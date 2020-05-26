Moody's downgrades Macy's CFR to Ba3; assigns Ba1 to proposed senior secured notes

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Macy's, Inc.'s ("Macy's") corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba1. At the same time its probability of default rating was downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD. The senior unsecured ratings at Macy's Inc., Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. and May Department Stores Company (The) were also downgraded to B1 from Ba1. The Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. commercial paper rating was affirmed at NP. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook remains negative.

Moody's also assigned a Ba1 rating to its proposed Macy's, Inc. $1.1 billion senior secured notes. The new notes will be secured by certain real estate which include its San Francisco, Chicago, and Brooklyn urban iconic locations, 35 mall assets, and 10 distribution centers. The use of net proceeds will be to repay its revolving credit facility. The company is also amending its $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (not rated) and in process to replace it with an approximately $3 billion ABL secured by inventory (not rated).

"Although the proposed transaction will enable Macy's to maintain good liquidity as its navigates the disruption from COVID-19 and ongoing weakness in consumer demand, it will reduce Macy's unencumbered asset base", said Christina Boni, Vice President. "The two notch downgrade acknowledges the additional debt incurred, and resulting higher leverage, to navigate this unprecedented period combined with a lower unencumbered asset base and the expectation that the recovery will be protracted", Boni added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: May Department Stores Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Macy's, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: May Department Stores Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The department store sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Macy's credit profile, including its exposure to store closures, China and consumer sentiment have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Macy's of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Macy's Ba3 corporate family rating is supported by governance considerations which include its suspension of common dividends and share repurchases given the disruption of COVID-19 and its historically conservative financial strategy which resulted in $2.6 billion in debt reduction over the past three years. The rating also reflects its large scale with LTM net sales of roughly $22 billion and its market position as the U.S.'s largest department store chain. Although Macy's integrated approach to its stores and online, enhances its ability to meet the accelerated change to the competitive environment post COVID-19, the company was already contending with reinvigorating its performance as it announced the resizing of its footprint by closing 125 stores or 25% of its Macy's branded stores. Secular trends include increased movement of sales moving online, higher price transparency, faster delivery, as well as intense competition from alternative channels.

Although Macy's has good liquidity, the company will need to utilize its proposed approximately $3.0 billion revolver due 2024 (including up to $300 million available through December 2020) to fund cash shortfalls in 2020. The company's financial strategy is expected to remain conservative and debt reduction prioritized.

The negative outlook reflects that Macy's operating performance will remain pressured in the face of COVID-19 and weaker consumer demand. The outlook also reflects the challenge resizing its business to meet a lower level of demand as the secular trends affecting the department store sector prior to COVID-19 accelerate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in rating is unlikely given the negative outlook. Ratings could be upgraded should comparable sales and operating income reflect sustained improvement in performance with the maintenance of a conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded should operating performance be positioned to return to 80% of 2019 EBITDA with no material increase in debt.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company experience significant market share erosion relative to its peers, liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or its unencumbered assets are utilized for any purpose other than deleveraging, or cash is utilized to fund shareholder returns. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded should the operating performance not be positioned to return to 70% of 2019 EBITDA or should debt meaningfully increase.

Macy's, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, is one of the nation's premier retailers, with LTM net sales of approximately $22 billion. The company operates 775 stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Macy's Backstage and Bluemercury, as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com websites. Bloomingdale's in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements.

