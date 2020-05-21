Moody's downgrades Maldives' rating to B3, maintains negative outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Maldives' rating to B3, maintains negative outlook

21 May 2020

Singapore, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Maldives' long-term local and foreign currency issuer and the foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings to B3 from B2 and maintained the negative outlook.

The drivers of the downgrade include Moody's expectation that the ongoing shock to the tourism sector, precipitated by the global coronavirus outbreak, will significantly impair economic activity and raise government liquidity risks, exacerbating weak fiscal and external positions. Moreover, challenges to macroeconomic stability will persist given limited policy effectiveness and financial buffers to arrest a significant deterioration in credit metrics.

The coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and falling asset prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

For Maldives, the shock transmits mainly through a collapse in the country's tourism receipts, which are a vital source of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. With existing fiscal weaknesses and a fragile external position with low reserves coverage of external debt and import payments, the shock will exacerbate government liquidity risks. Heightened liquidity risks will in turn intensify external pressures.

The negative outlook reflects further downside risks to Maldives' credit profile. A potentially sharper and longer contraction in economic activity would exert greater pressure on government and external finances than Moody's currently assume with significant negative implications for macroeconomic stability. The negative outlook also relates to limited fiscal space and financing options in the context of a rising debt burden and sizable financing requirements that may contribute to higher government liquidity pressures in the coming years, and especially ahead of a large bond maturity in 2022, even amid an eventual normalization in economic activity.

Concurrently, Maldives' long-term local-currency bond and deposit ceilings are lowered to Ba3 from Ba1. The long-term foreign currency bond ceiling is lowered to B1 from Ba3, while the foreign currency deposit ceiling is lowered to Caa1 from B3. The short-term foreign currency ceilings for bonds and deposits remain Not Prime. These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO B3

UNPRECEDENTED SHOCK TO THE TOURISM SECTOR WILL DEPRESS GROWTH, REVENUE AND RAISE GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY RISKS

The global coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a severe and unprecedented shock to the tourism-reliant Maldivian economy. Tourism accounts for nearly 60% of the Maldives' GDP and is a major source of government revenue and foreign-exchange earnings. In 2019, travel receipts totaled $3.2 billion (55% of estimated 2019 GDP) [1].

Moody's forecasts economic activity will contract by over 10% in 2020, even assuming a gradual resumption in tourism activity in late 2020.

The economic shock places substantial pressure on government finances and raises government liquidity risks. Moody's expects a sharp increase in Maldives' gross financing needs in 2020, to 15-20% of GDP, driven by a sharp increase in the government's fiscal deficit to over 13% of GDP in the current year and remaining above 10% of GDP through 2022.

Once the most acute phase of the shock has passed, Moody's expects the government to gradually resume its large spending on infrastructure development in 2021, targeted at improving Maldives' economic competitiveness, particularly in the tourism sector, enhancing the basic provision of services, including water and sanitation, and facilitating population resettlement. This spending will keep fiscal deficits elevated, leading to additional borrowing that will increase Maldives' debt burden to over 75% of GDP by 2020-21, from an estimated 60% of GDP as of end 2019[2].

While Moody's expects the government will continue to seek various sources of financing from bilateral and multilateral lenders, the amounts to finance are relatively large for a small economy without a strong track record of securing external financing.

Moody's expects the government to increase its treasury bills issuances in the domestic market, while secure sources of external financing remain limited and the likelihood of an external financing gap in the current year remains. Should the government refinance external debt domestically, this would dent foreign exchange reserves further, potentially placing greater pressure on the managed exchange rate. Moody's does not currently expect Maldives to participate in any debt relief initiative that would require the participation of private sector creditors. A decision to do so could carry negative implications for the country's rating.

Proceeds from the Sovereign Development Fund (SDF), the liquidity buffer established to repay the upcoming $250 million sovereign bond in 2022, can partially offset the current year's financing gap. However, significant drawdowns in this liquidity buffer would raise rollover risks ahead of the sovereign bond's maturity. Moreover, future accumulation of liquid assets in the SDF will depend on future tourism receipts.

Moody's expects government liquidity risks to remain elevated even after tourism and economic activity normalize. Large external borrowing, contingent liability risks from government guaranteed debt, and weak institutional capacities and budgetary planning processes will continue to exacerbate fiscal and liquidity weaknesses.

PRESSURE ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES RAISE EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES

Maldives' external position is characterized by wide current account deficits of over 20% of GDP in recent years[3], driven by large imports for capital investments and the high import-content of tourism activity. While a mix of foreign direct investment (FDI) and debt inflows partially finance wide current account deficits, external debt levels have continued to increase, mainly related to ongoing infrastructure development.

Moody's expects Maldives' current account deficit to be around 18% of GDP in 2020, with a slowdown in construction-related capital goods, tourism-related imports, a lower oil import bill and a reduction in investment income debits from foreign operators of tourism companies, preventing a further widening as export receipts from tourism collapse.

Notwithstanding the slight narrowing of the current account deficit compared to last year, Moody's expects greater pressure on Maldives' balance of payments given lower financing inflows. Notably, FDI inflows will decline due to stalling tourism activity. While the government has secured approximately $30 million under the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility and is seeking an additional financing from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, amounts secured thus far are narrower than total external financing requirements, which would pressure foreign exchange reserves further.

Foreign exchange reserves have increased to around $890 million as of end April from around $750 million as of December 2019, in part owed to the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) securing a $150 million swap line from the Reserve Bank of India. Net of MMA's short-term liabilities, foreign exchange reserves stood at just $230 million[4], well below the levels required to cover external debt service and import payments in the upcoming years in the absence of additional financing inflows.

Overall, Maldives' persistently fragile external position will continue to pressure macroeconomic stability. With the value of the Maldivian rufiyaa fixed to the US dollar, the MMA's ability to respond to rising external imbalances is constrained. The exchange rate has appreciated in real effective terms over the last twelve months, and growing depreciation pressure could raise capital outflows or lower inflows, raising external vulnerability risks further.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects risks that a sharper contraction in economic activity, depending on the pace and extent of resumption in international tourism, would exert greater pressure on the government's and external finances with significant negative implications for macroeconomic stability.

The negative outlook also reflects limited fiscal space and financing options in the context of a rising debt burden and sizable financing requirements that may contribute to higher government liquidity pressures than Moody's currently expects in the coming years, even amid an eventual normalization in economic activity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Maldives' credit profile with climate change threatening lives and livelihoods. Maldives is particularly vulnerable to climate change, with its average ground level elevation being only 1.5 meters, or less than five feet, above sea level. Maldives also faces the threat of increasing temperatures, including more frequent extreme weather events, changes in monsoon patterns and coral bleaching. The government's approach to improving the archipelago's resilience to climate change has been to retain and enhance islands' existing natural flood protection features, strengthen emergency responsiveness, carry out conservation efforts and invest in research capacity.

Social considerations are a material credit consideration. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As explained, for Maldives, the shock transmits mainly through a collapse in the country's tourism receipts, which are a vital source of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. More generally, given the small and dispersed population, demographic challenges are also a prevalent concern, manifested in a dearth of skilled labor and technical capacity. According to UNICEF, large wealth gaps also exist between Malé and the atolls. Compounded with inclusion issues, this contributes to relatively elevated levels of youth unemployment and low rates of women participating in the workforce.

Governance considerations are material for Maldives, as reflected in Moody's assessment of its institutions and governance strength. Moody's assessment takes into account challenges with respect to fiscal management, although improvements have been made with respect to improving fiscal transparency and increasing budget accountability. Moreover, some progress has been made in addressing other governance issues, including corruption. Tackling financial crimes and money laundering remains a concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

While an upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, Moody's would likely consider stabilizing the outlook if access to external and domestic funding sources looks increasingly secure, reducing government liquidity risk.

Particularly as it relates to external financing, greater certainty over multilateral financing flows from a variety of lenders at affordable rates that cover the sovereign's funding needs durably would support stabilizing the outlook. Such an outcome, combined with steps towards improving public financial management, would improve visibility and planning around the government's borrowing requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would likely downgrade the rating in the event of a more pronounced deterioration in fiscal and/or external metrics beyond our baseline assumption.

Moreover, a more protracted and prolonged period of weaker tourism activity, leading to more severe impacts on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings, would further threaten macroeconomic stability and likely lead to a downgrade of the rating.

While not Moody's current expectation, indications that the government is likely to participate in debt relief initiatives which Moody's concludes is likely to entail losses for private sector creditors would be negative for the rating.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 21,874 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 6.9% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.9% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -26.1% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 49.3% (2018 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 18 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Maldives, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer has become more susceptible to event risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Sovereign-Ratings-Methodology--PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Maldives Monetary Authority, 14-May-2020

[2] Ministry of Finance, Maldives Monetary Authority, 14-May-2020

[3] Maldives Monetary Authority, 14-May-2020

[4] Maldives Monetary Authority, 14-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Higgins
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com