Moody's downgrades Madison IAQ's corporate family rating to B3; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating ("CFR") of Madison IAQ LLC ("Madison IAQ") to B3 from B2 and the probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior secured rating to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects the company's failure to reduce its very high financial leverage (measured as adjusted debt/EBITDA) relative to Moody's expectations following the acquisitions of Nortek Air and Big Ass Fans LLC in 2021. The company has yet to deliver the free cash flow Moody's expected at the time of the acquisitions. Moody's believes cost inflation, softness in residential and certain commercial market demand and higher than expected working capital investment contributed to the shortfall. Moody's believes the demand within the residential and commercial markets will decline in 2023. As a result, Moody's forecasts Madison IAQ's earnings to contract in 2023, although potential improvements in working capital management would help offset related pressure on free cash flow. Nonetheless, Moody's expects modest amounts of free cash flow generation (about 1.5% of debt) and thus little debt retirement above the scheduled amortization on the first lien term loan, resulting in Debt/EBITDA remaining above 7.5x.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Madison IAQ LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Madison IAQ LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Madison IAQ's B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and niche market focus on indoor air quality products. The company faces earnings headwinds from ongoing contraction in residential construction and weakness in certain commercial end-markets. Moody's projects the company's revenue to decline by a low single-digit percentage in 2023 but EBITDA margins to remain at the current level of close to 20%. The rating also reflects the company's high debt levels of $4.5 billion (adjusted for pension and operating leases). Operating cash flow will also be burdened by higher interest rates. Each 50-basis point increase in interest rates will increase the company's annual interest burden by about $13 million. Moody's projects limited debt reduction and believes that the company will prioritize growth through acquisitions in coming years.

Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by the company's competitive scale with an established market position. Despite the recent decline, the company has good profitability with EBITDA margins of close to 20%. This, in part, reflects the significant contribution from replacement and retrofit parts (over 60% of sales) that have higher margins and help mitigate downward pressure during troughs in economic cycles.

Moody's expects the company will maintain adequate liquidity. Liquidity sources include $61 million of cash at the end of June 2022, availability under the $200 million revolving credit facility and projected modest free cash flow. The company paid down $30 million of its revolver borrowings in October 2022, leaving approximately $180 million available under the facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will remain high and that the company will generate modest positive free cash flow despite some contraction in earnings through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Madison IAQ's earnings significantly decline such that leverage is sustained above 8.0x, if free cash flow reduces to break-even levels or the company demonstrates increasing reliance on its revolving credit facility. A material debt-financed acquisition could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded following sustained improvement in earnings and free cash flow generation that leads to debt reduction, sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 6x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Madison IAQ manufactures indoor air quality solutions for commercial and residential establishments including hospitals, education, hospitality, distribution, retail, residential, service, office and manufacturing facilities. Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 2022 were $3.0 billion.

