Moody's downgrades Mallinckrodt's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Mallinckrodt International
Finance SA's ("Mallinckrodt") Probability of Default Rating to D-PD
from Caa1-PD. This follows Mallinckrodt's October
12, 2020 announcement that it filed for voluntary protection under
Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code[1]. Moody's
downgraded Mallinckrodt's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3
from Caa2, senior secured revolver and term loans to Caa2 from Caa1,
and unguaranteed unsecured notes to C from Ca. Moody's affirmed
the Ca rating on the guaranteed unsecured notes. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-4. The outlook
was revised to stable from negative.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings adequately
reflect Mallinckrodt's recovery prospects.
Ratings downgraded and to be subsequently withdrawn:
Mallinckrodt International Finance SA:
Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa2
Probability of Default Rating to D-PD from Caa1-PD
Unguaranteed senior unsecured notes to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD6)
Mallinckrodt International Finance SA and co-borrower Mallinckrodt
CB LLC:
Senior secured term loan B due 2024 and 2025 to Caa2 (LGD2) from Caa1
(LGD3)
Senior secured revolver expiring 2022 to Caa2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Rating affirmed and to be subsequently withdrawn:
Mallinckrodt International Finance SA and co-borrower Mallinckrodt
CB LLC:
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at Ca (LGD4 from LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
Outlook revised to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 filing resulted in the downgrade of its
Probability of Default Rating to D-PD. The rating action
reflects Mallinckrodt's social and corporate governance risks,
specifically significant litigation related to opioids and Acthar Gel
pricing matters which contributed to its bankruptcy filing and will result
in meaningful cash outflows once it emerges. Moody's will subsequently
withdraw all of Mallinckrodt's ratings due to its bankruptcy filing.
For more information, please refer to Moody's Withdrawal Policy
on moodys.com.
Luxembourg-based Mallinckrodt International Finance SA is a subsidiary
of Dublin, Ireland-based Mallinckrodt plc (collectively "Mallinckrodt").
Mallinckrodt is a specialty biopharmaceutical company with reported revenue
for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 of approximately $2.4
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Mallinckrodt press release (company website), October 12,
2020.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
