Moody's downgrades Macy's CFR to Ba3; assigns Ba1 to proposed senior secured notes

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Macy's, Inc.'s ("Macy's") corporate family
rating to Ba3 from Ba1. At the same time its probability of default
rating was downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD. The
senior unsecured ratings at Macy's Inc., Macy's Retail Holdings,
Inc. and May Department Stores Company (The) were also downgraded
to B1 from Ba1. The Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. commercial
paper rating was affirmed at NP. The speculative grade liquidity
rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook remains negative.
Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to its proposed Macy's,
Inc. $1.1 billion senior secured notes. The
new notes will be secured by certain real estate which include its San
Francisco, Chicago, and Brooklyn urban iconic locations,
35 mall assets, and 10 distribution centers. The use of net
proceeds will be to repay its revolving credit facility. The company
is also amending its $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit
facility (not rated) and in process to replace it with an approximately
$3 billion ABL secured by inventory (not rated).
"Although the proposed transaction will enable Macy's to maintain
good liquidity as its navigates the disruption from COVID-19 and
ongoing weakness in consumer demand, it will reduce Macy's
unencumbered asset base", said Christina Boni, Vice
President. "The two notch downgrade acknowledges the additional
debt incurred, and resulting higher leverage, to navigate
this unprecedented period combined with a lower unencumbered asset base
and the expectation that the recovery will be protracted",
Boni added.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: May Department Stores Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: May Department Stores Company (The)
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The department store sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Macy's credit profile, including its exposure
to store closures, China and consumer sentiment have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Macy's of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Macy's Ba3 corporate family rating is supported by governance considerations
which include its suspension of common dividends and share repurchases
given the disruption of COVID-19 and its historically conservative
financial strategy which resulted in $2.6 billion in debt
reduction over the past three years. The rating also reflects its
large scale with LTM net sales of roughly $22 billion and its market
position as the U.S.'s largest department store chain.
Although Macy's integrated approach to its stores and online, enhances
its ability to meet the accelerated change to the competitive environment
post COVID-19, the company was already contending with reinvigorating
its performance as it announced the resizing of its footprint by closing
125 stores or 25% of its Macy's branded stores. Secular
trends include increased movement of sales moving online, higher
price transparency, faster delivery, as well as intense competition
from alternative channels.
Although Macy's has good liquidity, the company will need to utilize
its proposed approximately $3.0 billion revolver due 2024
(including up to $300 million available through December 2020)
to fund cash shortfalls in 2020. The company's financial strategy
is expected to remain conservative and debt reduction prioritized.
The negative outlook reflects that Macy's operating performance
will remain pressured in the face of COVID-19 and weaker consumer
demand. The outlook also reflects the challenge resizing its business
to meet a lower level of demand as the secular trends affecting the department
store sector prior to COVID-19 accelerate.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade in rating is unlikely given the negative outlook. Ratings
could be upgraded should comparable sales and operating income reflect
sustained improvement in performance with the maintenance of a conservative
financial strategy. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded
should operating performance be positioned to return to 80% of
2019 EBITDA with no material increase in debt.
Ratings could be downgraded should the company experience significant
market share erosion relative to its peers, liquidity deteriorates
for any reason, or its unencumbered assets are utilized for any
purpose other than deleveraging, or cash is utilized to fund shareholder
returns. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded should
the operating performance not be positioned to return to 70% of
2019 EBITDA or should debt meaningfully increase.
Macy's, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati
and New York, is one of the nation's premier retailers, with
LTM net sales of approximately $22 billion. The company
operates 775 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia,
Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy's, Bloomingdale's,
Bloomingdale's Outlet, Macy's Backstage and Bluemercury, as
well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com
websites. Bloomingdale's in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al
Tayer Group LLC under license agreements.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
