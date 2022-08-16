Moody's downgrades Mavenir to B3; outlook is stable

New York, August 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgrades Mavenir Systems, Inc.'s (Mavenir or the Company) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility to B3 from B2. The outlook is stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Mavenir Systems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mavenir Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Moody's rating actions follow the Company's recent issuance of a new $95 million Term Loan (unrated) to partially pre-fund anticipated cash burn due to significant research and development (R&D) spend which is rising materially (based on Moody's projections), higher working capital needs, and a softer top-line growth forecast. The Company's private equity sponsors (and other strategic investors) have, in recent history (since 2018) fully funded the capital needs of the business with cash equity contributions. This shift in the financing mix, with a material issuance of debt, is significant break from the sponsor's track record over the last four years of back-stopping all negative cash flow with equity which was a key factor supporting the credit profile. Partial usage of debt capital for alternate sources of liquidity to fund deficits increases leverage and cash borrowing costs and could create an unsustainable capital structure over time. Additionally, key credit metrics, including leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA) and FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) are weak, and have been for a sustained period.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mavenir's credit profile is constrained by governance risk driven by highly concentrated ownership with a private equity sponsor that is pursuing a very aggressive growth strategy that requires substantial research and development spending. This strategy is producing very low profitability, negative free cash flows and high leverage (all measures based on Moody's, as adjusted). This dynamic requires the sponsors to constantly pre-fund the business with capital to maintain adequate levels of liquidity and necessitates some level of dependence on other investors in the debt and equity markets. The Company is also relatively small in scale, with revenues below $700 million, has high customer concentration (above 20%), limited segmental diversity, and has a small share of a large market with many, and much larger competitors.

Revenue growth is strong, driven by long term relationships (12 years, average length) with a large number (325+) of customers, including 17 of top 20 carriers. Good geographic diversity, a large target addressable market with strong demand drivers, the Company's strong niche position in leading technology software and services, and strong engineering talent and patent portfolio also support the credit profile.

Moody's expects Mavenir to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. Moody's expects that negative free cash flows over the next year driven by high R&D spending will be supported by cash balances, availability on a currently undrawn revolving credit facility and a mix of debt raises and equity support from the financial sponsors.

Moody's rates the Senior Secured Credit Facilities B3, same as the B3 CFR reflecting a covenant-lite all-bank debt capital structure, a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and our expectation for an average recovery of approximately 50% in a default scenario.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative, CIS-4. The CIS score primarily reflects the company's highly negative governance risk driven by exposures in financial strategy and risk management policies, management credibility and track record, board structure, and compliance and reporting. Social risk is also moderately negative, driven by exposures in human capital. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for leverage to remain very high and free cash flows negative, due primarily to high and rising R&D spending. Our outlook also assumes the Company may use a mix of debt-financing to pre-fund the cash needs of the business, with cash equity comprising the majority of capital raised until free cash flows turn positive. Moody's also expects revenue to rise and liquidity to be adequate. All measures and assumptions used in the outlook are based on Moody's adjusted figures unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if free cash flows turn positive on a sustained basis and financial policy turns less aggressive with more moderate R&D spend as a percentage of revenues and lower leverage. An upgrade could also be conditional on greater scale, more revenue diversity, lower customer concentration, higher profitability, and or better liquidity. Moody's could consider a negative rating action if liquidity deteriorates, or financial sponsors provide less support (e.g. cash equity) requiring a growing and higher periodic mix of incremental debt to fund the business. A downgrade could also be considered given material and unfavorable shifts in operating performance and or R&D spend that does not significantly moderate relative to the scale of the business or cash equity contributions.

Mavenir sells core network infrastructure software solutions for 4G/5G, to mobile network operators. The Company is a combination of the former mobile division of Mitel Networks Corporation and Xura Inc., excluding Xura's enterprise messaging business. Mavenir is majority owned and controlled by the private equity firm, Siris Capital. Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP"), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, owns a minority interest. The Company generated approximately $632 million in revenue during the last 12 months ended April 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

