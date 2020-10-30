Moody's downgrades Mass Dev. Fin. Agency's Provident Commonwealth Education Resources II UMASS Dartmouth Student Housing Project Bond Series 2018 to Ba1; outlook revised to negative

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 the rating of approximately $132.185 million of outstanding Massachusetts Development Finance Agency's Revenue Bonds, Provident Commonwealth Education Resources II Issue, UMass Dartmouth Student Housing Project, Series 2018. Moody's has also revised the outlook to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on September 1, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating reflects the weakened financial position of the project due to reduced rental revenue resulting from a COVID-related 20% occupancy rate for the inaugural Fall 2020 semester and an upcoming April 1, 2021 debt service of approximately $3.3 million that will be covered by remaining capitalized interest funds of approximately $2 million, Moody's-projected net operating income, and a sufficient but to-date tentative source of liquidity that would serve as an alternative to the debt service reserve fund (DSRF) should the project remain at 20% occupancy into the Spring 21' semester. Project ownership has identified potential sources of trustee-held funds that could be used for debt service however plans have not yet been finalized and there remains a modest chance the project will require a DSRF tap in order to meet April's debt service.

The project is experiencing reduced occupancy due to a shift to mostly online instruction (with the exception of clinics, studio and laboratory classes) at the affiliated university and a conversion of all dormitory rooms into single capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 246 beds have been leased out of a total of 1,210 and current occupancy is below the Moody's projected break-even occupancy, which incorporates capitalized interests funds, of approximately 30%. The project is a stand-alone housing project financing that is non-recourse to the University.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the student housing project and consequently the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates the unknown length of the COVID outbreak and its effect on project occupancy. If the current project occupancy of 20% were to extend into the Fall 2021 semester or decline further, a significant drawdown of the DSRF may be required, thus further weakening the credit. Conversely, if project occupancy were to recover next year, the outlook could return to stable. Project ownership, management and the affiliated university have not yet decided whether to slightly ease single-capacity social distancing protocols and increase occupancy for the spring 21' semester.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strong and direct support from the University that materially increases liquidity and/or cash flow available for debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Taps to the debt service reserve fund that impair the long-term credit profile of the project

LEGAL SECURITY

Project revenues will constitute the primary source of revenue for the rated debt. The bond trustee will also have a security interest in various funds, such as the Bond Fund, Debt Service Reserve Fund, and the Repair and Replacement Fund, as provided by the Trust Agreement.

PROFILE

Provident Commonwealth Education Resources II Inc. formed in 2018 for the purpose of developing, constructing, owning and operating student housing on behalf of the University.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Housing Projects published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

