Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Mali to Caa2 from Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade

04 Feb 2022

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings of the Government of Mali to Caa2 from Caa1 and placed the ratings on review for further downgrade.

The downgrade is prompted by missed payments since 28 January on commercial debt obligations issued by the Government of Mali on the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) debt capital market. This is due to the imposition of economic and financial sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and WAEMU on the Government of Mali in early January 2022. The sanctions follow the military-led government's proposal to extend its military rule to five years despite previous commitments to hold elections by February 2022. Moody's associates the Malian government's proposal with weaker governance and in particular an erosion in the quality of the country's legislative and executive institutions, from already weak levels. As long as the government's accounts at the regional central bank, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), remain frozen due to sanctions, it will likely continue to miss payments on outstanding commercial debt obligations.

The decision to place the ratings on review for further downgrade reflects Moody's view that the current political situation remains fluid and could deteriorate further if the negotiations between Mali's military-led government on the one side and ECOWAS, WAEMU and the international community on the other side, do not quickly reach an agreement regarding a transition for a timely return to civilian rule.

The review period will allow Moody's to monitor the evolution of the relationship between Mali and West Africa's institutions. A rapid reconciliation and lifting of sanctions would pave the way for debt payments to resume, with likely only limited losses incurred by investors. Conversely, in case the sanctions remain in place for an extended period of time, the economic and financial repercussions may lead to more significant losses for investors. Moreover, Mali's economy and population would suffer from protracted sanctions, with potentially significantly negative consequences for the sovereign's longer-term credit standing.

Concurrently, Moody's lowered the long-term local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) ceilings to B2 and B3, respectively, from B1 and B2, respectively. The three-notch gap between the LC ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects Moody's assessment of the small footprint of the government in the economy, low risks related to external imbalances due to Mali's membership in the WAEMU; balanced by a very weak institutional framework. The one-notch gap between the FC ceiling and LC ceiling reflects Moody's assessment of limited Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) risks due to the French Treasury guarantee of the peg between the CFA franc and the euro.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE

MISSED PAYMENTS ON COMMERCIAL DEBT, ACCUMULATING WHILE SANCTIONS REMAIN

On 28 January, the Government of Mali missed interest payments due on two bonds issued by the treasury on the regional capital markets (referenced ML0000001577 and ML0000001585) as a result of sanctions imposed in the wake of the military junta's decision to postpone previously promised elections and transition to civilian rule. The sanctions involve a block of all payments by Mali's government that pass through the payment systems of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and a freeze on all assets owned by the government of Mali, as well as public and parastatal enterprises, held at the BCEAO. While the BCEAO stepped in to ensure scheduled payments on Mali's outstanding debt instruments during the initial sanctions imposed in August and September 2020 following the coup d'etat, it did not do so this time.

The accumulation of missed payments, including both interest and principal, on Mali's debt instruments is set to grow in coming weeks while negotiations between the military-led government, ECOWAS and the international community continue.

Moody's assumes that the sovereign currently has the financial means to pay its debt obligations. If the sanctions are lifted in the near future and the debt payments are allowed again, the losses incurred by investors would likely be limited. However, the current relationship between the government and West Africa's institutions is extremely tense. A rapid resolution is in Moody's view therefore rather unlikely.

CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS ERODING THE LONGER SANCTIONS REMAIN IN PLACE

Mali's economy is dependent on imports and aid, including for basic needs of energy, food and medical supplies. Moreover, the government runs a fiscal deficit, which Moody's estimates at around 4-5% of GDP this year. To fund its deficit, the government relies mostly on the regional debt capital market which is currently closed for Mali and the support of the official donor community which is likely to align with the current ECOWAS sanctions. While the government may be able to rely on financial reserves kept in bank accounts in Mali to meet payments of wages and supplies in the short term, the longer the sanctions remain in place, the harder hit the population and economy will be.

In particular, the sanctions are also causing a reduction in international trade and investment in the country. For example, the closure of regional borders is likely to severely affect the economy, if protracted. This is because Mali is a landlocked country and thus accessing the neighboring ports of Dakar and Abidjan is essential to the whole economy. It will also impact the budget with lower levels of custom duties collected while the sanctions are in place. The mining sector which is the largest source of foreign earnings is also likely to suffer from a more prolonged interruption of trade.

Therefore, protracted sanctions could have a significant and lasting negative impact on Mali's credit profile, undermining the economy, contributing to further social instability and eroding the sovereign's fiscal strength.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Mali's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting very high social risk, very weak governance and a moderate exposure to environmental risk. Weak governance along with very low wealth levels, reduce overall resilience to shocks.

Mali's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative as reflected in its E-3 issuer profile score, driven by high physical climate risk. The country is exposed to the agricultural sector (almost 40% of GDP) for both economic growth and employment, with close to 80% of the population depending on this sector. As a result, it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation, and land degradation. Rising temperatures by only a few degrees in coming decades would accelerate desertification, among other consequences.

Exposure to social risks is very highly negative (S-5 issuer profile score). Mali displays very low income levels, high levels of poverty, and limited access to basic services in some areas. Close to 50% of people live on less than PPP $1.90 a day. In addition, inequality between the north and the south is one of the main root causes of long-standing conflict.

Mali has a highly negative governance profile score (G-5 issuer profile score) based on weak quality of institutions and policy effectiveness. Governance has been deteriorating for years. The impasse between the military-led administration and regional and international partners is further evidence of the country's deteriorating legislative and executive institutions and, more broadly, its very weak institutions and governance strength.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,410 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -1.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 34.9%

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 03 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Mali, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely confirm the ratings at Caa2 if the review were to conclude that a credible agreement between the Malian military-led government and the ECOWAS/international community will result in an effective lift of the economic and financial sanctions that limits the losses incurred by investors due to the accumulation of arrears on commercial debt.

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if the review was to conclude the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali, if protracted, are likely to lead to significant losses for investors and result in a further significant deterioration in credit fundamentals no longer consistent with a Caa2 rating. Increasing risks of a departure of the international community and the financial support it provides to the Government of Mali would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali, +971 (423) 795-37.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

