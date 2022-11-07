Moody's downgrades Mad Engine's CFR to B3

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Mad Engine Global, LLC's ("Mad Engine") ratings including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded its senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects the company's weakening credit metrics due to higher debt levels, rising interest rates, higher inventories and associated carrying costs, and the delayed realization of acquisition synergies for the Fortune screenprint business. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to rise above 6x by the end of 2022. The company's performance has been impacted by higher freight costs, cotton costs, global supply chain delays and labor shortages. While the company's print-on-demand business has continued its strong growth, inflationary pressures have impacted demand in its wholesale business as its key customers worked on right-sizing over-inventoried positions to respond to slowing consumer demand. The company had been buying product early to combat rising supply chain costs and shipping delays so the decline in customer demand has led to high inventory balances. This has resulted in increased warehouse utilization and labor costs as well as a delay in shifting to its lower cost warehousing in Mexico. The realization of planned synergies for its acquisitions have also been delayed and is now likely to be realized in 2023.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Mad Engine Global, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mad Engine Global, LLC

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mad Engine Global, LLC's B3 CFR reflects its small scale, high leverage, private equity ownership, high customer concentration and high licensor concentration. Performance has been impacted by the global supply chain challenges, cost pressures, inflation, and demand volatility. The B3 CFR is supported by the company's strong market position and its licensing portfolio which has significantly grown over the last decade. However, its niche product focus on entertainment apparel also makes the company susceptible to demand swings driven by their licensor's popularity and related performance. Mad Engine's rating is also supported by its adequate liquidity which includes $40-60 million of expected availability on its asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) and low balance sheet cash over the next 12-18 months. Mad Engine also benefits from low capital investment requirements. The Fifth Sun acquisition has added print-on-demand (POD) capabilities which has been a fast-growing segment and generates stronger margins than the core wholesale business. The Fortune screen printing acquisition should provide cost saving synergies in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require successful integration of the acquisitions and achievement of targeted synergies. An upgrade would also require a consistent improvement in operating performance and good liquidity evidenced by positive free cash flow while maintaining conservative financial strategies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is be sustained below 5x and EBITA/interest sustained above 2x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company loses a major license partner or key customer. The ratings could also be downgraded if the deterioration of the company's overall operating performance or liquidity profile is worse than expected, including sustained cash flow deficits, or if financial strategies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if EBITA/interest falls below 1.25x or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6x.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mad Engine is engaged in the design, manufacture, and wholesale distribution of licensed and branded apparel to retailers throughout the US. The company generates most its revenue from products sold under licenses with blue chip entertainment companies such as Disney and Marvel and sells to large blue chip retailers such like Walmart and Target. The company is majority owned by Platinum Equity LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021.

