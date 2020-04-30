Moody's downgrades McLaren to Caa2; outlook negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of McLaren Holdings Limited (McLaren, company)
to Caa2 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of the company
to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's
has downgraded the instrument ratings on the senior secured notes issued
at McLaren Finance PLC to Caa3 from B3. The outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects the rapidly eroding liquidity profile of the company
with GBP155 million of total liquidity as of 20 April 2020 according
to the company[1]. The company now expects a severe liquidity
crunch in the next months and is exploring its options in this regard
including working capital funding and covenant waivers. Moody's
believes that additional funding is required and the outcome of the company's
efforts to obtain funding as well as the outcome of discussions with lenders
highly uncertain.
McLaren planned a volume reset in the first quarter of 2020 to ensure
the right supply and demand balance. This together with the coronavirus
outbreak and related financial impact have caused the liquidity profile
to erode. While the liquidity profile as of 20 April 2020 is only
slightly below the level at year end 2019, this implies that an
amount similar to the GBP300 million received from shareholders in
March 2020 has already left the business. The company also largely
drew the revolving credit facility and a covenant breach in the second
quarter appears likely.
McLaren is impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and related economic developments
in several ways. With dealerships largely closed in many key regions
currently, sales are weak in a quarter that otherwise would have
been an important sales quarter. In addition, the company's
production is currently shut down while longer lead times for suppliers
mean the company is facing significant working capital outflows,
possibly exacerbated by the lack of receivables to use for trade finance.
A reduction in prize money related to the 2020 Formula One season is also
likely.
The downgrade of the instrument ratings to Caa3 additionally reflects
the subordination to the large and now likely fully required revolving
credit facility and large required cash outflow to suppliers in the current
environment. It also reflects the possibly increasing use of working
capital funding as one of the options considered by the company.
The negative outlook reflects the high degree of uncertainty regarding
the company's liquidity position and financial performance outlook
for 2020 and beyond.
Environmental considerations are relevant for auto manufacturer as tightening
of emissions standards and regulations across most major markets restrict
the ability to reduce certain investments. However, Moody's
also notes that McLaren as a smaller, luxury and high-end
focused producer is not exposed to the same severity to these environmental
risks as larger mass manufacturers, for example regarding regulation.
Sector specific social considerations are also important, for example
changing consumer trends can affect demand. Moody's also
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Governance factors considered also include a tolerance for high leverage
and debt-funded expansion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be further downgraded if the company is unable to secure
sufficient funding to bridge its current liquidity shortfall in the coming
weeks. A more extended shutdown of production and dealerships could
also lead to a downgrade. Conversely, the outlook could be
stabilized if liquidity substantially improves and performance,
both in revenue and EBITDA terms as well as cash flows, return to
more normalized levels (including Formula One). An upgrade would
require Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to fall towards 7.0x,
a sufficient liquidity profile and at least breakeven free cash flow (after,
capital expenditures and interest).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
McLaren Holdings Limited is a holding company whose subsidiaries collectively
form the McLaren Group, a UK-based manufacturer of luxury
cars and an active participant in high-performance racing primarily
Formula One. Additionally, the group leverages its technologies
to industrial customers through its McLaren Applied segment.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Annual results investor presentation, https://www.mclaren.com/group/
23-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tobias Wagner, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454