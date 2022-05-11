Moody's downgrades Matrix's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Community Care Health Network, LLC's (dba "Matrix") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and probability of default ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also downgraded to B3 from B2 the company's ratings on the $330 million senior secured first lien term loan and $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The CFR downgrade to B3 from B2 reflects Moody's expectations that revenue and profitability will deteriorate beyond our previous assumptions given the steep decline of the Clinical Solutions business and lack of progress in the Clinical Care segment. Moreover, Moody's expects Matrix's debt-to-EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) to reach very high levels, likely approaching 8.0 times through the end of 2022. This said, we expect Matrix's liquidity to be adequate with no material debt repayments until the term loan matures in 2025.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Community Care Health Network, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Community Care Health Network, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating reflects Matrix's relatively modest scale, deteriorating financial leverage, and narrowly focused business model. Matrix's financial leverage reached approximately 4.5 times as of December 2021, but Moody's expects leverage metrics to inflate substantially over the next few quarters. During 2020 and 2021, Matrix repurposed its staff and mobile clinics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing COVID testing and employee-healthcare services to major corporate clients. Although unsustainable, the initiative proved to be extremely profitable, and Matrix's EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) doubled during 2020 and remained healthy during 2021. As the demand for COVID-related services decreases, in 2022, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage to quickly increase toward pre-pandemic levels (Matrix's leverage at the end of 2019 sat at 7.5 times). The financial leverage deterioration is aggravated by the lack of progress in the Clinical Care segment which was expected to firmly rebound following the alleviation of social distancing restrictions.

Despite expectations of eroding financial performance, Moody's views Matrix as having adequate liquidity, benefiting from full access to its $20 million revolving credit facility (expiring in 2023) and healthy cash balance of around $50 million. However, Matrix's liquidity position is burdened by Moody's forecast of negative free cash flow, for the next 12 to 18 months, and expectations that the company would not be able to comply with its maximum net-debt leverage ratio of 5.75 times if the revolver usage exceeds 35% of its commitment. We do not expect the company to draw on its revolver over the next 15 months given its cash position.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity despite expectations of revenue contraction and financial leverage deterioration. The outlook also considers the return of Matrix's revenue profile to pre-pandemic levels, where the Clinical Care segment was its main driver. Moreover, once revenue stabilizes, Moody's expects Clinical Care to grow in the single-digits driven by Medicare Advantage population growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade if Matrix substantially increases scale, diversifies the revenue base, generates free cash flow, and decreases leverage such that Moody's adjusted debt-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times.

On the other hand, factors that could lead to a downgrade include expectations of weakening liquidity, sustained negative free cash flow and further deterioration of revenue and profitability.

The ratings for Matrix's debt instruments reflect both the overall Probability of Default of the company, B3-PD, and a loss given default assessment of the individual debt instruments. Since Matrix's debt capital structure consists of first-lien debt only, the revolver and term loan's facility ratings, at B3, directly reflect the company's B3 CFR.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Through its Risk Adjustment segment, Community Care Health Network, LLC (dba Matrix Medical Network, "Matrix") provides primarily home-based care management services for Medicare Advantage health plans in the U.S., including comprehensive health assessments ("CHAs") and chronic and post-acute-care management. Its Clinical Solutions unit focuses on providing employee health and wellness services, COVID-19 symptom screening and testing, vaccine studies and lab processing services. In 2021 the company generated revenues of about $400 million. Matrix was spun out from The Providence Service Corporation in an October 2016 buyout by Frazier Healthcare Partners.

