Moody's downgrades Maxim Crane Works' CFR to B3 and sr sec notes to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $545 million of rated notes affected
New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Maxim
Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC ("Maxim") including the company's
corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 (from B2), probability of default
rating (PDR) to B3-PD (from B2-PD), and $545
million 10.125% senior secured second lien notes due August
2024 to Caa1 (from B3). The rating outlook is stable.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March
26, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade of Maxim's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that equipment utilization will decline around 10% in 2020,
coupled with some margin compression from pricing pressure will cause
the topline and profitability to weaken and leverage to climb above 7
times debt-to-EBITDA", said Brian Silver, a
Moody's Vice-President and lead analyst for Maxim. "However,
Maxim's liquidity will remain adequate throughout 2020, in
large part from ABL availability. Although there is time to de-lever
prior to its debt coming due in 2024, if construction activity worsens
considerably beyond 2020 the ratings could face downward pressure".
Maxim's ratings reflect high financial leverage of 6.3 times debt-to-EBITDA
for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, and Moody's
expectation it will rise to the 7-7.5 times range in 2020
(all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless stated). The company also
experiences cyclical demand for its specialized equipment (cranes) over
the economic cycle owing to market exposure in energy (refineries and
petrochemicals), and commercial non-residential construction.
Moody's also anticipates the company will continue to pursue relatively
small bolt-on acquisitions as well as invest in some limited greenfield
expansion, to be funded with free cash flow and debt. Maxim's
private equity ownership could also lead to an increasingly aggressive
financial policy, including the payment of future debt-funded
dividends evidenced by the $50 million dividend the company paid
in November 2019.
However, Maxim's ratings benefit from its position as a leading
consolidator of smaller regional and local crane rental companies in a
very fragmented industry. Unlike prior recessions, Moody's
does not believe there to be the very significant over-capacity
of equipment in the market, but utilization and pricing remain highly
sensitive to underlying demand. Maxim also has adequate liquidity
largely supported by availability of about $390 million on its
recently upsized $973 million ABL facility that expires in 2024.
The company also has a good geographic footprint with a coast-to-coast
presence through 56 branches, together with very healthy customer
diversification with its top ten customers accounting for 16% of
2019 revenue.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Maxim's
topline growth and profitability will weaken in 2020, but liquidity
will remain adequate with at least $150 million of ABL available
liquidity at all times.
Maxim has moderate environmental risk. Maxim has some social risks
to take into consideration, as all of its crane operators,
roughly two-thirds of its mechanics, and nearly half of its
drivers are unionized. However, Maxim has historically never
experienced a material work stoppage and considers its relations with
employees to be positive. Maxim has a governance risk as well,
as the company is owned by private equity sponsor Apollo Global Management,
which could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Maxim can sustain debt-to-EBITDA
below 5.5 times and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt
is sustained above 10%.
Ratings could be downgraded if total liquidity falls below $150
million, or if leverage is sustained above 7.5 times debt-to-EBITDA,
or FFO-to-debt is sustained below 5%. Also,
the ratings could be downgraded if the company adheres to an increasingly
aggressive financial policy including large debt-funded acquisitions
or dividends.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades, (previously on review for downgrade):
..Issuer: Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital,
LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital,
LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Maxim Crane Works
Holdings Capital, LLC ("Maxim") is a leading provider
of specialty crane rental services in the US that serves over 9,000
customers in 49 states through 59 branch locations with a modernized and
technologically advanced diverse fleet of around 2,615 cranes.
Maxim rents cranes and other heavy equipment primarily to non-residential
building construction and energy-related end markets. In
June 2017, the company changed its name to its current name,
Maxim Crane Works Holdings Capital, LLC from Cloud Crane,
LLC. Cloud Crane, LLC was created in 2016 by Apollo Global
Management, LLC to purchase Maxim Crane Works, L.P.
and AmQuip Holdings Corp. The company generated reported revenue
of about $924 million for the twelve months ended March 31,
2020.
