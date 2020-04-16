Moody's downgrades MRC Global (US) Inc.'s rating to B2; outlook negative

Approximately $400 million of debt affected
New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded MRC Global (US)
Inc.'s (MRC) corporate family rating to B2 from B1, its probability
of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and its senior secured
term loan rating to B3 from B2. Moody's also maintained the speculative
grade liquidity rating of SGL-2. The ratings outlook has
been revised to negative from stable to reflect the risk of a protracted
downturn for the oil & gas sector.
"The downgrade of MRC's ratings reflect the expectation for a significant
decline in its operating performance and substantially weaker credit metrics
over the next 12-18 months due to the recent plunge in oil prices
and its impact on the capital spending plans of its major customers,"
said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and the lead
analyst for MRC Global (US) Inc.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: MRC Global (US) Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MRC Global (US) Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MRC Global (US) Inc.'s B2 corporate family rating reflects its
inconsistent free cash flow generation, volatile operating results,
history of debt financed acquisitions and shareholder returns, exposure
to highly competitive and cyclical end markets, and modest profit
margins. The rating is supported by the company's solid scale and
global position in certain sectors of the energy industry, its modest
capital spending requirements and the countercyclical nature of its working
capital investment, which provides the ability to substantially
reduce debt with free cash flow during industry downturns.
MRC's operating performance began to materially deteriorate in 4Q19 as
customers exhibited capital discipline due to concerns about excess oil
supplies and potential weakening of worldwide economic growth.
This led to lower sales in all of its segments with revenues down by 22%
and adjusted EBITDA declining by 60% due to lower volumes,
an $8 million pre-tax charge related to the final settlement
of a multi-year project and the write-off of excess and
obsolete inventory in its international segment. We expect these
trends to continue in 2020 since oil prices have plunged due to weaker
oil consumption related to the coronavirus outbreak along with increased
supply due to the recent market share battle between Saudi Arabia and
Russia. The two countries along with the rest of OPEC and others
have subsequently pledged to reduce production, but oil prices are
likely to remain depressed in the near term. Materially lower oil
prices will affect all of MRC's segments since it has led to significant
budget cuts by its major customers.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oil & gas sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on MRC from the breadth and severity of the
coronavirus shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
Moody's expects MRC's credit profile will significantly weaken over the
next 12-18 months due to the substantial deterioration in oil &
gas sector fundamentals. We anticipate the company will produce
adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million - $120
million in 2020 versus $225 million last year. The company
will generate positive free cash flow due to working capital reductions
and is likely to utilize that cash to pay off its $161 million
of revolver borrowings. Its credit metrics will still materially
weaken, with its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) declining
to around 5.0x-6.0x from 3.4x in December
2019 and its interest coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest) dropping to about
1.5x-2.0x from 3.3x. These metrics
will be somewhat weak for the B2 corporate family rating and protracted
weakness in oil & gas sector spending and MRC's operating performance
could lead to a ratings downgrade.
MRC's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its good
liquidity profile. The company had total liquidity of $483
million as of December 31, 2019, including $32 million
of cash and availability of approximately $451 million on its $800
million global ABL facility that matures in September 2022. The
facility had outstanding borrowings of $161 million, but
the borrowing base was limited by MRC's historically low level of inventory
and receivables. The company generated $200 million of free
cash flow during 2019 due to reduced investments in working capital.
We expect MRC to again benefit from working capital reductions in 2020
and to generate enough free cash flow to pay off its revolver borrowings
and maintain a good liquidity profile.
MRC is exposed to carbon transition risks due to its reliance on the oil
& gas sector. Efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts
of climate change through tax and regulatory policies that are intended
to shift global demand towards other sources of energy or conservation
are an emerging threat to oil and gas companies' profitability,
cash flow and capital spending. Any reduction in capital spending
by the oil & gas sector will negatively impact MRC.
MRC's negative outlook reflects the risk of a protracted downturn
for the oil & gas sector which would result in its credit metrics
remaining weak for the rating for an extended period of time. The
outlook could be changed to stable if the company maintains a strong liquidity
position while capital spending in the oil & gas sector recovers and
its operating performance and credit metrics strengthen to a level that
is commensurate with its rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is not likely in the near term, but could be considered
if the company's operating performance strengthens and its operating
margin is sustained above 4.0% and its return on invested
capital above 6.0%.
A downgrade could occur if MRC fails to maintain a strong liquidity profile
and its operating results and credit metrics remain weak beyond the next
12 to 18 months and its leverage ratio is sustained above 6.0x,
its interest coverage ratio below 1.5x or its return on invested
capital below 4.0%.
MRC Global (US) Inc. is a global distributor of pipes, valves,
and fittings (PVF) and related products and provides other services to
the energy industry across each of the upstream (exploration, production
and extraction of oil and gas), midstream (gathering and transmission
of oil and gas, gas utilities, and the storage and distribution
of oil and gas) and downstream (crude oil refining, petrochemical
processing and general industrial) sectors. The company operates
out of approximately 260 service locations including regional distribution
centers, branches, corporate offices and third-party
pipe yards, located in the principal industrial, hydrocarbon
producing and refining areas of the United States, western Canada,
Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and the Caspian
region. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and
generated revenues of about $3.7 billion for the 12-month
period ended December 31, 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
