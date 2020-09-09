Moody's downgrades Mankato ISD 77, MN's GO to A1 from Aa3; negative outlook assigned

Assigns A1 UND & Aa2 ENH to 2020 GO Bonds
New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service downgrades Mankato Independent School District 77, MN's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A1 from Aa3. Moody's also assigns an underlying A1 rating and a Aa2 enhanced rating to the district's $23.5 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020A and to the district's $44 million Taxable General Obligation Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Following the sale, the district will have about $104 million in outstanding debt. A negative outlook has been assigned.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the underlying general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A1 from Aa3 reflects the district's weakening financial profile. A combination of structurally imbalanced operations, some planned capital spending coupled with additional unplanned capital spending resulted in three consecutive reserve draws between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2019. The A1 rating additionally incorporates the district's role as a regional economic center supporting its large tax base, steady enrollment growth, a moderate debt burden and above average pension burden.
The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the fact that structurally imbalanced operations are expected to continue through fiscal 2020 leaving the district with a comparatively narrow financial profile. The inability to regain structural balance during fiscal 2021 could place additional downward pressure on the rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and sustained improvements in reserves
- Reduced leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens
- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to regain structurally balanced operations
- Increased leverage related to debt or pension burdens
- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)
- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.
The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The 2020A bonds will finance various long-term facilities maintenance projects per the district's ten-year facility plan.
The 2020B bonds will crossover refund, on February 1, 2024, the 2025 through 2034 maturities, aggregating to $41,390,000 in principal amount, of the district's outstanding $69,500,000 General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2014A.
PROFILE
Mankato ISD 77 is located about 85 miles southwest of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The district is comprised of the Cities of Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Mankato (Aa2), North Mankato and Skyline and has a resident population of about 66,000 people. The district offers pre-kindergarten through the twelfth-grade educational programming to about 8,800 students. The district has about 1,204 employees, including 483 non-licensed employees and 721 licensed employees.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
