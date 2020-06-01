Moody's downgrades Maxim Crane Works' CFR to B3 and sr sec notes to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $545 million of rated notes affected

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC ("Maxim") including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 (from B2), probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD (from B2-PD), and $545 million 10.125% senior secured second lien notes due August 2024 to Caa1 (from B3). The rating outlook is stable.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Maxim's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that equipment utilization will decline around 10% in 2020, coupled with some margin compression from pricing pressure will cause the topline and profitability to weaken and leverage to climb above 7 times debt-to-EBITDA", said Brian Silver, a Moody's Vice-President and lead analyst for Maxim. "However, Maxim's liquidity will remain adequate throughout 2020, in large part from ABL availability. Although there is time to de-lever prior to its debt coming due in 2024, if construction activity worsens considerably beyond 2020 the ratings could face downward pressure".

Maxim's ratings reflect high financial leverage of 6.3 times debt-to-EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, and Moody's expectation it will rise to the 7-7.5 times range in 2020 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless stated). The company also experiences cyclical demand for its specialized equipment (cranes) over the economic cycle owing to market exposure in energy (refineries and petrochemicals), and commercial non-residential construction. Moody's also anticipates the company will continue to pursue relatively small bolt-on acquisitions as well as invest in some limited greenfield expansion, to be funded with free cash flow and debt. Maxim's private equity ownership could also lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy, including the payment of future debt-funded dividends evidenced by the $50 million dividend the company paid in November 2019.

However, Maxim's ratings benefit from its position as a leading consolidator of smaller regional and local crane rental companies in a very fragmented industry. Unlike prior recessions, Moody's does not believe there to be the very significant over-capacity of equipment in the market, but utilization and pricing remain highly sensitive to underlying demand. Maxim also has adequate liquidity largely supported by availability of about $390 million on its recently upsized $973 million ABL facility that expires in 2024. The company also has a good geographic footprint with a coast-to-coast presence through 56 branches, together with very healthy customer diversification with its top ten customers accounting for 16% of 2019 revenue.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Maxim's topline growth and profitability will weaken in 2020, but liquidity will remain adequate with at least $150 million of ABL available liquidity at all times.

Maxim has moderate environmental risk. Maxim has some social risks to take into consideration, as all of its crane operators, roughly two-thirds of its mechanics, and nearly half of its drivers are unionized. However, Maxim has historically never experienced a material work stoppage and considers its relations with employees to be positive. Maxim has a governance risk as well, as the company is owned by private equity sponsor Apollo Global Management, which could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Maxim can sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5 times and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt is sustained above 10%.

Ratings could be downgraded if total liquidity falls below $150 million, or if leverage is sustained above 7.5 times debt-to-EBITDA, or FFO-to-debt is sustained below 5%. Also, the ratings could be downgraded if the company adheres to an increasingly aggressive financial policy including large debt-funded acquisitions or dividends.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades, (previously on review for downgrade):

..Issuer: Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC ("Maxim") is a leading provider of specialty crane rental services in the US that serves over 9,000 customers in 49 states through 59 branch locations with a modernized and technologically advanced diverse fleet of around 2,615 cranes. Maxim rents cranes and other heavy equipment primarily to non-residential building construction and energy-related end markets. In June 2017, the company changed its name to its current name, Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC from Cloud Crane, LLC. Cloud Crane, LLC was created in 2016 by Apollo Global Management, LLC to purchase Maxim Crane Works, L.P. and AmQuip Holdings Corp. The company generated reported revenue of about $924 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

