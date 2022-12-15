Moody's downgrades Masonite's senior unsecured notes' ratings to Ba2; affirms Ba1 CFR, stable outlook

Approximately $875 million of rated debt securities affected

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the ratings of Masonite International Corporation's (Masonite) senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba1. In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed Masonite's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating. The outlook is stable. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained.

The downgrade of Masonite's senior unsecured note ratings by one notch reflects the changes in the company's capital structure in anticipation of its acquisition of Endura Products, a manufacturer of high-performance door system components. Masonite is planning to fund the $375 million acquisition with a new $250 million delayed draw first lien term loan facility due 2027 (unrated), borrowings under its $350 million ABL revolving credit facility, which was recently upsized from $250 million, and cash on hand. The introduction of new senior secured debt to the capital structure as well as the increased capacity of the ABL facility results in a higher loss absorption by the unsecured debt, and therefore is reflected in a lower rating.

The pending Endura acquisition results in a modest leverage increase for Masonite, with pro forma debt to EBITDA rising to 2.8x from 2.3x at October 2, 2022, while EBITA to interest coverage declines to about 6.0x from 7.5x. This acquisition is expected to complement Masonite's "Doors That Do More" operating strategy across its existing and new markets.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Masonite International Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Masonite International Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Masonite International Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Masonite's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its: 1) strong market position as one of only two vertically integrated interior molded door manufacturers in North America and geographically diversified sales; 2) strong competitive position that benefits from technology innovation and trendsetting products; 3) conservative financial policy, a strong balance sheet, and our expectation of deleveraging; 4) exposure to the repair and remodeling end market for about 54% of total revenue, which is less volatile than new construction; and 5) solid operating margins, and a track record of margin improvement and positive free cash flow supported by productivity initiatives such as automation, facility redesigns, and economies of scale.

At the same time, the company's credit profile is constrained by: 1) the cyclicality of residential and commercial end markets and current weakening in residential construction and repair and remodeling activity due to affordability constraints and inflation; 2) the company's shareholder friendly activities, including share repurchases; 3) its acquisition growth strategy, which requires good execution to realize expected synergies, presents integration challenges and results in leverage increases; and 4) exposure to volatility in raw material input costs including steel, wood and chemicals and current inflationary pressures faced by the sector.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12 to 18 months Masonite will maintain its conservative financial policies, integrate the acquired business, de-lever modestly, and generate positive free cash flow.

Masonite's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 to 15 months. Masonite's liquidity is supported by our expectation of solid free cash flow, ample availability under its $350 million ABL revolving credit facility expiring in 2027, and good room under the term loan's leverage covenant and the ABL's springing fixed charge coverage covenant, as well as by the company's $251 million cash balance at October 2, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully expands scale, improves product diversity and customer mix, achieves sustained EBITA margin above 14% and maintains conservative financial policies with respect to leverage, acquisitions and shareholder returns. Debt to EBITDA approaching 2.0x, EBITA to interest coverage above 7.0x and consistently strong free cash flow accompanied by stable end market conditions, and an all unsecured capital structure would be important considerations for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Masonite's debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x, EBITA to interest expense falls below 5.0x, EBITA margin declines below 10%, or liquidity deteriorates. Additionally if the company engages in substantial debt funded acquisitions and/or shareholder friendly transactions, financial and operating strategies become more aggressive, liquidity deteriorates, or end markets weaken, the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Masonite International Corporation is one of the largest vertically integrated manufacturers of doors in the world, offering interior and exterior doors for both residential and commercial end uses. In the last twelve months ended October 2, 2022, the company generated about $2.9 billion in revenue.

