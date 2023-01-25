Moody's downgrades Marymount University's (VA) issuer rating to B1 and debt rating to Ba3; outlook revised to stable

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Marymount University's (VA) issuer rating to B1 from Ba3 and revenue bond rating to Ba3 from Ba2. This action affects approximately $120 million of Series 2015A and 2015B revenue bonds. The bonds were issued through the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA). The outlook is revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Marymount University's issuer rating to B1 is driven by a combination of very high financial leverage with thin operating results, declining liquidity, debt structure risks inclusive of a project financing currently subsidized by the university, and a highly competitive student market. The revision of the outlook to stable incorporates management's plans to address these financial and market risks along with liquidity of about 100 days cash on hand, which is thin but provides near term financial flexibility as plans are implemented.

Marymount University's B1 issuer rating favorably incorporates its fair strategic positioning as a faith-based private university with an attractive Northern Virginia location and good program diversity. New financial leadership is deliberately focused on realigning student programming, right sizing expenses and enhancing revenue. However, a highly competitive market, evidenced by comparatively low yield on accepted students, limited ability to grow net tuition per student, and difficulties in meeting certain enrollment targets, will weigh on the university's ability to grow revenue and substantially improve operating results. Overall wealth levels are modest, particularly in light of operating volatility and leverage, with total cash and investments decreasing over the fiscal 2018-22 period due to capital investments, financial market losses and limited operating results. Total adjusted debt to EBIDA of nearly 20x, with debt service consuming over 10% of revenue, significantly constrains financial flexibility. Debt structure risks include various financial covenants, with limited headroom under these covenants, the need to refinance a balloon payment on bank debt in 2025, as well as strategic, financial, legal and reputational ties to an underperforming project financing.

Downgrade of the debt rating to Ba3, which is one notch above the B1 issuer rating, reflects the general obligation pledge with a secured interest in gross receipts. In addition, the bonds are enhanced by a deed of trust on certain campus properties and separate debt service reserve funds for each series.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for some volatility in operating results, but with the Series 2015 bonds and parity debt meeting financial covenants, and very limited use of cash reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in wealth and liquidity, providing for materially stronger coverage of debt and operations

- Material improvement in strategic positioning, reflected in strengthening of student demand, fundraising, and earned revenue growth - Sustained improvement in operating performance and debt affordability - Reduction in financial leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain sufficient operating performance to generate debt service coverage above 1x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) and required debt service coverage covenants - Liquidity decline below $25 million, the liquidity covenant, particularly if debt service coverage thins below covenanted levels - Inability to refinance the upcoming 2025 maturity on bank debt - Further weakening of strategic position, evidenced through enrollment declines and inability to grow net student charges in line with expense growth - Failure of the associated public-private partnership project to generate materially improved performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2015A and 2015B bonds (Obligations No. 1 and 2, respectively) are general obligations of the university with a secured interest in gross receipts. The bonds are further enhanced by a deed of trust on certain campus properties and separate debt service reserve funds for each series. During fiscal 2019, the university issued a taxable term loan (Obligation No. 3) that is on parity with the Series 2015A and 2015B bonds. While Obligation No. 3 is not additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund, the loan agreement includes a Material Adverse Effect clause which would enable the bank to accelerate debt, a liquidity risk.

The university has a debt service coverage financial covenant of 1.15x, which is measured at the end of each fiscal year. Failure to maintain at least 1x coverage for any fiscal year: (i) is an event of default if unrestricted liquidity at the time of failure is less than or equal to $25 million; (ii) is an event of default at the next annual testing date if unrestricted liquidity at the time of failure is greater than $25 million and at the next testing date coverage is not 1.15x or greater; and (iii) is not an event of default if unrestricted liquidity at the time of failure is greater than $25 million and coverage is 1.15x or greater at the next annual testing date. The university recorded debt service coverage of 1.84x as calculated under the covenant for fiscal 2022. Further, its liquidity of about $26 million for fiscal 2022 exceeded the secondary covenant test.

There is an additional obligations test, which requires an Officer's Certificate concluding that the long-term debt service coverage for the two most recent fiscal years was not less than 1.15x. Further, the test requires a management consultant report stating that the forecasted long-term debt service coverage, including the new debt, is not less than 1.15x each of the two full fiscal years immediately succeeding the year in which the new debt is incurred.

PROFILE

Marymount University is a private coeducational Catholic institution located in Arlington, Virginia, and founded in 1950 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, an international congregation of Catholic sisters. The university currently has three locations in Arlington. In fiscal 2022, the university recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenue of $96 million and in fall 2022, enrolled 3,088 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

