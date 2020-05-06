Moody's downgrades Marriott Vacations' CFR to Ba3, outlook is negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (a subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, herein combined with other subsidiaries as "Marriott Vacations") including its Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from Ba2, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, its senior secured rating to Ba1 from Baa3, and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3. At the same time Moody's assigned a Ba1 rating to the company's planned senior secured note issuance and downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Marriott Vacations' earnings will be pressured in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions and the macroeconomic weakness related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which will lead to debt/EBITDA remaining above 5.0x for at least the next two years," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. Moody's forecast assumes a majority of the company's resorts are closed for most of the second quarter of 2020, resulting in weak tour flow, rentals, and new timeshare sales, with sales recovering slowly into 2021. The company entered 2020 with weak debt/EBITDA of 5.2x relative to its downgrade factor of 5.0x. Marriott Vacations' liquidity is adequate supported by estimated cash balances of about $650 million and no material debt maturities until 2022. Vacation ownership interest sales make up about 55% of the company's segment gross profit and softness in that segment will make it difficult for the company to de-lever to levels appropriate for the Ba2 rating category (Moody's calculation of debt includes standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The timeshare and lodging sectors have been two of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Marriott Vacations' credit profile, including its exposure to continued travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Marriott Vacations from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Marriott Vacations' credit profile benefits from its strong brand presence in the upscale segment of the timeshare industry, its geographic diversity, and the portion of its earnings derived from recurring and fee based sources such as resort management and exchange, rentals, and consumer finance. The company also benefits from its position as the second largest vacation ownership company in terms of revenues and number of owners, and second largest timeshare exchange network in terms of members -- both trailing only Wyndham Destinations. Marriott Vacations' credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that the timeshare industry continues to be highly disrupted and the resulting impact on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its exposure to the general risks associated with its focus on the timeshare industry and its high leverage -- we estimate leverage will exceed 5.0x through 2022 (our metrics include our standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt).

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that continued weakness caused by the disruption related to the spread of the coronavirus, and the resulting macroeconomic weakness, could pressure Marriott Vacations' earnings and liquidity over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded further in the near term if the company's liquidity weakened in any way or if the recovery is delayed beyond our base assumptions. The ratings could also be downgraded if indications are that the company cannot de-lever to below 5.25x. The outlook could be revised to stable if the impacts from the spread of the coronavirus stabilizes, resorts open and vacation ownership interest sales increase, enabling the company to maintain debt/EBITDA below 5.25x. Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain leverage below 4.75x with EBITA/interest expense around 4.5x.

Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. is a subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. Marriott Vacations is one of the two largest vacation ownership and timeshare exchange companies. The company develops, markets, sells and/or manages vacation ownership properties under brands including the Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Hyatt Residence Club, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In April 2018, MVW announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Interval Leisure Group. Following the acquisition, MVW has a portfolio of 110 properties across the globe and have the second largest timeshare exchange business with access to nearly 3,200 resorts. Revenues in 2019 were about $4.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

