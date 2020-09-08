Moody's downgrades Mali's ratings to Caa1, outlook changed to negative

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the government of Mali's foreign and local currency long-term issuer ratings to Caa1 from B3, and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The decision to downgrade the ratings reflects Moody's assessment that the ongoing military coup d'état represents a deterioration in institutional and governance strength and opens a period of heightened political instability and economic and financial stress. Sanctions already in place raise the risk that the government may not meet its debt obligations.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the current political situation remains fluid and could deteriorate further if the negotiations between the military junta and representatives of Mali's civil society and neighbouring countries do not reach a rapid agreement about an inclusive transition allowing for a timely return to civilian rule. Additionally, the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), if protracted, could severely impact the economy of the landlocked country and heighten the government's liquidity risk, potentially resulting in missed debt payments.

Concurrently, Moody's has lowered Mali's foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings and the local currency bond and deposit ceilings to B1 from Ba3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1

The downgrade reflects Moody's assessment that the ongoing military coup d'état opens a period of heightened political instability and economic and financial stress, exacerbated by sanctions at the regional level. The 18 August coup, which forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and his government to resign and the President to dissolve the parliament, weakens Mali's fragile institutions and ushers in a period of uncertainty while the country is engaged in a protracted fight against violent extremism in the Sahel region.

The so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP), headed by army colonel Assimi Goita, is de facto the new executive body. It is currently negotiating with the regional bodies and the international community to organise a transition period before the return to civilian rule. Although the NSCP has pledged to respect all existing political agreements and continue to work with the international community, particularly France (Aa2 stable) and United Nations (UN) forces to combat violent extremism, pressure from neighbouring countries, the UN, United States (Aaa stable) and France, for a quick return to civilian rule remains strong. While these negotiations are occurring, sanctions have been imposed by the regional bodies.

This period of political uncertainty undermines Mali's already weak institutions. In particular, there is a material risk that efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime in the Sahel region become less effective and militancy increases across the region.

Moreover, from an economic perspective, Mali's economy, which Moody's already expected to contract by 2.5% in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, is likely to be severely hit by the political upheaval. For example, regional economic sanctions including the closing of all borders with Mali, a landlocked country for which access to the ports of Abidjan and Dakar in neighbouring Côte D'Ivoire and Senegal respectively is key, are likely to significantly deepen Mali's economic woes. Additionally, reduced international trade and investment as a result of the coup represent further downside risk. Although the country's mining sector, which provides around 25%-30% of government revenue and accounts for most of Mali's foreign earnings, can likely continue to operate for a few months, a more prolonged interruption to commercial flows would hamper production.

Meanwhile, regional financial sanctions such as the decision by the Banque Centrale des Etats de l'Afrique de l'Ouest (BCEAO), the monetary union's central bank, to freeze the government of Mali's accounts and to suspend cross-border transfers from Mali, will have an increasingly negative impact on economic activity and heighten liquidity risk for the government and all domestic economic agents the longer they remain in place. The sanctions also introduce risk of missed payments on some government debt instruments not covered by the BCEAO syndication provisions.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the current political situation remains fluid and could deteriorate further, undermining macroeconomic stability and increasing financial stress. There is a risk that the negotiations between the junta and the civil society fail, possibly due to disagreement on the nature and length of the transition period. While not Moody's base case expectation, the risk of a collapse of Mali's remaining institutions has risen, with concomitant risk to the level of support from the international community. Currently, the rating is supported by Mali's WAEMU membership which promotes macroeconomic stability and reduces balance of payments risk although non-negligible risks have emerged in the wake of the coup, while fiscal prudence evident in recent years has resulted in a relatively modest debt burden and financing requirement.

The risks associated with a prolonged political transition are also significant. Even if an agreement were reached, the transition government is likely to remain fragile given the lack of clear unifying policy objectives and the wide range of political and civil society parties that could be involved. Weak and weakening legislative and executive institutions increase the risk of failure.

If existing regional sanctions are protracted, they will certainly pose further downside risks to the economy and to the government's capacity to meet its debt obligations.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Mali's rating. The country is significantly exposed to environmental risks, due to the importance of the agricultural sector for both economic growth (almost 40% of GDP in 2019) and employment, with close to 80% of the population depending on this sector. As a result, it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation, and land degradation. A significant environmental shock could have a significant negative impact on key credit metrics such as GDP growth, household income, and agricultural export earnings. According to the USAID climate risk profile, temperatures in Mali could increase on average by 1.2 to 3.6 degrees by 2060 which would accelerate desertification, among other consequences.

Social considerations are material to Mali's rating. Despite a high growth rate of the economy since 2014, Mali displays very low income levels, high levels of poverty, and limited access to basic services in some areas remain. Mali ranks among the bottom countries (184th out of 189) in the 2018 United Nation's Human Development Indicator (HDI). Close to 50% of people live on less than PPP $1.9 a day. In addition, inequality between the north and the south is one of the main root causes of long-standing conflict.

Governance considerations are material to Mali's rating and a key driver of this rating action and Moody's assessment of institutions and governance. The country's institutional framework is very weak and its governance assessment, as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators, remains low. The ongoing coup d'état in Mali illustrates the country's deteriorating legislative and executive institutions and, more broadly, its institutional and governance strength.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,471 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 5.1% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.8% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.8% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 25.9% (2019 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 03 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the government of Mali. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook. A return to a stable outlook may occur if the political transition following the current coup d'état is endorsed by all relevant parties, including the international community, happens without the sanctions leading to missed government debt payments with meaningful losses for investors, and does not translate into larger fiscal imbalances than Moody's currently expects. Over time, positive pressure on Mali's rating could materialise if a durable stabilisation of the security and political situation pointed to strengthening institutions and significantly improved economic conditions, with fast growing income levels and rising competitiveness.

Moody's would likely downgrade Mali's rating if there were evidence that the current political situation is significantly impeding government debt payments. A downgrade would also likely take place if the current political and security situation were to worsen durably to a level that would significantly dampen growth and weaken fiscal strength. In particular, if the regional financial sanctions were to lead to a default, the expected size of associated losses borne by private investors, if significant, could lead Moody's to lower Mali's rating accordingly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

