Moody's downgrades Mali's ratings to Caa1, outlook changed to negative

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the government
of Mali's foreign and local currency long-term issuer ratings
to Caa1 from B3, and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
The decision to downgrade the ratings reflects Moody's assessment
that the ongoing military coup d'état represents a deterioration
in institutional and governance strength and opens a period of heightened
political instability and economic and financial stress. Sanctions
already in place raise the risk that the government may not meet its debt
obligations.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the current political
situation remains fluid and could deteriorate further if the negotiations
between the military junta and representatives of Mali's civil society
and neighbouring countries do not reach a rapid agreement about an inclusive
transition allowing for a timely return to civilian rule. Additionally,
the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali by the Economic Community
of West African States (ECOWAS), if protracted, could severely
impact the economy of the landlocked country and heighten the government's
liquidity risk, potentially resulting in missed debt payments.
Concurrently, Moody's has lowered Mali's foreign currency
bond and deposit ceilings and the local currency bond and deposit ceilings
to B1 from Ba3.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1
The downgrade reflects Moody's assessment that the ongoing military
coup d'état opens a period of heightened political instability
and economic and financial stress, exacerbated by sanctions at the
regional level. The 18 August coup, which forced President
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and his government to
resign and the President to dissolve the parliament, weakens Mali's
fragile institutions and ushers in a period of uncertainty while the country
is engaged in a protracted fight against violent extremism in the Sahel
region.
The so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People
(NCSP), headed by army colonel Assimi Goita, is de facto the
new executive body. It is currently negotiating with the regional
bodies and the international community to organise a transition period
before the return to civilian rule. Although the NSCP has pledged
to respect all existing political agreements and continue to work with
the international community, particularly France (Aa2 stable) and
United Nations (UN) forces to combat violent extremism, pressure
from neighbouring countries, the UN, United States (Aaa stable)
and France, for a quick return to civilian rule remains strong.
While these negotiations are occurring, sanctions have been imposed
by the regional bodies.
This period of political uncertainty undermines Mali's already weak
institutions. In particular, there is a material risk that
efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime in the Sahel region become
less effective and militancy increases across the region.
Moreover, from an economic perspective, Mali's economy,
which Moody's already expected to contract by 2.5%
in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, is likely to be severely
hit by the political upheaval. For example, regional economic
sanctions including the closing of all borders with Mali, a landlocked
country for which access to the ports of Abidjan and Dakar in neighbouring
Côte D'Ivoire and Senegal respectively is key, are likely
to significantly deepen Mali's economic woes. Additionally,
reduced international trade and investment as a result of the coup represent
further downside risk. Although the country's mining sector,
which provides around 25%-30% of government revenue
and accounts for most of Mali's foreign earnings, can likely
continue to operate for a few months, a more prolonged interruption
to commercial flows would hamper production.
Meanwhile, regional financial sanctions such as the decision by
the Banque Centrale des Etats de l'Afrique de l'Ouest (BCEAO),
the monetary union's central bank, to freeze the government
of Mali's accounts and to suspend cross-border transfers
from Mali, will have an increasingly negative impact on economic
activity and heighten liquidity risk for the government and all domestic
economic agents the longer they remain in place. The sanctions
also introduce risk of missed payments on some government debt instruments
not covered by the BCEAO syndication provisions.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the current political
situation remains fluid and could deteriorate further, undermining
macroeconomic stability and increasing financial stress. There
is a risk that the negotiations between the junta and the civil society
fail, possibly due to disagreement on the nature and length of the
transition period. While not Moody's base case expectation,
the risk of a collapse of Mali's remaining institutions has risen,
with concomitant risk to the level of support from the international community.
Currently, the rating is supported by Mali's WAEMU membership
which promotes macroeconomic stability and reduces balance of payments
risk although non-negligible risks have emerged in the wake of
the coup, while fiscal prudence evident in recent years has resulted
in a relatively modest debt burden and financing requirement.
The risks associated with a prolonged political transition are also significant.
Even if an agreement were reached, the transition government is
likely to remain fragile given the lack of clear unifying policy objectives
and the wide range of political and civil society parties that could be
involved. Weak and weakening legislative and executive institutions
increase the risk of failure.
If existing regional sanctions are protracted, they will certainly
pose further downside risks to the economy and to the government's
capacity to meet its debt obligations.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Mali's rating. The
country is significantly exposed to environmental risks, due to
the importance of the agricultural sector for both economic growth (almost
40% of GDP in 2019) and employment, with close to 80%
of the population depending on this sector. As a result,
it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation,
and land degradation. A significant environmental shock could have
a significant negative impact on key credit metrics such as GDP growth,
household income, and agricultural export earnings. According
to the USAID climate risk profile, temperatures in Mali could increase
on average by 1.2 to 3.6 degrees by 2060 which would accelerate
desertification, among other consequences.
Social considerations are material to Mali's rating. Despite a
high growth rate of the economy since 2014, Mali displays very low
income levels, high levels of poverty, and limited access
to basic services in some areas remain. Mali ranks among the bottom
countries (184th out of 189) in the 2018 United Nation's Human Development
Indicator (HDI). Close to 50% of people live on less than
PPP $1.9 a day. In addition, inequality between
the north and the south is one of the main root causes of long-standing
conflict.
Governance considerations are material to Mali's rating and a key driver
of this rating action and Moody's assessment of institutions and
governance. The country's institutional framework is very weak
and its governance assessment, as measured by the Worldwide Governance
Indicators, remains low. The ongoing coup d'état
in Mali illustrates the country's deteriorating legislative and
executive institutions and, more broadly, its institutional
and governance strength.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,471 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 5.1% (2019 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.8%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.8% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 25.9% (2019 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 03 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the government of Mali. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength,
have materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible
to event risks. Other views raised included: The issuer's
economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have
not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength,
including its debt profile, has not materially changed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook. A return to
a stable outlook may occur if the political transition following the current
coup d'état is endorsed by all relevant parties, including
the international community, happens without the sanctions leading
to missed government debt payments with meaningful losses for investors,
and does not translate into larger fiscal imbalances than Moody's
currently expects. Over time, positive pressure on Mali's
rating could materialise if a durable stabilisation of the security and
political situation pointed to strengthening institutions and significantly
improved economic conditions, with fast growing income levels and
rising competitiveness.
Moody's would likely downgrade Mali's rating if there were
evidence that the current political situation is significantly impeding
government debt payments. A downgrade would also likely take place
if the current political and security situation were to worsen durably
to a level that would significantly dampen growth and weaken fiscal strength.
In particular, if the regional financial sanctions were to lead
to a default, the expected size of associated losses borne by private
investors, if significant, could lead Moody's to lower
Mali's rating accordingly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
