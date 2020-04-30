Moody's downgrades McLaren to Caa2; outlook negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of McLaren Holdings Limited (McLaren, company) to Caa2 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of the company to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings on the senior secured notes issued at McLaren Finance PLC to Caa3 from B3. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects the rapidly eroding liquidity profile of the company with GBP155 million of total liquidity as of 20 April 2020 according to the company[1]. The company now expects a severe liquidity crunch in the next months and is exploring its options in this regard including working capital funding and covenant waivers. Moody's believes that additional funding is required and the outcome of the company's efforts to obtain funding as well as the outcome of discussions with lenders highly uncertain.

McLaren planned a volume reset in the first quarter of 2020 to ensure the right supply and demand balance. This together with the coronavirus outbreak and related financial impact have caused the liquidity profile to erode. While the liquidity profile as of 20 April 2020 is only slightly below the level at year end 2019, this implies that an amount similar to the GBP300 million received from shareholders in March 2020 has already left the business. The company also largely drew the revolving credit facility and a covenant breach in the second quarter appears likely.

McLaren is impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and related economic developments in several ways. With dealerships largely closed in many key regions currently, sales are weak in a quarter that otherwise would have been an important sales quarter. In addition, the company's production is currently shut down while longer lead times for suppliers mean the company is facing significant working capital outflows, possibly exacerbated by the lack of receivables to use for trade finance. A reduction in prize money related to the 2020 Formula One season is also likely.

The downgrade of the instrument ratings to Caa3 additionally reflects the subordination to the large and now likely fully required revolving credit facility and large required cash outflow to suppliers in the current environment. It also reflects the possibly increasing use of working capital funding as one of the options considered by the company.

The negative outlook reflects the high degree of uncertainty regarding the company's liquidity position and financial performance outlook for 2020 and beyond.

Environmental considerations are relevant for auto manufacturer as tightening of emissions standards and regulations across most major markets restrict the ability to reduce certain investments. However, Moody's also notes that McLaren as a smaller, luxury and high-end focused producer is not exposed to the same severity to these environmental risks as larger mass manufacturers, for example regarding regulation. Sector specific social considerations are also important, for example changing consumer trends can affect demand. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance factors considered also include a tolerance for high leverage and debt-funded expansion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be further downgraded if the company is unable to secure sufficient funding to bridge its current liquidity shortfall in the coming weeks. A more extended shutdown of production and dealerships could also lead to a downgrade. Conversely, the outlook could be stabilized if liquidity substantially improves and performance, both in revenue and EBITDA terms as well as cash flows, return to more normalized levels (including Formula One). An upgrade would require Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to fall towards 7.0x, a sufficient liquidity profile and at least breakeven free cash flow (after, capital expenditures and interest).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

McLaren Holdings Limited is a holding company whose subsidiaries collectively form the McLaren Group, a UK-based manufacturer of luxury cars and an active participant in high-performance racing primarily Formula One. Additionally, the group leverages its technologies to industrial customers through its McLaren Applied segment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Annual results investor presentation, https://www.mclaren.com/group/ 23-Apr-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Wagner, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

