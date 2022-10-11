Moody's downgrades Matalan's CFR to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook negative

London, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Missouri TopCo Limited (Matalan or the company) to Caa3 from Caa1, and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD.

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from B3 the rating of the GBP350 million backed senior secured first lien notes due in January 2023, and to C from Caa3 the rating of the GBP80 million backed senior secured second lien notes due in January 2024. Both the first lien and second lien notes are issued by Matalan Finance plc and guaranteed by the parent company Missouri TopCo Limited. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade, which follows the company's recent announcement that a strategic sales process has been initiated, reflects Moody's view that it is now highly likely that Matalan lenders will incur losses in a balance sheet restructuring.

In support of the sale process an ad hoc group of first lien noteholders (the AHG), representing over half of the outstanding first lien debt, has committed to support Matalan's intent to extend the maturity of the first lien notes by 6 months, to July 2023. If the company's request in this respect is agreed by the required proportion of noteholders (representing 90% by value) this maturity extension will represent a distressed exchange under Moody's definition of default.

Moreover, the AHG has offered to (a) provide GBP200 million of senior secured staple financing to bidders for the company's ownership; or if required (b) support an alternative recapitalisation transaction which would result in a material reduction in Matalan's debt and a further maturity extension of the first lien debt until September 2027. Moody's believes that either of the AHG's proposals would result in crystallisation of losses for long term financial creditors, which comprise the first lien and second lien noteholders and the GBP50 million Shareholder Notes, due July 2024. The rating agency's working assumption is that claims under the GBP60 million Asset Backed Term Loan (ABTL) agreed in June this year, and those of both suppliers and landlords would not be compromised in a restructuring.

Moody's considers Matalan's recent performance to be creditable in the context of increasingly weak consumer sentiment amid high inflation that has been squeezing disposable incomes this year. The rating agency believes the company's established position as a value retailer and the strong growth of its online offering since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic means that it has scope to outperform more expensive peers when consumers focus on value for money.

However, Matalan's profits are still below pre-pandemic levels, and in its business plan are expected to remain so in the company's next two full fiscal years. In this context, and noting downside risks to the company's business plan, its weak credit metrics mean that in Moody's view Matalan's current capital structure is unsustainable. In addition to high gross leverage of around 5.5x, measured as its Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, the company has weak interest coverage of less than 1x, measured as Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest, and has had persistently weak Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow. While Matalan's current capital structure includes fixed interest coupons (and non-cash obligations in respect of the second lien and Shareholder debt) the higher interest rates and wider credit spreads that are current features of the capital markets will influence the shape of any balance sheet restructuring.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high probability of a default under Moody's definition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term but could arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place following a restructuring.

Conversely, downward pressure could arise if expected recovery rates for lenders are less than 65%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's capital structure consists of four classes of debt: (a) The Super Senior ranking GBP60 million ABTL, which has an initial 12 month term to July 2023 but also a springing maturity to 15 January 2023 if the first lien notes have not been extended or refinanced by then (b) the GBP350 million first lien notes due in January 2023, which are rated Caa2, one notch higher than the CFR; (c) the GBP80 million second lien notes, due January 2024, which are rated C reflecting the material debt claims ahead of them; and lastly (d) the unsecured GBP50 million PIK notes owned by the shareholder that are due July 2024. Security for the debt (with the exception of the unsecured shareholder PIK) comprises fixed and floating charges on substantially all of the assets and property of the company, Matalan Finance plc, and material subsidiary guarantors.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Notwithstanding the company's established comprehensive quarterly reporting, Moody's considers Matalan's governance profile to be very highly negative under the rating agency's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology framework. Moody's notes there has been a history of transactions between the company and its founding shareholder John Hargreaves and considers Mr Hargreaves has demonstrated a long standing tolerance for sustained high leverage which ultimately limits the company's financial flexibility in challenging economic or capital market conditions.

Moody's believes Mr Hargreaves decision last month to step down from the board to potentially participate as a bidder in the strategic sale process is tacit acknowledgement that the current capital structure is unsustainable. However, the rating agency considers this step and the concurrent appointment of a seasoned Chief Executive and a further independent Non-Executive Director to be positive developments in respect of governance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Liverpool, Matalan is one of the leading value clothing retailers in the UK, with revenues of more than GBP1 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP195 million in its fiscal 2022, ended 26 February 2022. The company operates through 230 stores across the country, primarily in out-of-town retail parks, as well as online and through 53 franchise stores in the Middle East and Europe.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Beadle

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

