and third-party pipe yards, located in the principal industrial, hydrocarbon producing and refining areas of the United States, western Canada, Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and the Caspian region. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and generated revenues of about $3.7 billion for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

