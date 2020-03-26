Moody's downgrades Marks & Spencer's rating to Ba1; ratings placed on review for further downgrade

|
|
26 Mar 2020
London, 26 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded
and placed on review for further downgrade the senior unsecured long-term
ratings of Marks & Spencer p.l.c. (M&S or
the company) to Ba1 from Baa3 and the company's long term MTN Program
rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's has
assigned and placed on review for downgrade a corporate family rating
(CFR) of Ba1 and a probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba1-PD.
The outlook has been revised to ratings under review from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Consumers' discretionary
spending will be significantly curtailed during these unprecedented times.
In the immediate future apparel sales will be severely constrained by
government requirements for retailers of non-essential products
to close their stores amid significant restrictions on people leaving
their homes. Beyond this uncertain timeframe demand is also likely
to be adversely affected by consumer concerns about how the economic downturn
will affect their income.
Moody's anticipates demand within the Food business (including the
'Simply Food' concept) will be solid through the crisis,
even though, as stated by the company, its heavy bias towards
chilled and fresh means they have not benefited from stockpiling as much
as other grocers.
However, Moody's expects the company's Clothing &
Home business will endure a significant fall in sales in the weeks ahead
and that its profitability will be dented further by discounting of surplus
stock later in the year. Government support by way of the announced
business rates holiday and partial payment of the salaries of employees
that would otherwise have been laid off will mitigate partially.
But ultimately, Moody's expects the company's profitability
to fall significantly in its next fiscal year, to the end of March
2021.
In addition, the need to focus on minimising the impact of Coronavirus
on the company's operations in the short term will necessarily delay
many of the initiatives that had been planned to reposition the business
for growth. As such, even with a return to more normal operating
conditions in due course, Moody's expects the company's
profit before tax in fiscal 2022 to be at best no more than in fiscal
year 2020, which the company now expects to be at or below the bottom
end of the GBP440-460 million range it previously guided.
In aggregate the considerations detailed above today's action to
downgrade the company's ratings and place on review for downgrade.
In its review process Moody's will be focusing on (i) the extent
and length of store closures in the coming weeks; (ii) the impact
of liquidity measures taken by the company on its balance sheet;
and (iii) any implications the Coronavirus crisis may have for the company's
credit profile over the medium term, including on demand and its
supply chain. In addition the rating agency will undertake a comprehensive
review of the company's debt structure to assess the ranking of
unsecured debt in a scenario where M&S's credit rating would
remain below investment grade for a prolonged period of time.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's acknowledges the company is taking steps to conserve cash
in the months ahead to sustain its long track record of good liquidity.
Actions announced include postponements to capital spending, reducing
stock purchasing, and signaling that the final dividend will be
cancelled.
Moreover, M&S will retain full access to its currently undrawn
GBP1.1 billion revolving credit facility through and beyond
the first half of fiscal 2021. The facility's single financial
covenant in is tested semi-annually on a last twelve-month
basis. As such Moody's believes the March test will be passed
comfortably and while a breach cannot be ruled out at the half year test
the rating agency believes (a) the potential need to rely on the facility
would have passed by then and (b) the company's banks would grant
a waiver or holiday if necessary.
Lastly on liquidity, Moody's believes that M&S meets the
qualifying criteria to access the joint HM Treasury and Bank of England
Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. In terms of governance the rating agency positively
recognises the steps already taken and contemplated by M&S to support
its liquidity and credit quality.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive rating pressure is unlikely for at least the next 18 months but
in due course would develop if M&S is able to record sustained positive
LFLs in both its Food and C&H divisions and return to pre-2020
levels of profitability, both in absolute terms and it respect of
margins. A positive rating action of this nature would also require
the company to sustain Moody's-adjusted credit metrics commensurate
with the Baa3 rating, including a ratio of retained cash flow to
net debt in the high-teens and gross debt to EBITDA of below 3.5x.
Conversely, negative rating pressure would build in the event of
a continued slide in profitability or a deterioration in credit metrics,
such that its Moody's adjusted gross leverage would remain sustainably
above 4.0x, after the effects of the Coronavirus have ceased
being a direct drag. A deterioration in the company's liquidity
would likely result in a downgrade.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
M&S is a leading UK clothing and food retailer with annual sales of
about GBP10 billion. The company is listed on the London Stock
Exchange, with a market capitalisation of approximately GBP2
billion as of the date of this publication.
